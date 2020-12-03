There's no official word on Akers taking over for Darrell Henderson in the L.A. backfield, but if last week's usage and film mean anything, the rookie's time is coming. Henderson looked like he regressed, bumping into his linemen and running to contact. Perhaps the coaching staff noticed it too because after halftime, Henderson played all of six snaps while Akers took on 14. And Akers wasn't bad, running with the physicality we saw at Florida State while also finding his way into the open field on a 61-yard run. Though he got caught from behind, the Rams left him in to finish the drive two plays later with a goal-line carry and score (his second-straight week with a touchdown inside of the 10-yard line). Coach Sean McVay praised him for those plays after the game without being prompted. Malcolm Brown's job as the passing downs guy is safe, but everything else is up for grabs as the Rams look for some offensive stability. In their past five games, the Cardinals have allowed at least one touchdown to a running back in four with a 4.3 yards per carry against average. It's risky to start Akers, but there's some hope he brings in some nice numbers on perhaps as many as 13 touches.