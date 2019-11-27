Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Editor's Note: This hasn't been a good year for the Zero-RB crowd, and Week 13 is a great example of why. When you look through the wide receiver rankings, you don't have to go far before you run out of players you don't have any questions about. Looking at Jamey Eisenberg's rankings, for instance, and you see Davante Adams at No. 4 — Adams, who scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 12 but also has 43 yards or fewer in two of his last three games for a Packers offense averaging 14.3 points per game in that span.

At No. 5, you have Mike Evans, who seems to trade off blow-up games with Chris Godwin every week — it was Godwin who went off last week, but is it Evans' turn this week? Stefon Diggs has fewer than five Fantasy points in non-PPR scoring in two of his last five games, and now Adam Thielen makes his return to the lineup. Julio Jones (No. 7) didn't practice Monday or Tuesday while dealing with a shoulder injury; D.J. Chark (No. 10) is a garbage-time touchdown in Week 11 away from being a dud since Nick Foles' return. DeAndre Hopkins was the top player on most draft boards coming into the season, and he isn't a top-12 receiver for any of our three experts this week. And so it goes.

This just hasn't been a great year for wide receiver, and even with the bye weeks in the past, the position isn't exactly overflowing with obvious studs these days. That's not to say you should even consider sitting most of the players we've mentioned so far, but it just goes to show that you might have more trouble filling out your lineup these days than you expected.

We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need, even in an ugly week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -10 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 16th OWNED 93% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 83 REYDS 695 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Parker just continues to pile up stats week in and week out, and it's been fun to watch despite the Dolphins piling up losses. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in eight games in a row, and he really should be a must-start Fantasy option in every league by now. Parker has either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his past four games, and the Eagles are among the league leaders with 14 touchdowns allowed to receivers for the season. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 21st OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 102 REYDS 699 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 I love the setup for Boyd this week with Andy Dalton back under center for the Bengals in this matchup against the Jets. Boyd scored at least 12 PPR points in five of the first eight games with Dalton, and he should be back on that level again this week. He actually had a solid outing in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with Ryan Finley, catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should build off that performance in Week 13. The Jets have allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 17th OWNED 100% YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 104 REYDS 880 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.5 Kupp has been a disaster of late with a combined 17 PPR points in his past three games against Pittsburgh, Chicago and Baltimore. It was encouraging to see him get 10 targets against the Ravens, but he managed just six catches for 35 yards in Week 12. This week, I expect Kupp to have a breakout performance, and he has at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row against the Cardinals. Robert Woods is also worth trusting this week as a low-end starter in PPR, although I would be cautious with Brandin Cooks. There have been 16 receivers with at least six targets against the Cardinals this year, and 15 of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Kupp has at least six targets in nine games this year, and Woods has at least six targets in seven outings. Cooks has only had six targets in a game four times. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 14th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 89 REYDS 856 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.3 I expected Brown to struggle in Week 12 against Denver, and for the most part he did. It was his first game with fewer than 50 receiving yards all year on a season-low four targets, although he did have a diving 34-yard touchdown on a beautiful throw from Josh Allen. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in nine of 11 games this year, and he has three touchdowns in his past two games. This is a tough matchup against the Cowboys, who haven't allowed a touchdown to a receiver at home, although that's a misleading stat since they played the Giants with Eli Manning and without Golden Tate, the Dolphins and the Packers without Davante Adams. Dallas did shut out the Eagles and Stefon Diggs (Adam Thielen was out in that game), but I'm confident in Brown this week. I also like Cole Beasley in the revenge game, and Beasley just had a big performance in Week 12 against Denver with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYJ -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 28th OWNED 90% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 77 REYDS 580 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Crowder's three-game scoring streak came to an end in Week 12 against Oakland when he had only two catches for 18 yards on four targets. This was after he scored at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to start a new streak this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the past five games, with four touchdowns over that span. Robby Anderson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week as well since he's scored in each of his past two games, but Crowder should once again lead this receiving corps against the Bengals.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 282 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 I like Shepard and Darius Slayton this week with Golden Tate (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) likely out. Shepard returned from a five-game absence with a concussion in Week 12 at Chicago with five catches for 15 yards on nine targets, and he has nine targets in four games in a row. Slayton has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings. The Packers have also allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 508 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 Kirk has only scored in one game this season, which was against Tampa Bay in Week 10, but he's scored at least 10 PPR points in six of eight games this season. He has 19 targets in his past two games, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues and a low-end starter in PPR. The Rams have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past four games. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 70 REYDS 484 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Westbrook just had eight catches for 69 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Tennessee, and he should continue to be heavily involved from Nick Foles. He has a great matchup in Week 13 against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Chris Conley is also worth a look in deeper leagues, and he has 17 targets in his past two games. D.J. Chark is obviously a must-start receiver for the Jaguars this week. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 50 REYDS 581 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 Since Ryan Tannehill has taken over as the starter for the Titans, Brown has three games with at least 12 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span. He should continue to be the leading receiver in Tennessee, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Colts. It would be great if he had more targets (he only has 26 in his past five outings), but his big-play ability is worth buying into, especially with how well Tannehill has done. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -4 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 349 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Miller has scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and Giants, with 20 targets and 12 catches over that span, and now Taylor Gabriel is out with a concussion in Week 13. Miller should see a bump in targets, and this is a good matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. In their past five games, the Lions have allowed 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns to opposing receivers.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 590 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.4 There's a strong case to be made about sitting DeAndre Hopkins this week as well. He has a bad history against Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. According to The Athletic, Hopkins has only six catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in two meetings against Gilmore with the Patriots since 2017. But I'm leaving Hopkins in most of my lineups, although he's just a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. As for Fuller, I'm trying to avoid him this week. The Patriots have only allowed one receiving touchdown to a receiver this year (Golden Tate in Week 6), and this is the best secondary in the NFL. Fuller is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 68 REYDS 576 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Since his outstanding game in Week 9 at Arizona when he had 24 PPR points, Sanders has struggled with inconsistent production while playing through a rib injury. He's combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three games against Seattle, Arizona again and Green Bay, and I'm concerned about trusting him this week on the road. Deebo Samuel is also a risky option since the Ravens have allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in the past four games. Sanders is still dealing with his rib injury, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 52 REYDS 378 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.1 I'm hoping Hilton is fine by Friday, but he's still dealing with the calf injury that kept him out for three weeks prior to Week 12. He returned against the Texans but was on a pitch count, playing in just 25 of Indianapolis' 67 offensive snaps. And he finished with only three catches for 18 yards on six targets. He could be limited again based on his inability to practice in full, which makes him a risky starter even if active. He's also averaging just 54.0 receiving yards for the year, so he will likely need to score to help your Fantasy roster this week. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF BAL -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 519 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 Brown had a solid Fantasy performance in Week 12 at the Rams with five catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. The seven targets were the most he's had since Week 4, and he's now scored in two of his past three games. But he's also been under 50 receiving yards in six of his past seven outings, and he's facing a tough secondary against the 49ers. While San Francisco has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this season, only D.K. Metcalf and Andy Isabella have gone over 50 receiving yards against this defense in the past seven games. Brown could have minimal production if he fails to score, so treat him as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 80 REYDS 792 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.9 Golladay has struggled without Matthew Stafford (back), and now Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is hurt, which could leave David Blough as Detroit's starter in Week 13. It could be tough for Golladay and Marvin Jones this week. In his past three games without Stafford, Golladay has only eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. Now, the touchdown did come against the Bears in Week 10, but he only had three catches for 57 yards in that meeting. Chicago has only allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, which is third in the NFL behind New England and Buffalo. With the tough matchup and potential for bad quarterback play, I'd be nervous about starting Golladay in most leagues.