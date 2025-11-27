We have a potential problem on our hands with the Cardinals receiving corps since Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games. If Harrison plays in Week 13 at Tampa Bay then we have to figure out what to do with Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

Harrison was rolling before getting hurt, and he scored at least 14.3 PPR points in his past two games with 10 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets against Dallas and Seattle. I'm counting on him to be the No. 1 receiver again in Arizona when healthy, and he should be considered at least a No. 2 Fantasy option in the majority of leagues.

Wilson was a star when Harrison was out, and he had 25 catches for 303 yards on 33 targets in his past two games against San Francisco and Jacksonville. He scored at least 21.8 PPR points in each outing.

I'm hopeful that Wilson will remain involved when Harrison is healthy, but Wilson scored 9.1 PPR points or less, with one touchdown, in his first nine games of the year. Until we see how Harrison and the new version of Wilson work together, you can only gamble on Wilson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best.

Dortch also took advantage of Harrison being out with 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in his past two games, and he scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each outing. But, like Wilson, Dortch had a limited role prior to that with 9.9 PPR points or less, with one touchdown, in the first nine games of the year. I would avoid Dortch in the majority of leagues when Harrison is healthy.

The good news for Week 13 is Tampa Bay is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jacoby Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in four of six starts in place of Kyler Murray (foot), including three in a row. Hopefully, multiple receivers can thrive with Brissett, along with tight end Trey McBride.

I'm going to lean on Harrison when healthy, and hopefully Wilson won't disappear. But now that Harrison is back, this awesome two-game stretch for Wilson and Dortch is likely over.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 75 REYDS 679 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Diggs is coming off a down game in Week 12 at Cincinnati with two catches for 20 yards on three targets, but he should bounce back against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Giants have allowed 15 receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, including one in each game. Prior to Week 12, Diggs had either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this Monday night matchup at home. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 102 REYDS 794 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 The Patriots are tied for second in the NFL with Detroit with 15 touchdowns allowed to opposing receivers, trailing only Dallas (18). Eight of those touchdowns have come in the past four games against Atlanta, Tampa Bay, the Jets and Cincinnati, and Robinson will hopefully add to that total in Week 13. He has 45 targets in his past four games, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of those outings. Jaxson Dart (concussion) will return in Week 13 after a two-game absence, and Robinson had 15 catches for 108 yards on 22 targets in his past two outings with Dart. I like Robinson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BUF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 71 REYDS 564 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 The Bills added Brandin Cooks this week, but he shouldn't impact Shakir, who is the only trustworthy receiver for Buffalo heading into this matchup at Pittsburgh. Shakir has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, including Week 12 at Houston when he had eight catches for 110 yards on 10 targets. The Steelers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys in the past four games have scored at least 15.3 PPR points, with five touchdowns. I would start Shakir as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 64 REYDS 507 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 421 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 We'll see if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) can return in Week 13 at Tennessee after missing the past three games, but Meyers and Washington have stepped up with Thomas out. Meyers is my favorite Jaguars receiver, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in the majority of leagues. He has nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against the Chargers and Cardinals, and he's averaging 13.2 PPR points over that span. Washington has scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has two touchdowns in his past three outings. The Titans are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 guys have scored at least 12 PRP points against Tennessee this season, including three sets of teammates (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte and Michael Pittman and Josh Downs). Meyers and Washington could follow suit in Week 13. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 74 REYDS 649 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 81 REYDS 509 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 Sutton heads into Week 13 in a slump, having scored 10.7 PPR points or less in four games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span and finished with 30 receiving yards or less twice. But he should break out of his recent funk in this game against the Commanders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers who have scored at least 12 PPR points against Washington this season, including three sets of teammates (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton and Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown). That bodes well for Sutton and Franklin, who are both worth starting in the majority of leagues. Franklin has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and both Broncos receivers have top-20 potential in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tee Higgins (concussion) is out in Week 13 at Baltimore, which means Iosivas gets another chance at a prominent role for the Bengals, who get Joe Burrow (toe) back for this matchup. Iosivas stepped up in Week 12 against New England with Ja'Marr Chase serving a one-game suspension, and Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He now has three games this season with seven targets, and he's averaging 13.9 PPR points in those outings. The Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Baltimore, including three sets of teammates (Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Hutchinson and Nico Collins). That bodes well for Iosivas playing opposite Chase in this game. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Drake London (knee) is not expected to play again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. I don't mind taking a chance on Worthy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Dallas given the matchup since the Cowboys are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dallas leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns allowed to the position. There have been 14 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season, including four sets of teammates (Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith). That bodes well for Worthy playing opposite Rashee Rice. Worthy has scored 10.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row since Rice returned from his six-game suspension, but the University of Texas product could have a breakout game in this matchup.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 70 REYDS 573 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.4 Metcalf scored a rushing touchdown in Week 12 at Chicago, but he finished the game with five catches for 22 yards on eight targets. He's now gone four games in a row without a receiving touchdown, and he has fewer than 50 receiving yards in each game over that span. We'll see if Aaron Rodgers (wrist) can play in Week 13 against Buffalo, but whether it's Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, Metcalf should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 68 REYDS 470 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Samuel was great in his last game against Miami in Week 11 with seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he scored 20.7 PPR points. But he played that game without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), who is expected to return in Week 13 against Denver after a three-game absence. Samuel combined for 9.1 PPR points in the past two games he played with McLaurin in Week 3 against Las Vegas and Week 8 at Kansas City. The Broncos also could get Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) back after missing the past three games, and Denver is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only start Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -11.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 53 REYDS 412 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Addison hit a new low in Week 12 at Green Bay with no catches on one target, and he has now combined for seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in four starts with J.J. McCarthy. We'll see if McCarthy starts in Week 13 at Seattle since he's dealing with a concussion, but it will be hard to trust Addison with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer making his first NFL start. The Seahawks are also No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Addison is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 485 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Moore was great in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he scored 23.4 PPR points. But this was just his second game with a receiving touchdown this season and first since Week 3, and it's only the second time he's had more than four receptions in a game and first since Week 2. It's hard to trust Moore as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given his body of work this year, and the Eagles defense should make things tough on Chicago's passing attack since only two receivers have scored more than 11.5 PPR points against Philadelphia in the past four games. Rome Odunze is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but even he's risky given this matchup.