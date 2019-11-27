Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you make the right decisions for Week 13.
Editor's Note: This hasn't been a good year for the Zero-RB crowd, and Week 13 is a great example of why. When you look through the wide receiver rankings, you don't have to go far before you run out of players you don't have any questions about. Looking at Jamey Eisenberg's rankings, for instance, and you see Davante Adams at No. 4 — Adams, who scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 12 but also has 43 yards or fewer in two of his last three games for a Packers offense averaging 14.3 points per game in that span.
At No. 5, you have Mike Evans, who seems to trade off blow-up games with Chris Godwin every week — it was Godwin who went off last week, but is it Evans' turn this week? Stefon Diggs has fewer than five Fantasy points in non-PPR scoring in two of his last five games, and now Adam Thielen makes his return to the lineup. Julio Jones (No. 7) didn't practice Monday or Tuesday while dealing with a shoulder injury; D.J. Chark (No. 10) is a garbage-time touchdown in Week 11 away from being a dud since Nick Foles' return. DeAndre Hopkins was the top player on most draft boards coming into the season, and he isn't a top-12 receiver for any of our three experts this week. And so it goes.
This just hasn't been a great year for wide receiver, and even with the bye weeks in the past, the position isn't exactly overflowing with obvious studs these days. That's not to say you should even consider sitting most of the players we've mentioned so far, but it just goes to show that you might have more trouble filling out your lineup these days than you expected.
We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need, even in an ugly week.
Wide Receivers
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker just continues to pile up stats week in and week out, and it's been fun to watch despite the Dolphins piling up losses. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in eight games in a row, and he really should be a must-start Fantasy option in every league by now. Parker has either 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his past four games, and the Eagles are among the league leaders with 14 touchdowns allowed to receivers for the season.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I love the setup for Boyd this week with Andy Dalton back under center for the Bengals in this matchup against the Jets. Boyd scored at least 12 PPR points in five of the first eight games with Dalton, and he should be back on that level again this week. He actually had a solid outing in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with Ryan Finley, catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should build off that performance in Week 13. The Jets have allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers in their past five games.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kupp has been a disaster of late with a combined 17 PPR points in his past three games against Pittsburgh, Chicago and Baltimore. It was encouraging to see him get 10 targets against the Ravens, but he managed just six catches for 35 yards in Week 12. This week, I expect Kupp to have a breakout performance, and he has at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row against the Cardinals. Robert Woods is also worth trusting this week as a low-end starter in PPR, although I would be cautious with Brandin Cooks. There have been 16 receivers with at least six targets against the Cardinals this year, and 15 of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Kupp has at least six targets in nine games this year, and Woods has at least six targets in seven outings. Cooks has only had six targets in a game four times.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I expected Brown to struggle in Week 12 against Denver, and for the most part he did. It was his first game with fewer than 50 receiving yards all year on a season-low four targets, although he did have a diving 34-yard touchdown on a beautiful throw from Josh Allen. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in nine of 11 games this year, and he has three touchdowns in his past two games. This is a tough matchup against the Cowboys, who haven't allowed a touchdown to a receiver at home, although that's a misleading stat since they played the Giants with Eli Manning and without Golden Tate, the Dolphins and the Packers without Davante Adams. Dallas did shut out the Eagles and Stefon Diggs (Adam Thielen was out in that game), but I'm confident in Brown this week. I also like Cole Beasley in the revenge game, and Beasley just had a big performance in Week 12 against Denver with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Crowder's three-game scoring streak came to an end in Week 12 against Oakland when he had only two catches for 18 yards on four targets. This was after he scored at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to start a new streak this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the past five games, with four touchdowns over that span. Robby Anderson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week as well since he's scored in each of his past two games, but Crowder should once again lead this receiving corps against the Bengals.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I like Shepard and Darius Slayton this week with Golden Tate (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) likely out. Shepard returned from a five-game absence with a concussion in Week 12 at Chicago with five catches for 15 yards on nine targets, and he has nine targets in four games in a row. Slayton has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings. The Packers have also allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk has only scored in one game this season, which was against Tampa Bay in Week 10, but he's scored at least 10 PPR points in six of eight games this season. He has 19 targets in his past two games, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues and a low-end starter in PPR. The Rams have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past four games.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook just had eight catches for 69 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Tennessee, and he should continue to be heavily involved from Nick Foles. He has a great matchup in Week 13 against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Chris Conley is also worth a look in deeper leagues, and he has 17 targets in his past two games. D.J. Chark is obviously a must-start receiver for the Jaguars this week.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Since Ryan Tannehill has taken over as the starter for the Titans, Brown has three games with at least 12 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span. He should continue to be the leading receiver in Tennessee, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Colts. It would be great if he had more targets (he only has 26 in his past five outings), but his big-play ability is worth buying into, especially with how well Tannehill has done.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller has scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and Giants, with 20 targets and 12 catches over that span, and now Taylor Gabriel is out with a concussion in Week 13. Miller should see a bump in targets, and this is a good matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. In their past five games, the Lions have allowed 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns to opposing receivers.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's a strong case to be made about sitting DeAndre Hopkins this week as well. He has a bad history against Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. According to The Athletic, Hopkins has only six catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in two meetings against Gilmore with the Patriots since 2017. But I'm leaving Hopkins in most of my lineups, although he's just a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. As for Fuller, I'm trying to avoid him this week. The Patriots have only allowed one receiving touchdown to a receiver this year (Golden Tate in Week 6), and this is the best secondary in the NFL. Fuller is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Since his outstanding game in Week 9 at Arizona when he had 24 PPR points, Sanders has struggled with inconsistent production while playing through a rib injury. He's combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three games against Seattle, Arizona again and Green Bay, and I'm concerned about trusting him this week on the road. Deebo Samuel is also a risky option since the Ravens have allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in the past four games. Sanders is still dealing with his rib injury, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm hoping Hilton is fine by Friday, but he's still dealing with the calf injury that kept him out for three weeks prior to Week 12. He returned against the Texans but was on a pitch count, playing in just 25 of Indianapolis' 67 offensive snaps. And he finished with only three catches for 18 yards on six targets. He could be limited again based on his inability to practice in full, which makes him a risky starter even if active. He's also averaging just 54.0 receiving yards for the year, so he will likely need to score to help your Fantasy roster this week.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown had a solid Fantasy performance in Week 12 at the Rams with five catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. The seven targets were the most he's had since Week 4, and he's now scored in two of his past three games. But he's also been under 50 receiving yards in six of his past seven outings, and he's facing a tough secondary against the 49ers. While San Francisco has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this season, only D.K. Metcalf and Andy Isabella have gone over 50 receiving yards against this defense in the past seven games. Brown could have minimal production if he fails to score, so treat him as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Golladay has struggled without Matthew Stafford (back), and now Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is hurt, which could leave David Blough as Detroit's starter in Week 13. It could be tough for Golladay and Marvin Jones this week. In his past three games without Stafford, Golladay has only eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. Now, the touchdown did come against the Bears in Week 10, but he only had three catches for 57 yards in that meeting. Chicago has only allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, which is third in the NFL behind New England and Buffalo. With the tough matchup and potential for bad quarterback play, I'd be nervous about starting Golladay in most leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
There are several prominent receivers who could go in this category this week, including Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper given their tough matchups. All remain worth starting as low-end No. 2 receivers, including Beckham, but I'm concerned about his matchup with the Steelers. I expected Beckham to play well in Week 12 against Miami, and he didn't disappoint with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. But that was just his second touchdown of the season and first since Week 2. He struggled against the Steelers in Week 11 with four catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and this game could be ugly for the Browns going into Pittsburgh. I'm still starting Jarvis Landry with confidence since he's been consistent with at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including five touchdowns over that span. But Beckham could have another sub-par game this week on the road.
