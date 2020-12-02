Did last week settle any of the questions Fantasy football players have had about running back situations around the NFL? Unfortunately, not really. The Dolphins, Steelers, Ravens, Colts, Texans, Lions, Falcons and Panthers were all missing key backs and the Bengals, Broncos, and Saints were all playing without their starting quarterbacks, so it's hard to take much from those situations until they get healthy. The Chargers did get Autin Ekeler and the Bears got David Montgomery back, and both returned to dominate touches as expected, however, Raheem Mostert didn't do the same in his return from injury.

So, there are still a lot of unsettled situations out there. We expect to get many of the missing players back this week, and we can make educated guesses on how everyone will be used, but it's going to be tought to know who to start and sit, as usual. That's why Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column is here to help you make the right calls. Here's who Jamey is starting and sitting in Week 13:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -9 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 600 REC 19 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Sanders is typically a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues, but we're getting many questions about sitting him after what happened in Week 12 against Seattle when he had just eight total touches and was outplayed by Boston Scott. He has also scored a combined 13 PPR points in his past two games against the Browns and Seahawks, but I'm going right back to Sanders this week against the Packers. It helps that Green Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in every game this season. But Sanders also had at least 17 total touches in consecutive games prior to Week 12. The Eagles offensive line is a mess, but Sanders should still be fine this week against the Packers. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 26 REYDS 227 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Taylor was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and hopefully he resumes his role as the lead running back for the Colts. Prior to missing Week 12 against Tennessee, Taylor had arguably his best game of the season against Green Bay in Week 11 with 22 carries for 90 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on four targets. He'll still share touches with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, and Hines should be considered a sleeper this week since Houston has allowed seven running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season. But this should be a game where Taylor goes off since the Texans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Houston has allowed a running back to score in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns allowed over that span. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 13 REYDS 150 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.7 Mostert returned in Week 12 against the Rams following a four-game absence with an ankle injury and had 16 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, although he lost a fumble. Mostert should be even better this week against the Bills. Buffalo has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, with seven touchdowns allowed over that span and three running backs with 100-yards rushing (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris and Kenyan Drake). Mostert is still sharing touches with Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon, but he's a lock for 15-plus touches if healthy, which should give him the chance for an outstanding performance in Week 13. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 387 REC 30 REYDS 198 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 At the time of publication, Gaskin was still on injured reserve, but we expect him to return this week against the Bengals. And if that happens, consider Gaskin a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues. It would help if Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) remains out, but Gaskin was the No. 1 running back in Miami before hurting his knee in Week 8 against the Rams. He scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he had at least 21 total touches in four of his past five outings. Hopefully his workload and production remains the same when healthy, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five of their past six games. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 554 REC 20 REYDS 87 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.8 Gordon has the chance for an increased workload this week with Phillip Lindsay (knee) likely out. It could lead to a great game for Gordon, who will also benefit with Drew Lock back under center after being out in Week 12 because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gordon has five games this season with at least 15 total touches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all of them, while averaging 16.8 PPR points over that span. Gordon had 17 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 12 yards on four targets against the Chiefs in Week 7 (along with two fumbles). Kansas City has allowed four total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games against Carolina, Las Vegas and Tampa Bay.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 I'm writing this prior to kickoff of the Wednesday game between the Ravens and Steelers, so obviously things can change with this post. But if Dobbins is active for Week 13 against Dallas, consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in four of their past six games. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 3.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 Like Dobbins, things can change with this post depending on what happens with Wednesday's game. But if Snell is the lead running back against Washington in Week 13, I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues. James Conner is expected to be out in Week 13 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past Saturday. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -PK O/U 47 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 34 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 White's role in the passing game could be important this week with the Patriots trying to offset the Chargers pass rush with Joey Bosa. It helps that the Chargers are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 65, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Chargers this season. White has at least four catches in two of his past four games. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 With Lamical Perine (ankle) out, Gore has once again been the lead running back for the Jets the past two weeks. He has at least 17 total touches in each game against the Chargers and Dolphins, and Gore has scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. His workload should remain the same against the Raiders in Week 13, and Las Vegas is among the league leaders with 15 total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 46 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Antonio Gibson has been awesome the past three games and should remain a starter in all leagues despite the tough matchup with the Steelers, but don't be surprised if McKissic is back as a solid flex play in PPR. While he only had five catches on six targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Cowboys, this should be a game where Washington is chasing points on the road. Look for McKissic's targets -- and receptions -- to be on the rise this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 34 REYDS 261 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 I had Bernard as the bust alert last week in this column, and he struggled against the Giants with eight carries for 32 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards on three targets. He's now gone three games in a row with eight PPR points or less, and he has 13 total touches or less in each game over that span. I'm nervous to trust him with Brandon Allen under center, and hopefully the Bengals will get Joe Mixon (foot) back soon to upgrade their backfield. Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 610 REC 16 REYDS 82 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.9 Gurley is not guaranteed to return this week after missing Week 12 with a knee injury, but initial reports indicated he would return in Week 13. However, he might consider taking another week off with this matchup against the Saints. New Orleans hasn't allowed a running back to rush for 100 yards in 49 games in a row in the regular season. Not that it matters much for Gurley, who has one game with more than 100 rushing yards in his past 27 outings in the regular season. Gurley struggled in his first meeting with the Saints in Week 11 with eight carries for 26 yards, along with one catch for 4 yards, and I don't have much optimism for him to improve this week. And if Gurley is out then you can plug Brian Hill in this spot if he's the starter for the Falcons. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 11 REYDS 77 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Moss ran well last week against the Chargers at 6.6 yards per carry, but it was disappointing to only see him get nine carries and 11 total touches compared to the workload for Devin Singletary (11 carries and 14 total touches). Maybe that changes this week, but I don't want to trust either Bills running back against the 49ers on the road. Moss will likely need to score to boost his Fantasy value this week, but he only has four total touchdowns on the season. With Josh Allen dominating the offense, the only time to trust Moss or even Singletary is in a very favorable matchup. Since San Francisco is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, that doesn't apply this week. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 15 REYDS 132 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 Murray was awesome last week at Denver with 19 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 36 yards on two targets. He now has 31 carries in two games with Taysom Hill, but I'm not starting him this week as anything more than a flex option in deeper leagues. Alvin Kamara, despite his struggles with Hill, remains a must-start Fantasy running back, but this Falcons run defense is legit. Since Raheem Morris took over as the interim head coach prior to Week 6, only D'Andre Swift in Week 7 has more than 10 PPR points, which includes matchups with Mike Davis, Gordon, Kamara, Murray and Josh Jacobs. And Swift only had 48 total yards against the Falcons, but he scored with four catches. Kamara had 13 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Atlanta, and Murray had 12 carries for 49 yards, along with two catches for 36 yards on two targets. I would expect a similar stat line for Murray this week. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 16 REYDS 72 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.6 Gallman is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but the Giants being without Daniel Jones (hamstring) this week makes me concerned at Seattle. Maybe Colt McCoy will throw more to Gallman, who did have five targets and three catches in Week 12 at Cincinnati, although he managed minus-3 yards on those receptions. The nice thing for Gallman is he had at least 18 carries in two weeks in a row, and he scored a touchdown in six games in a row. He should be the catalyst of this offense with Jones out. But Seattle hasn't allowed a running back to gain more than 58 rushing yards in six games in a row. It will take Gallman scoring to save his production, and luckily for him the Seahawks have given up seven rushing touchdowns and eight total touchdowns to running backs since Week 8. Still, I'm nervous for the Giants offense without Jones, and I would only consider Gallman a flex this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 707 REC 39 REYDS 256 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.4 You're probably not sitting Elliott in most leagues, and if the Ravens are without standout run stopper Brandon Williams (ankle) again in Week 13, the outlook for Elliott improves. But his offensive line could be a disaster again with Zack Martin (calf) and Cameron Erving (knee) out. Elliott also has two games with more than eight PPR points in six games without Dak Prescott (ankle), and one touchdown over that span. I still have him ranked as a low-end starting option, but there are scenarios where you might consider benching Elliott. Without his quarterback and offensive line healthy, this has been a lost year for one of the best running backs in the NFL.

