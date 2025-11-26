Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) is expected to play in Week 13 against Arizona after being out since Week 4. I plan to start him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but there are some concerns for his outlook.

Last week, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard indicated Irving might not get his full workload right away, and the team will figure out how much he can handle as it goes. Sean Tucker has emerged as a weapon for the Buccaneers in recent weeks, and Rachaad White could remain a factor, meaning this might be a committee against the Cardinals.

We also have Baker Mayfield (shoulder) either out or playing at less than 100 percent, and that could impact the offense in a negative way. But, hopefully, that means Tampa Bay will lean more on Irving, and it's a great matchup.

Arizona is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three guys in a row have scored at least 14.3 PPR points with Zach Charbonnet, Christian McCaffrey, and Travis Etienne. And prior to getting hurt, Irving had scored at least 13.9 PPR points in all four games he appeared in, while playing at least 71 percent of the snaps in each outing.

I'm hopeful he'll get back to that level right away, but that's not realistic. That's why he's just a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, but we're thrilled Irving is back in action in Week 13.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 815 REC 24 REYDS 160 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.9 Despite concerns of Bhayshul Tuten having a bigger role in Week 12 at Arizona, Etienne still had 15 carries for 86 yards and three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He played 65 percent of the snaps, which was his highest total since Week 2, and Etienne should be locked into your lineups as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Titans are also No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 2 in most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position with 13. Eight running backs have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and Etienne will hopefully add to that total in Week 13. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 604 REC 25 REYDS 219 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 I like Warren and Kenneth Gainwell (see sleepers) in this matchup with the Bills, but Warren should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he just had a season-high 18 carries in Week 12 at Chicago. The Bills are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Buffalo this season. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SEA -11.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 677 REC 17 REYDS 157 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Mike Macdonald said prior to Seattle's game in Week 12 at Tennessee that Walker would start getting more work, and he played a season-high 63 percent of the snaps. He finished with 11 carries for 71 yards and three catches for 30 yards on four targets, and I love that he has six catches on seven targets in his past two outings. He lost another rushing touchdown to Zach Charbonnet against the Titans, but Walker should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against Minnesota in Week 13. The Vikings have allowed the past three opposing backfields of Baltimore, Chicago, and Green Bay to combine for at least 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in each game, and Walker is trending in the right direction heading into this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 17 REYDS 185 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Marks has struggled the past two games against Tennessee and Buffalo despite dominating playing time in Houston's backfield with at least 66 percent of the snaps in each outing. He had at least 17 total touches in each game, but he scored 6.1 PPR points against the Titans and 7.9 PPR points against the Bills. I'm still going to use him again as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 13 against the Colts, who have struggled the past two weeks against Atlanta and Kansas City, which are the first two games without standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck). Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 28 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis in Week 10, and Kareem Hunt had 30 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. Marks should have a quality outing in this matchup, so give him one more chance in your starting lineup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 398 REC 21 REYDS 206 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 The Patriots run defense has been awesome this season, but defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) going on injured reserve, as well as defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) potentially being out for Week 13, could allow Tracy to stay hot. In his past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, which are two of the best teams at limiting Fantasy points for opposing running backs, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing. Now, those two games were without Jaxson Dart (concussion), who is expected to return in Week 13, but it also was the first two games under interim coach Mike Kafka. Tracy had 23 total touches in each outing with at least three catches and four targets in each game. And the Patriots are No. 2 in most receptions allowed to running backs this year, with 65. I would use Tracy as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 4.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out in Week 13 at Miami, so Neal should become the starting running back for the Saints. He will share touches with at least Taysom Hill and potentially Audric Estime, but Neal should have the chance to perform like a flex option in the majority of leagues. When Kamara left Week 12 against Atlanta, Neal had seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 43 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game should be a constant, no matter what Hill or Estime do, and Tyler Shough has 15 targets to his running backs in his past two games against the Panthers and Falcons. The Dolphins are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in two of the past three games against Miami. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 42 REYDS 234 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 Gainwell had a big game in Week 12 at Chicago in tandem with Jaylen Warren, with 10 carries for 92 yards and six catches for 30 yards on six targets, and Gainwell scored 18.2 PPR points. He had a 55-yard run on a fake tush push, but he still scored 12.7 PPR points without that play. Gainwell now has at least four catches in three of his past four games, and I would use him as a flex in this matchup with the Bills, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Warren should still be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a pair of running backs to score at least 10.8 PPR points in the same game twice this season (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6).

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 511 REC 18 REYDS 135 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 Montgomery is having a down season, and he comes into Week 13 against Green Bay having scored 8.1 PPR points or less in four of his past six games, including two in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he combined for just 11 carries for 45 yards and four catches for 29 yards on four targets in his past two outings against the Eagles and Giants. Jahmyr Gibbs has taken over the Lions backfield, and this is a tough matchup for Montgomery against the Packers, who held him to 11 carries for 25 yards and four catches for 18 yards on four targets in Week 1. He's barely worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 649 REC 24 REYDS 224 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 I would love to use Swift in this revenge game against the Eagles, but he'll be tough to trust as anything more than a flex. He had a miserable game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with eight carries for 15 yards and one catch for 14 yards on one target, including a lost fumble. He played fewer snaps than Kyle Monangai for the first time all season, and Monangai has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, while Swift has none over that span. Philadelphia is also tough against the run, and the Eagles have allowed just one rushing and one receiving touchdown to a running back since Week 7. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Rodriguez should be added in all leagues since he looks like the No. 1 running back for Washington heading into Week 13 against Denver. But that doesn't mean you have to start Rodriguez in the majority of leagues. The Broncos are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Denver should be able to contain Rodriguez in this matchup. Prior to Washington's bye in Week 12, Rodriguez had a touchdown in two of his past three games and had 15 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 11 at Miami. He offers little in the passing game -- his reception against the Dolphins was his first of the season -- so if he doesn't score, then his Fantasy production will be minimal. And the Broncos have allowed just six rushing touchdowns to running backs this year. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 16 REYDS 106 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 The Cardinals' backfield remains a mystery heading into Week 13 at Tampa Bay because we don't know the status for Trey Benson (knee) or Emari Demercado (ankle). Knight and Michael Carter were healthy in Week 12 against Jacksonville, and Knight had 10 carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 9.4 PPR points in five of seven games without Benson, including two in a row, and Knight should continue to have a role even when Benson is healthy. That said, I would only use Knight as a flex option against the Buccaneers even if Benson remains out. Tampa Bay held James Cook and Kyren Williams to fewer than 50 rushing yards in the past two games, and Knight will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production in this matchup.