I'm writing this from my son's baseball practice, and it was fun to field Fantasy questions from the players and other coaches. Like you guys, they have a lot of lineup issues for Week 12.

And Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

It's Thanksgiving week



With that in mind, we want to make sure your lineups are set for Week 13. The Fantasy playoffs are upon us, and hopefully you're gearing up for a championship run.



So let's get to it since you're planning for the holiday.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 28 REYDS 195 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.8 RJ Harvey failed to make a significant impact in his first start in place of J.K. Dobbins (foot) in Week 11 against Kansas City with 11 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 20 yards on three targets, but that was a tough matchup. Harvey led the backfield in snaps at 61 percent, which is what we wanted to see, and now he should have a better outing in Week 13 at Washington. The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight guys have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this season, including seven of the past eight games. I'm excited to see what Harvey can do in this matchup, and I like him as a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2691 RUYDS 345 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.2 The last time we saw Herbert, he was miserable at Jacksonville in Week 11 with 3.3 Fantasy points, and he only has 20 Fantasy points combined in his past two outings against the Steelers and Jaguars. But Herbert should be much better coming off the bye in Week 12, and I love his matchup against the Raiders at home. Las Vegas has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points, and Herbert scored 22.8 Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 2. He should return as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 13. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1887 RUYDS 100 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 I nearly made Brissett my Start of the Week for Week 13, and he should stay hot in this matchup at Tampa Bay. Brissett has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in six games in a row since taking over for Kyler Murray (foot), and Brissett has 769 passing yards in his past two outings against San Francisco and Jacksonville. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 22.1 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford combining for 77.6 Fantasy points in the past two games. Brissett has top-10 upside in Week 13. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1417 RUYDS 317 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Dart is expected to play in Week 13 after missing the past two games with a concussion, and he should be trusted as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Patriots. Prior to sitting out, Dart had scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Now, we have to see if he'll run less -- or run less recklessly -- and this will also be Dart's first game without Brian Daboll, who was fired prior to Week 11. Dart has scored a rushing touchdown in five games in a row, and he has at least five attempts in all seven of his starts. The Patriots have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and Dart should continue to produce against this defense on Monday night. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 189 RUYDS 3 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Burrow has been out since Week 2 with a toe injury, but he's ready to return Thursday night at Baltimore. I'm expecting him to perform as a low-end starter in all leagues, but we all know he has the potential to be much better than that, especially against the Ravens. In two games against Baltimore last year, Burrow passed for 820 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and he scored at least 41.7 Fantasy points in each outing. There's the risk of rust given the long layoff, and Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. That said, Burrow has too much upside to avoid, and I'm going to start him in this prime-time matchup. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2769 RUYDS 22 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Goff scored 21.2 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Giants, which was fine, but I had higher expectations for him as the Start of the Week. This week, my expectations are lower given the matchup with the Packers, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but I still like Goff as a starter in all leagues. He only scored 12.9 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 1, but Goff is always better at home since he's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in five outings in Detroit this year. The Packers also have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.8 Fantasy points, and Goff has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in three of four Thanksgiving Day games since joining the Lions in 2021.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence was all over the place in Week 12 at Arizona with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game skid of scoring 17 Fantasy points or less. He should build off that game this week against the Titans, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points. I like Lawrence as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold scored 21.7 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Tennessee, which ended his two-game slide of scoring 6.9 Fantasy points or less. He should continue to play well at home against the Vikings, which is a revenge game. Minnesota isn't an easy opponent, but the Vikings have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points. Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tagovailoa will be tough to trust in Week 13 against the Saints since he has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings. But Darren Waller (pectoral) could return for this game after being out since Week 7, and New Orleans has allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, including three of five on the road. I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SF -4.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 979 RUYDS 39 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Purdy had a rough game in Week 12 against Carolina with 193 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, along with 16 rushing yards, and he scored just 9.3 Fantasy points. Now, he has to face the Browns on the road, and Cleveland is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Browns, who have 28 sacks and seven interceptions in their past five games. Purdy is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2840 RUYDS 159 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 22.1 Jones scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 12, which was a nice surprise given the matchup. Prior to that, Jones scored 17.5 Fantasy points or less in his previous two outings against the Steelers and Falcons, and I expect him to be in that range, or worse, against the Texans in Week 13. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Texans just held Josh Allen to 8.1 Fantasy points in Week 12. This could be an ugly week for Jones, who is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2560 RUYDS 160 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.4 The matchup suggests Love should be good in Week 13. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points. But Love is tough to trust, and he has scored 9.1 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He's dealing with a left shoulder injury, and the Packers are likely trying to protect him as much as possible. And he doesn't have the same upside without Tucker Kraft (knee) since he's been under 200 passing yards in all three outings since Kraft was injured. Love scored 19.9 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1, and he could be in that range again. But I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thanksgiving. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2406 RUYDS 216 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.9 Mayfield is going to try and play through the left shoulder injury he sustained in Week 12 at the Rams, but I wouldn't start him in one-quarterback leagues at less than 100 percent. The Cardinals are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only four guys this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona. Mayfield has also scored 18.8 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games, and he should only be trusted in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2568 RUYDS 293 TD 20 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.4 Williams had a solid game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with 27.8 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 27.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. But this is a tough matchup for him at the Eagles, and I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Philadelphia have scored 14.1 Fantasy points or less, and the Eagles should be able to make Williams uncomfortable in this matchup on the road. I wouldn't call him a must-sit Fantasy quarterback, but I don't expect him to perform at a high level in this spot.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 815 REC 24 REYDS 160 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.9 Despite concerns of Bhayshul Tuten having a bigger role in Week 12 at Arizona, Etienne still had 15 carries for 86 yards and three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He played 65 percent of the snaps, which was his highest total since Week 2, and Etienne should be locked into your lineups as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Titans are also No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 2 in most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position with 13. Eight running backs have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and Etienne will hopefully add to that total in Week 13. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 604 REC 25 REYDS 219 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 I like Warren and Kenneth Gainwell (see sleepers) in this matchup with the Bills, but Warren should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he just had a season-high 18 carries in Week 12 at Chicago. The Bills are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Buffalo this season. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SEA -11.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 677 REC 17 REYDS 157 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Mike Macdonald said prior to Seattle's game in Week 12 at Tennessee that Walker would start getting more work, and he played a season-high 63 percent of the snaps. He finished with 11 carries for 71 yards and three catches for 30 yards on four targets, and I love that he has six catches on seven targets in his past two outings. He lost another rushing touchdown to Zach Charbonnet against the Titans, but Walker should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against Minnesota in Week 13. The Vikings have allowed the past three opposing backfields of Baltimore, Chicago, and Green Bay to combine for at least 108 rushing yards and a touchdown in each game, and Walker is trending in the right direction heading into this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 17 REYDS 185 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Marks has struggled the past two games against Tennessee and Buffalo despite dominating playing time in Houston's backfield with at least 66 percent of the snaps in each outing. He had at least 17 total touches in each game, but he scored 6.1 PPR points against the Titans and 7.9 PPR points against the Bills. I'm still going to use him again as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 13 against the Colts, who have struggled the past two weeks against Atlanta and Kansas City, which are the first two games without standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (neck). Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 28 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis in Week 10, and Kareem Hunt had 30 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. Marks should have a quality outing in this matchup, so give him one more chance in your starting lineup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 398 REC 21 REYDS 206 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 The Patriots run defense has been awesome this season, but defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) going on injured reserve, as well as defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) potentially being out for Week 13, could allow Tracy to stay hot. In his past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, which are two of the best teams at limiting Fantasy points for opposing running backs, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing. Now, those two games were without Jaxson Dart (concussion), who is expected to return in Week 13, but it also was the first two games under interim coach Mike Kafka. Tracy had 23 total touches in each outing with at least three catches and four targets in each game. And the Patriots are No. 2 in most receptions allowed to running backs this year, with 65. I would use Tracy as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 4.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out in Week 13 at Miami, so Neal should become the starting running back for the Saints. He will share touches with at least Taysom Hill and potentially Audric Estime, but Neal should have the chance to perform like a flex option in the majority of leagues. When Kamara left Week 12 against Atlanta, Neal had seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 43 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game should be a constant, no matter what Hill or Estime do, and Tyler Shough has 15 targets to his running backs in his past two games against the Panthers and Falcons. The Dolphins are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in two of the past three games against Miami. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 336 REC 42 REYDS 234 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 Gainwell had a big game in Week 12 at Chicago in tandem with Jaylen Warren, with 10 carries for 92 yards and six catches for 30 yards on six targets, and Gainwell scored 18.2 PPR points. He had a 55-yard run on a fake tush push, but he still scored 12.7 PPR points without that play. Gainwell now has at least four catches in three of his past four games, and I would use him as a flex in this matchup with the Bills, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Warren should still be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a pair of running backs to score at least 10.8 PPR points in the same game twice this season (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6).

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 511 REC 18 REYDS 135 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 Montgomery is having a down season, and he comes into Week 13 against Green Bay having scored 8.1 PPR points or less in four of his past six games, including two in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he combined for just 11 carries for 45 yards and four catches for 29 yards on four targets in his past two outings against the Eagles and Giants. Jahmyr Gibbs has taken over the Lions backfield, and this is a tough matchup for Montgomery against the Packers, who held him to 11 carries for 25 yards and four catches for 18 yards on four targets in Week 1. He's barely worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 649 REC 24 REYDS 224 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 I would love to use Swift in this revenge game against the Eagles, but he'll be tough to trust as anything more than a flex. He had a miserable game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with eight carries for 15 yards and one catch for 14 yards on one target, including a lost fumble. He played fewer snaps than Kyle Monangai for the first time all season, and Monangai has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, while Swift has none over that span. Philadelphia is also tough against the run, and the Eagles have allowed just one rushing and one receiving touchdown to a running back since Week 7. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 Rodriguez should be added in all leagues since he looks like the No. 1 running back for Washington heading into Week 13 against Denver. But that doesn't mean you have to start Rodriguez in the majority of leagues. The Broncos are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Denver should be able to contain Rodriguez in this matchup. Prior to Washington's bye in Week 12, Rodriguez had a touchdown in two of his past three games and had 15 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 11 at Miami. He offers little in the passing game -- his reception against the Dolphins was his first of the season -- so if he doesn't score, then his Fantasy production will be minimal. And the Broncos have allowed just six rushing touchdowns to running backs this year. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 16 REYDS 106 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 The Cardinals' backfield remains a mystery heading into Week 13 at Tampa Bay because we don't know the status for Trey Benson (knee) or Emari Demercado (ankle). Knight and Michael Carter were healthy in Week 12 against Jacksonville, and Knight had 10 carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 20 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 9.4 PPR points in five of seven games without Benson, including two in a row, and Knight should continue to have a role even when Benson is healthy. That said, I would only use Knight as a flex option against the Buccaneers even if Benson remains out. Tampa Bay held James Cook and Kyren Williams to fewer than 50 rushing yards in the past two games, and Knight will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -11.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 297 REC 16 REYDS 128 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Jones has been Minnesota's best running back since coming back from his hamstring injury in Week 8, and he has at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. But he only has one touchdown over that span, and Jordan Mason continues to share work with Jones, who is only worth using as a flex option in Week 13 at Seattle. This is a tough matchup since the Seahawks are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Vikings offensive line could be a mess. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) both left Week 12 against Green Bay, and their status is unknown for Week 13. On top of that, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer could be making his first NFL start in place of J.J. McCarthy (concussion). This feels like a bad setup for Jones in this game.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 75 REYDS 679 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Diggs is coming off a down game in Week 12 at Cincinnati with two catches for 20 yards on three targets, but he should bounce back against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Giants have allowed 15 receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, including one in each game. Prior to Week 12, Diggs had either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this Monday night matchup at home. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 102 REYDS 794 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 The Patriots are tied for second in the NFL with Detroit with 15 touchdowns allowed to opposing receivers, trailing only Dallas (18). Eight of those touchdowns have come in the past four games against Atlanta, Tampa Bay, the Jets and Cincinnati, and Robinson will hopefully add to that total in Week 13. He has 45 targets in his past four games, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of those outings. Jaxson Dart (concussion) will return in Week 13 after a two-game absence, and Robinson had 15 catches for 108 yards on 22 targets in his past two outings with Dart. I like Robinson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BUF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 71 REYDS 564 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 The Bills added Brandin Cooks this week, but he shouldn't impact Shakir, who is the only trustworthy receiver for Buffalo heading into this matchup at Pittsburgh. Shakir has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past five games, including Week 12 at Houston when he had eight catches for 110 yards on 10 targets. The Steelers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys in the past four games have scored at least 15.3 PPR points, with five touchdowns. I would start Shakir as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 64 REYDS 507 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 421 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 We'll see if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) can return in Week 13 at Tennessee after missing the past three games, but Meyers and Washington have stepped up with Thomas out. Meyers is my favorite Jaguars receiver, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy option in the majority of leagues. He has nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against the Chargers and Cardinals, and he's averaging 13.2 PPR points over that span. Washington has scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has two touchdowns in his past three outings. The Titans are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 13 guys have scored at least 12 PRP points against Tennessee this season, including three sets of teammates (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte and Michael Pittman and Josh Downs). Meyers and Washington could follow suit in Week 13. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 74 REYDS 649 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 81 REYDS 509 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 Sutton heads into Week 13 in a slump, having scored 10.7 PPR points or less in four games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span and finished with 30 receiving yards or less twice. But he should break out of his recent funk in this game against the Commanders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers who have scored at least 12 PPR points against Washington this season, including three sets of teammates (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton and Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown). That bodes well for Sutton and Franklin, who are both worth starting in the majority of leagues. Franklin has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and both Broncos receivers have top-20 potential in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tee Higgins (concussion) is out in Week 13 at Baltimore, which means Iosivas gets another chance at a prominent role for the Bengals, who get Joe Burrow (toe) back for this matchup. Iosivas stepped up in Week 12 against New England with Ja'Marr Chase serving a one-game suspension, and Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He now has three games this season with seven targets, and he's averaging 13.9 PPR points in those outings. The Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Baltimore, including three sets of teammates (Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Hutchinson and Nico Collins). That bodes well for Iosivas playing opposite Chase in this game. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Drake London (knee) is not expected to play again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. I don't mind taking a chance on Worthy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Dallas given the matchup since the Cowboys are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dallas leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns allowed to the position. There have been 14 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season, including four sets of teammates (Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith). That bodes well for Worthy playing opposite Rashee Rice. Worthy has scored 10.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row since Rice returned from his six-game suspension, but the University of Texas product could have a breakout game in this matchup.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 70 REYDS 573 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.4 Metcalf scored a rushing touchdown in Week 12 at Chicago, but he finished the game with five catches for 22 yards on eight targets. He's now gone four games in a row without a receiving touchdown, and he has fewer than 50 receiving yards in each game over that span. We'll see if Aaron Rodgers (wrist) can play in Week 13 against Buffalo, but whether it's Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, Metcalf should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 68 REYDS 470 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Samuel was great in his last game against Miami in Week 11 with seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he scored 20.7 PPR points. But he played that game without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), who is expected to return in Week 13 against Denver after a three-game absence. Samuel combined for 9.1 PPR points in the past two games he played with McLaurin in Week 3 against Las Vegas and Week 8 at Kansas City. The Broncos also could get Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) back after missing the past three games, and Denver is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only start Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -11.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 53 REYDS 412 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Addison hit a new low in Week 12 at Green Bay with no catches on one target, and he has now combined for seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in four starts with J.J. McCarthy. We'll see if McCarthy starts in Week 13 at Seattle since he's dealing with a concussion, but it will be hard to trust Addison with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer making his first NFL start. The Seahawks are also No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Addison is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 13. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 485 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Moore was great in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he scored 23.4 PPR points. But this was just his second game with a receiving touchdown this season and first since Week 3, and it's only the second time he's had more than four receptions in a game and first since Week 2. It's hard to trust Moore as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given his body of work this year, and the Eagles defense should make things tough on Chicago's passing attack since only two receivers have scored more than 11.5 PPR points against Philadelphia in the past four games. Rome Odunze is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but even he's risky given this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 78 REYDS 607 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.9 Pittman scored a touchdown in Week 12 at Kansas City, but he finished the game with just five catches for 27 yards. Still, he continued his excellent season with at least 13.7 PPR points in four of his past five games. This week, I would only start Pittman in three-receiver leagues given the matchup against the Texans, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only five receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Houston this season, and Pittman has scored 9.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row against the Texans.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 67 REYDS 537 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Johnson had another solid game in Week 12 against Atlanta with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and he scored 10.6 PPR points. Johnson has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all but three games this season, and he's averaging 12.9 PPR points in three starts with Tyler Shough, including two touchdowns. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven guys have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against Miami this year. Johnson has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 13. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 72 REYDS 497 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Schultz had a down game as expected in Week 12 against Buffalo with one catch for 8 yards on four targets, but I would go right back to him in Week 13 against the Colts. The Bills are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Schultz had scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 12. Indianapolis is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and five guys have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Colts. I like Schultz as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 13. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 29 REYDS 297 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Strange looked great in Week 12 at Arizona in his first game back from a five-game absence with a hip injury with five catches for 93 yards on five targets. That's now three healthy games in a row with at least 10.5 PPR points going back to Week 4, and I would start him in all leagues against the Titans in Week 13, especially if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) remains out. Tennessee has allowed two tight ends in the past three games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, and Strange has top-10 upside in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 46 REYDS 285 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.3 Andrews is coming off a down game in Week 12 against the Jets with just one catch for 9 yards on three targets, and he failed to score a touchdown (rushing or receiving) for the first time since Week 8. But this week, Andrews gets the dream matchup against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, with a league-leading 13 touchdowns. Andrews has scored a touchdown in three of his past five meetings against Cincinnati overall, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 13. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 60 REYDS 427 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Johnson had a solid game in Week 12 at Detroit with three catches for 77 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.7 PPR points for the third time in his past four outings. In his past two games with Jaxson Dart, who is back after missing two games with a concussion, Johnson had 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. The Patriots are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven guys have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against New England. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Gesicki returned in Week 12 against New England after a four-game absence with a pectoral injury, and he had four catches for 35 yards on six targets. He has the chance to be even better in Week 13 against the Ravens with Tee Higgins (concussion) out. Last year, Higgins missed five games due to injury, and Gesicki averaged 13.4 PPR points over that span, with at least six targets in four of those outings. I'm willing to take the chance on Gesicki as a low-end starter in all leagues with Higgins out, especially with Joe Burrow (toe) back on the field.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 288 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Njoku played a season-low 25 snaps in Week 12 at Las Vegas and had no targets in the first game with Shedeur Sanders. But he also has just three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on four targets in his past three games overall. There's little reason to trust Njoku in the majority of leagues if the Browns are going to phase him out of the offense, and he should not be started in Week 13 against the 49ers. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 67 REYDS 459 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Pitts had a great opportunity in Week 12 at New Orleans with Drake London (knee) out, but he only had two catches for 25 yards on five targets. He's now scored 7.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. We'll see if Pitts can snap out of his funk against the Jets, but they have held Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry and Mark Andrews to 8.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row. Pitts is not worth starting in the majority of leagues. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 378 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Loveland had a solid game in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has scored at least 9.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. But this is a tough matchup for him in Week 13 at Philadelphia, and the Eagles are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Only two tight ends have scored touchdowns against the Eagles this season, and Loveland is not worth starting in the majority of leagues in this game.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 63 REYDS 537 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 Henry got the Bengals bump in Week 12 with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. But prior to that, Henry scored 9.1 PPR points or less in seven games in a row, with one touchdown over that span. The Giants are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and only four guys have scored double digits in PPR against New York this season. I'm expecting Henry to regress in this matchup after what he did against Cincinnati, and he should only be started in deeper leagues in Week 13.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Chargers (vs. LV)

The Chargers have a dream matchup in Week 13 against the Raiders, and the Chargers DST has top-five upside in all leagues. Geno Smith has been sacked 20 times in his past three games, and Las Vegas has been held to 16 points or less in each outing over that span. The Chargers already faced the Raiders in Week 2 and sacked Smith three times, and he had three interceptions, while the team scored nine points. A repeat performance is definitely possible in Week 13.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

49ers (at CLE)

Jaguars (at TEN)

Falcons (at NYJ)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Lions (vs. GB)

I had high hopes for the Lions DST in Week 12 against the Giants, but Detroit managed just one sack, one interception and allowed 27 points. The Lions have four sacks combined in their past three games against Washington, Philadelphia and the Giants, and Jordan Love only has four games this season with multiple sacks. The Packers also have just seven turnovers on the year (three interceptions), and Green Bay has scored at least 23 points in all but three games.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 9.4 K RNK 1st Dicker went into his bye in Week 12 having made multiple field goals in four games in a row. In Week 2 against the Raiders, Dicker was 2-of-2 on field goals and 2-of-2 on PATs. Five kickers have made multiple field goals against Las Vegas this season, and Dicker has top-five upside in the majority of leagues.