As you look to set your lineup for Week 13, you might be feeling a bit less confident about the quarterback position than usual. Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are on a bye, and some of our expected star quarterbacks look a little bit iffy lately. Kyler Murray is coming off his worst game of the season and has seemingly been limited by his shoulder injury, and now he has to face the Rams tough defense -- they held him to just 28 yards rushing in two games last season. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert has to face the Patriots defense that just slowed Murray down, while Josh Allen has to travel west to face the 49ers. Russell Wilson hasn't been as dominant lately, either.

You're still starting each of those guys, but none of them necessarily feels like the huge advantage they have been for most of the season. And you'll have tough decisions to make on the likes of Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, and Ryan Tannehill, plus we could be without Daniel Jones and Lamar Jackson this week, too. Jamey Eisenberg will help you with your toughest decisions with his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for quarterback in Week 13:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2768 RUYDS 77 TD 23 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.5 Do we still have to worry about Cousins and his volume? He's attempted at least 30 passes in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 36 attempts. He's averaging 26.5 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings, including 28.3 Fantasy points per game in his past three at home. And he gets Adam Thielen back this week after he missed Week 12 against Carolina because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 258 yards and two touchdowns, and Cousins should be in that range this week -- if not better. He's a top 10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 13 and was in consideration for Start of the Week. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1909 RUYDS 151 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.8 I'm hopeful the Dolphins let Tua Tagovailoa's thumb rest. Maybe for the rest of the season since Fitzpatrick is the better Fantasy quarterback. We'll see if Tagovailoa can return this week, but if he's out, consider Fitzpatrick a must-start Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including Week 12 at the Jets when he had 23 points. The Bengals have allowed three of their past six opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns, and Fitzpatrick has that kind of upside in what could be the final starting opportunity of his career. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2608 RUYDS 152 TD 25 INT 4 FPTS/G 24 Tannehill rallied the past two weeks against tough opponents on the road at Baltimore and Indianapolis with at least 20 Fantasy points in both outings. Now, he benefited with key guys missing on defense in both of those matchups, and the Browns will be without cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder). Myles Garrett (illness) is back to cause problems up front, but I still like Tannehill as a starter in all leagues. He's averaging 25.7 Fantasy points per game at home, and Cleveland just allowed Mike Glennon to pass for 235 yards and two touchdowns and score 21 Fantasy points. Tannehill should do better than that this week. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 14 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.9 Hopefully, Roethlisberger is fine in Wednesday's game against Baltimore, and he should be considered a top-10 quarterback for Week 13 against Washington. Prior to Week 13, he had scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's attempted at least 42 passes in each outing. Also, in Roethlisberger's first five home games, he was averaging 24.2 Fantasy points per game. This should be a game where the Steelers offense has its way with the Washington defense, and the passing game is the reason why. I can't imagine Washington stopping JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron, and Roethlisberger has the chance for a big outing in this spot. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2646 RUYDS 124 TD 19 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Carr was an absolute disaster in Week 12 at Atlanta with zero Fantasy points. That's not a misprint. He passed for 215 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he also lost three fumbles. What better way to cure his woes then facing the Jets this week. That secondary is a mess, and the Jets have allowed 623 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions the past two games against Justin Herbert and Fitzpatrick. Carr should rebound this week, potentially in a big way, and he's worth trusting again in Week 13 despite his poor outing in Week 12.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 802 RUYDS 101 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.2 It wasn't pretty, but Trubisky scored 24 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 12 as the starter in place of Nick Foles (hip), who is likely out again. And Trubisky faces Detroit this week, which is a team he typically has success against. In his past four meetings with the Lions, Trubisky has scored 29, 24, 29 and 41 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2108 RUYDS 76 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 The Browns finally played in decent weather for the first time since Week 7 in their game at Jacksonville last week, and it showed in their passing game with Mayfield scoring 22 Fantasy points. Hopefully that continues in what could be a fun game at Tennessee this week. The Titans are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and the past two games that Mayfield attempted more than 28 passes he scored at least 22 points. Only Cousins in Week 3 had fewer than 29 pass attempts against the Titans this year. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2978 RUYDS -3 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.9 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two outings in a row. He's attempted at least 36 passes in four games in a row, and we'll see if he's forced to throw again this week at Houston. The Texans haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but three of their past four opposing quarterbacks have at least 295 passing yards. It also helps that Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension) is out.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2876 RUYDS 85 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.8 Once again it appears like Kenny Golladay (hip) will be out against the Bears, and that's been bad news for Stafford all season. Golladay missed six games prior to Week 13, and Stafford has one game with more than 19 Fantasy points over that span. He faced the Bears in Week 1 without Golladay and scored 17 Fantasy points. We'll see if Darrell Bevell taking over as the interim head coach for the fired Matt Patricia inspires Stafford, but I don't trust him against the Bears. In his past five trips to Chicago, Stafford is averaging 265.4 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns, six interceptions and a lost fumble. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 3021 RUYDS 55 TD 18 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.9 Goff has been extremely inconsistent this season, and I don't want to trust him this week against the Cardinals. He has one game with more than 12 Fantasy points in his past four outings, and he's been turnover prone with six interceptions and four fumbles over that span. The Cardinals have struggled with quarterbacks of late, but it's been mostly mobile ones like Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen. Goff isn't going to hurt the Cardinals with his legs, and he should be considered a low-end starter at best this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2541 RUYDS 258 TD 21 INT 15 FPTS/G 20.5 Wentz got lucky with 22 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Seattle thanks in part to a 33-yard Hail Mary at the end of the game to Richard Rodgers. While he did run for 42 yards, he still finished with 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked six times in the game, and he's been taking a beating all season. It's hard to trust Wentz in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues at this point, and prior to his 22-point outing against the Seahawks, he had 18 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. This could be another week where Wentz is getting hit often against the Packers, and he shouldn't be started in most formats. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -PK O/U 47 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1984 RUYDS 387 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 18 Newton struggled against the Cardinals in Week 12 with just 9-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two interceptions, and he also added nine carries for 46 yards. He could rebound this week since the matchup looks OK on paper against the Chargers, but Los Angeles got Chris Harris back in Week 12 against Buffalo, as well as a monster game from Joey Bosa. If Bosa is able to harass Newton, as well as Harris and Casey Hayward causing problems in the secondary, it could be another rough game for Newton. And remember, he only has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points since Week 2, so he's an easy quarterback to replace in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3163 RUYDS 73 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Ryan could get Julio Jones (hamstring) back this week, which gives Ryan the chance to be a low-end starter in most leagues. But this is a matchup you probably want to avoid given how well the New Orleans defense has played of late. The Saints haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in their last four games and have nine interceptions over that span. Now, they faced Nick Mullens and the experiment of Kendall Hinton during that stretch, but New Orleans also picked off Tom Brady three times in Week 9 and Ryan twice in Week 11, with no touchdowns for either quarterback. In his past three games against the Saints, Ryan is averaging just 15.0 Fantasy points per game. He should only be started in deeper one-quarterback leagues this week.

