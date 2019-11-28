Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game

Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 40th

YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 519 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2

Brown, along with the rest of the Ravens, will take on the league's top-ranked pass defense in the 49ers. They've allowed just 18 pass plays of 20-plus yards and only four of 40-plus yards, plus only five receivers have scored on them since their Week 4 bye. And yet, none of this matters. Brown found the end zone twice last week, once on an 18-yard dart from Lamar Jackson. That 18-yard reception is his longest since Week 10 and his third-longest since Week 4. Don't look now, but Brown is sharpening his short-area receiving skills in hopes of making him more of a complete threat on the field. The problem is that his target share usually isn't as large as it was last week. We also haven't seen Brown pop off for consecutive big games in non-PPR yet. I get that people want to rush to start Brown after last week, but the matchup is tougher and his lack of consistency makes him a little hard to trust. I'd flex him, but wouldn't lock him in as a No. 2 receiver.