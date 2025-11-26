Bo Nix has a great matchup in Week 13 at Washington. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and eight of 11 guys this season have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points against this defense. That's the positive for Nix.

The negative is Nix has combined for just 20.4 Fantasy points in his past two games against Las Vegas and Kansas City. He's also scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of five road games this season and is averaging 19.9 Fantasy points over that span.

I'm also expecting the Broncos to have success running the ball against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and RJ Harvey is my Start of the Week. Harvey should lead Denver's offense in this matchup.

That said, I still like Nix as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. The matchup against Washington is too good to ignore, and Nix can still find his way to 20-plus Fantasy points against this defense. I just don't consider him a must-start option.

Hopefully, if you start Nix in Week 13, he will lead you to a victory. Let's see what other quarterbacks you should start and sit for this scoring period as well.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2691 RUYDS 345 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.2 The last time we saw Herbert, he was miserable at Jacksonville in Week 11 with 3.3 Fantasy points, and he only has 20 Fantasy points combined in his past two outings against the Steelers and Jaguars. But Herbert should be much better coming off the bye in Week 12, and I love his matchup against the Raiders at home. Las Vegas has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and Herbert scored 22.8 Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 2. He should return as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 13. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1887 RUYDS 100 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 I nearly made Brissett my Start of the Week for Week 13, and he should stay hot in this matchup at Tampa Bay. Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in six games in a row since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot), and Brissett has 769 passing yards in his past two outings against San Francisco and Jacksonville. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22.1 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford combining for 77.6 Fantasy points in the past two games. Brissett has top-10 upside in Week 13. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1417 RUYDS 317 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Dart is expected to play in Week 13 after missing the past two games with a concussion, and he should be trusted as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Patriots. Prior to sitting out, Dart had scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Now, we have to see if he'll run less -- or run less recklessly -- and this will also be Dart's first game without Brian Daboll, who was fired prior to Week 11. Dart has scored a rushing touchdown in five games in a row, and he has at least five attempts in all seven of his starts. The Patriots have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and Dart should continue to produce against this defense on Monday night. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 189 RUYDS 3 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Burrow has been out since Week 2 with a toe injury, but he's ready to return Thursday night at Baltimore. I'm expecting him to perform as a low-end starter in all leagues, but we all know he has the potential to be much better than that, especially against the Ravens. In two games against Baltimore last year, Burrow passed for 820 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and he scored at least 41.7 Fantasy points in each outing. There's the risk of rust given the long layoff, and Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. That said, Burrow has too much upside to avoid, and I'm going to start him in this prime-time matchup. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2769 RUYDS 22 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Goff scored 21.2 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Giants, which was fine, but I had higher expectations for him as the Start of the Week. This week, my expectations are lower given the matchup with the Packers, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I still like Goff as a starter in all leagues. He only scored 12.9 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 1, but Goff is always better at home since he's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in five outings in Detroit this year. The Packers also have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points, and Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in three of four Thanksgiving Day games since joining the Lions in 2021.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence was all over the place in Week 12 at Arizona with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game skid of scoring 17 Fantasy points or less. He should build off that game this week against the Titans, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points. I like Lawrence as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold scored 21.7 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Tennessee, which ended his two-game slide of scoring 6.9 Fantasy points or less. He should continue to play well at home against the Vikings, which is a revenge game. Minnesota isn't an easy opponent, but the Vikings have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points. Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tagovailoa will be tough to trust in Week 13 against the Saints since he has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings. But Darren Waller (pectoral) could return for this game after being out since Week 7, and New Orleans has allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, including three of five on the road. I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SF -4.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 979 RUYDS 39 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Purdy had a rough game in Week 12 against Carolina with 193 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, along with 16 rushing yards, and he scored just 9.3 Fantasy points. Now, he has to face the Browns on the road, and Cleveland is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns, who have 28 sacks and seven interceptions in their past five games. Purdy is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2840 RUYDS 159 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.1 Jones scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 12, which was a nice surprise given the matchup. Prior to that, Jones scored 17.5 Fantasy points or less in his previous two outings against the Steelers and Falcons, and I expect him to be in that range, or worse, against the Texans in Week 13. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Texans just held Josh Allen to 8.1 Fantasy points in Week 12. This could be an ugly week for Jones, who is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2560 RUYDS 160 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 The matchup suggests Love should be good in Week 13. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points. But Love is tough to trust, and he has scored 9.1 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He's dealing with a left shoulder injury, and the Packers are likely trying to protect him as much as possible. And he doesn't have the same upside without Tucker Kraft (knee) since he's been under 200 passing yards in all three outings since Kraft was injured. Love scored 19.9 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1, and he could be in that range again. But I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thanksgiving. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2406 RUYDS 216 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.9 Mayfield is going to try and play through the left shoulder injury he sustained in Week 12 at the Rams, but I wouldn't start him in one-quarterback leagues at less than 100 percent. The Cardinals are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only four guys this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona. Mayfield has also scored 18.8 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games, and he should only be trusted in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.