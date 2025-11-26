Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Bo Nix looks to rebound vs. Washington
Quarterbacks you want in Week 13 lineups, and those you should avoid
Bo Nix has a great matchup in Week 13 at Washington. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and eight of 11 guys this season have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points against this defense. That's the positive for Nix.
The negative is Nix has combined for just 20.4 Fantasy points in his past two games against Las Vegas and Kansas City. He's also scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of five road games this season and is averaging 19.9 Fantasy points over that span.
I'm also expecting the Broncos to have success running the ball against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and RJ Harvey is my Start of the Week. Harvey should lead Denver's offense in this matchup.
That said, I still like Nix as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. The matchup against Washington is too good to ignore, and Nix can still find his way to 20-plus Fantasy points against this defense. I just don't consider him a must-start option.
Hopefully, if you start Nix in Week 13, he will lead you to a victory. Let's see what other quarterbacks you should start and sit for this scoring period as well.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The last time we saw Herbert, he was miserable at Jacksonville in Week 11 with 3.3 Fantasy points, and he only has 20 Fantasy points combined in his past two outings against the Steelers and Jaguars. But Herbert should be much better coming off the bye in Week 12, and I love his matchup against the Raiders at home. Las Vegas has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and Herbert scored 22.8 Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 2. He should return as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 13.
ARI Arizona • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I nearly made Brissett my Start of the Week for Week 13, and he should stay hot in this matchup at Tampa Bay. Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in six games in a row since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot), and Brissett has 769 passing yards in his past two outings against San Francisco and Jacksonville. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22.1 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford combining for 77.6 Fantasy points in the past two games. Brissett has top-10 upside in Week 13.
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart is expected to play in Week 13 after missing the past two games with a concussion, and he should be trusted as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Patriots. Prior to sitting out, Dart had scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Now, we have to see if he'll run less -- or run less recklessly -- and this will also be Dart's first game without Brian Daboll, who was fired prior to Week 11. Dart has scored a rushing touchdown in five games in a row, and he has at least five attempts in all seven of his starts. The Patriots have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and Dart should continue to produce against this defense on Monday night.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Burrow has been out since Week 2 with a toe injury, but he's ready to return Thursday night at Baltimore. I'm expecting him to perform as a low-end starter in all leagues, but we all know he has the potential to be much better than that, especially against the Ravens. In two games against Baltimore last year, Burrow passed for 820 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and he scored at least 41.7 Fantasy points in each outing. There's the risk of rust given the long layoff, and Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. That said, Burrow has too much upside to avoid, and I'm going to start him in this prime-time matchup.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Goff scored 21.2 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Giants, which was fine, but I had higher expectations for him as the Start of the Week. This week, my expectations are lower given the matchup with the Packers, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I still like Goff as a starter in all leagues. He only scored 12.9 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 1, but Goff is always better at home since he's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in five outings in Detroit this year. The Packers also have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points, and Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in three of four Thanksgiving Day games since joining the Lions in 2021.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lawrence was all over the place in Week 12 at Arizona with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game skid of scoring 17 Fantasy points or less. He should build off that game this week against the Titans, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points. I like Lawrence as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold scored 21.7 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Tennessee, which ended his two-game slide of scoring 6.9 Fantasy points or less. He should continue to play well at home against the Vikings, which is a revenge game. Minnesota isn't an easy opponent, but the Vikings have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points. Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa will be tough to trust in Week 13 against the Saints since he has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings. But Darren Waller (pectoral) could return for this game after being out since Week 7, and New Orleans has allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, including three of five on the road. I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Purdy had a rough game in Week 12 against Carolina with 193 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, along with 16 rushing yards, and he scored just 9.3 Fantasy points. Now, he has to face the Browns on the road, and Cleveland is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns, who have 28 sacks and seven interceptions in their past five games. Purdy is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jones scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 12, which was a nice surprise given the matchup. Prior to that, Jones scored 17.5 Fantasy points or less in his previous two outings against the Steelers and Falcons, and I expect him to be in that range, or worse, against the Texans in Week 13. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Texans just held Josh Allen to 8.1 Fantasy points in Week 12. This could be an ugly week for Jones, who is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The matchup suggests Love should be good in Week 13. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points. But Love is tough to trust, and he has scored 9.1 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He's dealing with a left shoulder injury, and the Packers are likely trying to protect him as much as possible. And he doesn't have the same upside without Tucker Kraft (knee) since he's been under 200 passing yards in all three outings since Kraft was injured. Love scored 19.9 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1, and he could be in that range again. But I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thanksgiving.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mayfield is going to try and play through the left shoulder injury he sustained in Week 12 at the Rams, but I wouldn't start him in one-quarterback leagues at less than 100 percent. The Cardinals are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only four guys this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona. Mayfield has also scored 18.8 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games, and he should only be trusted in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams had a solid game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with 27.8 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 27.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. But this is a tough matchup for him at the Eagles, and I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Philadelphia have scored 14.1 Fantasy points or less, and the Eagles should be able to make Williams uncomfortable in this matchup on the road. I wouldn't call him a must-sit Fantasy quarterback, but I don't expect him to perform at a high level in this spot.