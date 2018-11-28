Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receiver

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 13! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.



Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start 'Em 16.1 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR I thought Sanders would play well in a revenge game against his former team in Week 12 against the Steelers, and he delivered with seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He ended a three-game scoreless streak, and he should stay hot in this matchup with the Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). In the past six games, Cincinnati has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing receivers, as well as nine receivers to score at last 11 PPR points over that span. That should be the floor for Sanders in this matchup on the road. 10.8 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR In the past three games that Marcus Mariota has been able to finish -- Week 9 at Dallas, Week 10 vs. New England and Week 12 at Houston – Davis is averaging 19.3 PPR points. He has two touchdowns over that span, and he's finally starting to look like the breakout receiver we hoped he could become for the past two seasons. This week, he's facing a Jets secondary that has allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the past seven games, as well as eight guys to score at least 12 PPR points over that span. As long as Mariota is healthy, Davis should stay hot to close the year. 14.6 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR I expected Moore to be the best Carolina receiver this season, and he's finally starting to look the part of late. He's scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two in a row, and Devin Funchess (back) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are hurt. Moore has 17 targets in the past two games against Detroit and Seattle, and he's responded with 15 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown over that span. Now, he didn't have a dominant game against the Buccaneers in Week 9 with only one catch for 16 yards on two targets, as well as 32 rushing yards, but he should be much better in the rematch. And he will be a target hog if Funchess and Samuel are out this week. 12.2 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR As much as I remain hopeful for Doug Baldwin to start playing like the No. 1 receiver in Seattle, it's long overdue to acknowledge just how good Lockett has been this season. There are some flaws in his game since he has the fewest receptions (43) of any of the top 20 PPR receivers this season, but he's failed to score a touchdown in just three games this year, and he comes into Week 13 with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. The 49ers are among the league leaders with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and nine guys in the past six games have scored at least 12 PPR points against this secondary. Baldwin and David Moore are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week, but Lockett is a must-start option in all formats. 9.7 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR The last time we saw Reynolds was Week 11 against the Chiefs in the first game after Cooper Kupp (ACL) was lost for the season. And Reynolds was awesome with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He now has nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets in the past two games without Kupp this year -- Kupp also missed Weeks 7 and 8 with another knee injury. This week against Detroit, Reynolds is facing a secondary that has allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in the past five games. This should be a big week for Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Reynolds, who should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.

Adam Humphries (vs. CAR): Humphries is playing well of late, and Tampa Bay is quickly losing options in the passing game. O.J. Howard (ankle) is out for the season, and DeSean Jackson (thumb) could be out in Week 13 against Carolina. That could make Humphries even more valuable, and he comes into this game with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including a monster game against the Panthers in Week 9. He had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in that game, and Carolina has struggled with slot receivers this season. Humphries is a strong No. 3 receiver option in PPR in Week 13.

Chris Conley (at OAK): Conley's usage is contingent on Sammy Watkins (foot) and if he's healthy. If Watkins is expected to play in Week 13 at Oakland, then ignore Conley in most formats. But if Watkins is out, then Conley is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. In Kansas City's last game at the Rams in Week 11, Watkins couldn't play past the first quarter because of his foot injury, and Conley went off for seven catches, 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He's unlikely to replicate that performance, but Oakland is among the league leaders with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Keep an eye on Watkins, but Conley has plenty of upside if Watkins is out.

Taylor Gabriel (at NYG): Gabriel has picked things up in the past two games, and he's worth buying back into after a recent cold stretch. Gabriel has 17 targets in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, and he has 14 catches for 101 yards over that span. He hasn't scored since Week 4, but his PPR points are solid as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. And he was the target leader for Chicago in Week 12 against the Lions with eight with Chase Daniel under center, and Daniel is likely starting again in place of Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder).

Bruce Ellington (vs. LAR): With Marvin Jones (knee) now out for the season, Ellington is locked into the No. 2 receiver role for the Lions behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 13 against the Rams. In two games with Detroit, Ellington has 12 catches for 80 yards on 16 targets, with six catches in each game. He's proven to be a reliable, short-area target for Matthew Stafford, and Ellington should once again be around six catches in this matchup at home.

Josh Doctson (at PHI): In Colt McCoy's first start in place of Alex Smith (ankle) in Week 12 at Dallas, he leaned on Doctson, who had six catches for 66 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. This is a great matchup to trust Doctson as a low-end No. 3 receiver since the Eagles allow the second-most Fantasy points to the position, and you can also consider Trey Quinn a sleeper this week as well.

Sit 'Em 11.7 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate's addition to the Eagles has been bad for Jeffery. In three games with Tate, Jeffery has combined for seven catches for 120 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets. He's now gone four games in a row without finding the end zone, and it's hard to trust him this week against Washington. He also struggled against the Redskins in 2017 with five catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in two games. Until he starts producing again on a consistent basis, you should keep Jeffery reserved in most leagues. 13.2 projected points Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns WR Baker Mayfield is getting better. The Browns have actually won two games in a row. But Landry has not been productive as a Fantasy receiver. Go figure. He has just one touchdown in his past seven games, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Cincinnati. This matchup in Week 13 isn't easy either since Houston has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver in the past five games. I'm still hopeful Landry can finish the season strong, but he's not someone you can trust until he proves he can be productive again on a consistent basis. 8.7 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR Robinson was amazing in Week 10 against Detroit with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, but he disappeared in the past two games. He combined for five catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets against the Vikings and in the rematch with the Lions, and he could be limited again this week at the Giants. Chase Daniel only targeted Robinson four times, and he could see a lot of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, which won't be an easy matchup. Robinson is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 11.4 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Shepard is slumping of late with a combined 28 PPR points in his past four games, and that includes scoring a touchdown in Week 10 at San Francisco. He has 12 catches for 102 yards on 19 targets over that span, and the Giants aren't leaning on him by any stretch. Maybe that changes this week if Evan Engram (hamstring) is out, but this isn't an easy matchup against the Bears, especially with Eli Manning expected to deal with a heavy pass rush. The only Giants to trust this week are Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley.

Boyd will benefit with A.J. Green (toe) expected to return this week, but he also has the downgrade of quarterbacks with Jeff Driskel starting. Now, Green is still worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but Boyd is more of a No. 3 option. Driskel did connect with Boyd for a 28-yard touchdown in Week 12 against Cleveland after Andy Dalton (thumb) got hurt, but Boyd could see plenty of coverage from Denver cornerback Chris Harris in Week 13 in the slot. Let's hope Driskel will keep Green and Boyd playing at a high level, but I'm downgrading Boyd this week given the quarterback change and likely matchup with Harris.

