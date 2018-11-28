Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Running backs

Start 'Em 12.7 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB We've been talking up Adams for weeks as someone to buy into, and he had his breakout game in Week 12 against the Giants with 22 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored 31 PPR points in his past two games against the Saints and Giants, and he's poised for a strong finish to the season, starting this week against Washington. In the past five games, Washington has allowed six running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards. Adams should join that list on Monday night. 10.2 projected points Gus Edwards Baltimore Ravens RB Edwards followed up his surprise performance in Week 11 against Cincinnati with another great outing in Week 12 against Oakland. He had 23 carries for 118 yards, and he continues to work well with Lamar Jackson. It helped Edwards that Alex Collins (foot) was out against the Raiders, and we hope that's a headache we can avoid in Week 13 against the Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). But it's hard to imagine the Ravens going back to Collins any time soon with how well Edwards has performed. And Atlanta has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in every game this season. 17.7 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB The best part about Ekeler with Melvin Gordon (knee) out will likely be his role in the passing game. When Gordon missed Week 7 against Tennessee, Ekeler had five catches for 26 yards on seven targets. And then in Week 12 against the Cardinals, in the game where Gordon was hurt, Ekeler had 10 catches for 68 yards on 11 targets. He's also averaging 5.8 yards per carry, so he should be successful carrying the ball as well. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has allowed a running back to score in four games in a row. Ekeler is a must-start option in all leagues, and Justin Jackson is also worth using as a sleeper in deeper formats. 12.6 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller is on a roll heading into Week 13 against the Browns, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. I was skeptical of Miller in the past two weeks against Washington and Tennessee, but he's been impressive behind a shaky offensive line. Cleveland has allowed a running back to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in five of the past six games, and Miller should stay hot in this matchup at home. 12.2 projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB The Giants come into Week 13 having allowed a running back to score in every game this season. In the past four games since trading standout defensive lineman Damon Harrison, a running back has gained at least 80 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Giants. And now here we are with this matchup against the Bears. This should be a good game for Jordan Howard, but he's been impossible to trust of late with no touchdowns in three games in a row, along with just one outing over 35 total yards over that span. Cohen, meanwhile, has at least 15 PPR points in six of his past eight games, with six touchdowns over that span. The track record suggests a running back for Chicago will score this week, and Cohen appears the most likely candidate for that to happen. But don't rule out Howard scoring either given the matchup, and he's a flex in all leagues this week.

Sleepers

Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry (vs. NYJ): The Titans would love to get their ground game going, and this is the perfect matchup against the Jets. In their past five games, they have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs and six to gain at least 75 total yards. Lewis is the safer of the two Tennessee running backs in all leagues, but don't be surprised if Henry scores this week at home.

Royce Freeman (at CIN): Freeman is going to need to score to help your Fantasy roster because Phillip Lindsay has taken over this backfield and is a must-start option in all leagues. But the Bengals are tied with Tampa Bay for the most touchdowns allowed to running backs with 17. And Freeman has scored in two of his past three games.

T.J. Yeldon (vs. IND): With Leonard Fournette (suspension) out, Yeldon will get a boost in touches, and I like him better than Carlos Hyde this week, mostly because of his role in the passing game. He has five games this season with at least five catches, including Week 10 at Indianapolis when Fournette was active. He also has seven games this season with at least 10 PPR points just with his receiving totals alone. And the Colts are No. 2 in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 79, trailing only the Falcons (88).

Doug Martin (vs. KC): In the past five games with Marshawn Lynch (groin) out, Martin is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three outings, even with the Raiders falling apart. This week, he's facing a Chiefs defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. While Jalen Richard has been a quality option in PPR leagues all season, you can use both Oakland running backs as flex options in Week 13.

Nyheim Hines (at JAC): We'll see if Marlon Mack (concussion) is out in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but Hines and Jordan Wilkins would share touches in his place. We've seen this show before when Mack missed four of the first five games with foot and ankle problems, and Hines was the better option with his work in the passing game. Hines had at least 11 PPR points in three of the four games without Mack. I would use Hines as a flex option in all PPR leagues if Mack is out against the Jaguars, and Wilkins is an option in deeper formats.

Sit 'Em 10.8 projected points Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins RB Peterson is struggling of late behind a banged up offensive line, as well as playing with a backup quarterback in Colt McCoy with Alex Smith (broken leg) out. He's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in his past four outings, and he has fewer than 70 total yards in each game over that span. Chris Thompson (ribs) could return this week to also take some work away from Peterson, and the Eagles run defense is tougher than what it's shown the past few weeks after being beat up by Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley (twice) since Week 6. It's tough to trust Peterson as anything more than a flex this week. 4.0 projected points LeGarrette Blount Detroit Lions RB Blount is listed here with the expectation he will start again for the injured Kerryon Johnson (knee). And I'm expecting a letdown game after his strong performance against the Bears on Thanksgiving. While Blount could find the end zone, the game on Thanksgiving was the perfect set up for him against a tired Chicago defense that played late on Sunday night and then had to travel for a Thursday morning game. The Rams are coming off a bye and well rested. Along with that, I'm also expecting the Lions to be chasing points here, which means they can't lean on the ground game. Without a touchdown, this should be a disappointing stat line for Blount, and I prefer Theo Riddick as the best Detroit running back given the expected game flow. 10.8 projected points Carlos Hyde Jacksonville Jaguars RB Hyde will get an expanded role with Fournette suspended for this game against the Colts, but I don't expect him to have a quality stat line without finding the end zone. And Indianapolis is among the league leaders in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this season with only five. While Fournette had one of those in Week 10, he needed 24 carries to grind out 53 yards, and now Jacksonville is down another offensive lineman with guard Andrew Norwell (ankle) out. Yeldon should be the better Fantasy running back for the Jaguars with his role in the passing game, and Hyde is a low-end flex option at best. 6.4 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber has actually been a quality Fantasy running back of late with at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games, and his best performances of the season have come with Jameis Winston on the field. While Winston did not play in Week 9 at Carolina in the first meeting between these two teams, Barber struggled with 11 carries for 31 yards, as well as two catches for 9 yards on three targets. I'm expecting the Panthers defense to rebound this week after three straight losses in which running backs had success against them, including James Conner, Kerryon Johnson and Chris Carson. Those were close games for Detroit and Seattle, and Pittsburgh just smashed Carolina. I'm counting on the Panthers playing with a lead here, and Barber will need to score to help his stat line look respectable in Week 13. He's a flex option at best.

Bust Alert

You got lucky if you started Coleman in Week 12 at New Orleans because he scored on a late receiving touchdown to save a miserable stat line. Without the touchdown, Coleman finished with just 23 total yards on eight carries for 6 yards, as well as three catches for 17 yards on four targets. While he does have five receiving touchdowns on the season, he's only scored once on the ground since Week 1, and he continues to share touches with Ito Smith. The Ravens have allowed just seven total touchdowns to running backs on the season (five rushing and two receiving), and I'm concerned about Coleman posting another disappointing stat line. He's also scored 10 PPR points or less in three games in a row. That puts him play as a flex option, but he's not a must-start running back, even at home, against the Ravens.

