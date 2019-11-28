Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.
Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Go through every game right here to find out who Dave Richard is starting, sitting, and everything in between for all 32 teams, beginning with the six teams playing on Thanksgiving. Then, head over to Dave's Cheat Sheets — PPR here, Non-PPR here — for start and sit ratings for every player on schedule for Week 13.
Chicago (5-6) at Detroit (3-7-1)
Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Bears -4
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Cohen's been coming on strong of late, playing at least 52% of the snaps and reaping at least 11 PPR points in each of his past three. He's scored in two of his past three (including vs. Detroit in Week 10) and has recorded season-high touch totals (at least 13) in the past two weeks. His involvement in the Bears offense should continue with David Montgomery struggling to break explosive runs. The Lions allow an 82% catch rate to opposing running backs and allow the third-most receiving yards per game to running backs. He's even got some non-PPR appeal — he's put up 9 Fantasy points in two of his previous three.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Lions' run defense has played better over the past three weeks. They held Montgomery to 60 rush yards on 17 carries, then kept Ezekiel Elliott to under 3.0 yards per carry before making Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice look like an older running back and a youngster coming back from injury (59 rush yards between them). I normally like to lean on running backs playing on four days rest but Montgomery's playing time has dipped a little since Week 9 and his touches have been right at 15 in his previous two games. With a 2.6-yard rushing average in his last four games, it's pretty clear he's a touchdown-needy runner.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
No one wants to miss a two-touchdown mega-game from Jones like he had against the Cowboys in Week 10, but the odds seem against him here. Chicago's allowed just five receivers to score on them this season with only four having more than 80-plus yards. That's not so good for Jones, who's earned 85 or fewer yards in seven career games against the Bears with only one score (it came in 2017). With Jeff Driskel, Jones has caught 63.6% of his targets for 11.9 yards per attempt and had varying kinds of luck on both touchdowns these guys connected for. His appeal is a little bit brighter in PPR but it's not like he's a slam-dunk start in either format.
Buffalo (8-3) at Dallas (6-5)
Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Cooper just hasn't looked like himself over the past two weeks. The quickness in and out of breaks is there, but he's not shedding cornerbacks like he did earlier this year. That's not a very good thing, especially with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White coming to town. White has yet to allow a touchdown and has given up a completion rate of just 55.4%, according to Pro Football Focus. He's been traveling against opposing No. 1 receivers over the last five weeks and has done a great job versus Alshon Jeffery, Terry McLaurin, Odell Beckham and Courtland Sutton — and wasn't completely awful against DeVante Parker. One more factor: Cooper has 10 targets over his last two games, behind Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and even Jason Witten. That's so wrong on several levels but it could be a sign that the Cowboys a) don't want to put too much on Cooper's plate or b) don't want to challenge tough matchups that Cooper draws. He's no better than a flex this week.
New Orleans (9-2) at Atlanta (3-8)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Saints -7
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Maybe you haven't noticed, but in the three games since Ryan sprained his ankle he's completed 57% of his throws for 6.8 yards per attempt with three touchdowns. Sports Info Solutions claims Ryan was off-target on 22% of those throws. He's also been sacked 10 times. Not so good. Playing on a short week against the Saints isn't exactly what Ryan needs to get on the good side of 20 Fantasy points. When he faced the Saints three weeks ago, he scored twice and didn't have to throw a ton because the Falcons built a lead and their defense played great. I'm thinking the Saints will do everything in their power to not have that happen again. That might mean more throws for Ryan if he's the quarterback playing from behind, but that hasn't been a guarantee for Fantasy production lately. He makes me nervous to trust.
Tennessee (6-5) at Indianapolis (6-5)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Colts -2.5
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's hard to NOT buy into Tannehill. The Titans aren't asking him to make many tough throws, using his mobility off of play-action to find easy targets or run the ball (he has at least 37 rush yards in each of his past three). Play-action has actually been huge for Tannehill — he's completed 78% of throws after faking the handoff for 11.8 yards per attempt and three scores, per Sports Info Solutions. He's also been incredibly sharp when there's no pressure on him from opposing pass rushes, something that's contributed to him finding multiple touchdowns in each of his five starts. The Colts average 2.4 sacks per game and rank 15th in Sports Info Solutions' quarterback pressures metric. It's solid, but they're not dominant enough to make Tannehill crumble. He has top-12 appeal.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Doyle has averaged 3.8 targets per game this year and has been above five targets once in 2019 (it was when the Colts fell behind early versus Oakland), but this is the first time he'll play without Eric Ebron, so there's no telling how his absence will impact Doyle's targets. One thing we do know is that the matchup is good for Doyle as the Titans have allowed at least eight PPR points to a Colts tight end in each of their past five meetings (including a touchdown in three of five).
N.Y. Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati (0-11)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Jets -3.5
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Though we wish Griffin got more targets, no one can argue with his results. Griffin has scored and/or accumulated 11 PPR points in four of his past five. That alone makes him an attractive Fantasy option. But what works in Griffin's favor is a Jets offensive line that is terrible at opening up lanes for Le'Veon Bell to run through. It gives Griffin chances to make plays, especially in the red zone. The secret's out on him and the Bengals figure to be aware of Griffin inside the 20, but they've probably been aware of many tight ends they've faced and yet they've yielded 11-plus PPR points to five of six tight ends who have had at least four targets against them. Griffin's averaged that over his five-game breakout. He could really be solid if the Bengals give the Jets a fight — a definite possibility with Andy Dalton returning under center for Cincy.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd was amazing last week, finally getting on the same page with Ryan Finley for a 5-101-1 line on nine targets. But with Dalton back, Boyd figures to see plenty of targets. In eight games with Dalton, Boyd averaged 10.3 targets, just over six receptions and 67 yards per game. That sets a nice floor for PPR formats, but a lack of touchdowns from Dalton (just one) and a challenging matchup against Jets slot cornerback Brian Poole does keep his ceiling low in non-PPR. He's a flex in that format.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jets run defense is on a five-game streak where they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown, have given up just 2.6 yards per carry and yielded just two 10-point non-PPR performances to opposing running backs. Some of those backs are stinkers like Mark Walton and the Redskins guys, but they've also done a number holding back Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Mixon's playing time since the bye has been pretty good and he's been getting 15-plus carries regularly since late October, but this is a difficult matchup to trust him in, especially since his rushing average actually increased with Ryan Finley versus Dalton. View him as a flex.
Washington (2-9) at Carolina (5-6)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Panthers -10
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Redskins were particularly tough on tight ends until recently — three of them have scored on Washington in the past two games. Olsen has just two house-calls on the season (the man is due!) but he's come up with at least nine PPR points in each of his last three thanks to five or more grabs in each game. It makes him a tolerable start in PPR, and the matchup gives some hope for a good non-PPR effort, too.
San Francisco (10-1) at Baltimore (9-2)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Ravens -6
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown, along with the rest of the Ravens, will take on the league's top-ranked pass defense in the 49ers. They've allowed just 18 pass plays of 20-plus yards and only four of 40-plus yards, plus only five receivers have scored on them since their Week 4 bye. And yet, none of this matters. Brown found the end zone twice last week, once on an 18-yard dart from Lamar Jackson. That 18-yard reception is his longest since Week 10 and his third-longest since Week 4. Don't look now, but Brown is sharpening his short-area receiving skills in hopes of making him more of a complete threat on the field. The problem is that his target share usually isn't as large as it was last week. We also haven't seen Brown pop off for consecutive big games in non-PPR yet. I get that people want to rush to start Brown after last week, but the matchup is tougher and his lack of consistency makes him a little hard to trust. I'd flex him, but wouldn't lock him in as a No. 2 receiver.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm getting worried about Coleman keeping his spot in the 49ers offense. He's been under 13 carries in each of his past five and has only 11 runs with more than five yards in that span. Matt Breida's getting healthy and Raheem Mostert looks a lot faster. If that's not enough to be wary of Coleman, here comes a tough matchup at Baltimore. Three of the past four teams to play Baltimore basically gave up on running against them as none had a back with even 10 carries. It's hard to imagine Coleman getting steady work if the Niners fall behind early on the road. You could flex Coleman if you wish but his situation gets particularly nerve-wracking if Breida is active for the game — there could be three guys sharing the majority of touches instead of two.
Tampa Bay (4-7) at Jacksonville (4-7)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Buccaneers -1
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Up to this point in the season, Jones has mostly been a touchdown-dependent running back — only one of his five games with 10-plus non-PPR points have not included a touchdown. But therein lies the hope in starting Jones this week: The Jaguars have allowed five rushing touchdowns AND 7.4 yards per carry in their past three games. As much as the Jaguars would love to load up to stop the run, they can ill afford to leave their cornerbacks without some safety help given the receiving duo the Bucs have. It should mean lighter fronts for Jones to run against, and after having what looked like a 97-yard touchdown come back because of a penalty last week, he seems about ready for a larger game — and perhaps a larger role in the offense to take some pass attempts off of Jameis Winston's arm. Bonus sleeper: Peyton Barber can't be ruled out from joining the touchdown party either.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jaguars say they want to be a run-first team, but what they want and what they are don't match up. At the first sign of falling behind in their past two games, they started throwing non-stop. That's helped Foles attempt over 40 passes per game, but he's not challenging downfield very often and settling for check-downs (his longest completion last week was a 27-yard catch-and-run from Leonard Fournette). These short-area throws especially benefit Westbrook, who had nine targets and eight grabs last week. The Bucs pass defense played better in Week 12, but it's too soon to say they're improved. Rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting allowed a 90% catch rate last week while manning the slot for the Bucs. Westbrook should be fine.
Cleveland (5-6) at Pittsburgh (6-5)
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Browns -2
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Steelers haven't allowed a touchdown to a running back in six straight games. Hunt's workload has stayed around 12 touches per game since coming back, but Nick Chubb has seen at least 22 touches in each of those three. It's hard to imagine Hunt contributing much more than, say, 60 yards, which he's been below in his past two outings. He's usable as a flex in PPR, but that's about it.
Green Bay (8-3) at N.Y. Giants (2-9)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Packers -6.5
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even when his team was trailing last week, Williams saw 11 carries and seven receptions. That's rare because usually Williams performs well in Packers victories. In seven wins, he's had a touchdown and/or nine PPR points five times. The Packers are favorites over the Giants even though they're on the road and should be expected to win. One way they can earn the victory is by using their running backs. The Giants do well against bad rushing teams but struggle with efficient ones. The Packers rank fifth in rushing touchdowns scored and their rushing duo averages 138 total yards per game. I'd expect Williams to keep getting a good dose of work in what should wind up being a plus matchup that involves the Packers salting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia (5-6) at Miami (2-9)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Eagles -10
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Sanders' Fantasy production hasn't been great, but he's seen a lot of action by playing 85% of the snaps since their bye (and since Jordan Howard has been sidelined). If that keeps up in what is a favorable road matchup at Miami, we should see Sanders come through with a season-high in carries (that would be at least 14). Sanders has also had at least three receptions in all but one of his last seven outings, so expecting that element to his game also seems fair. Nine of 12 running backs with at least 13 touches against Miami have posted 10-plus non-PPR Fantasy points, and one of the three who didn't was a backup grinding down the clock in the second half of a blowout. Sanders isn't just a good No. 2 running back this week in season-long, but he's also a cheap date in DFS (5,400 on DraftKings, 5,800 on FanDuel).
L.A. Rams (6-5) at Arizona (3-7-1)
4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Rams -3
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This is the Rams' easiest matchup since Week 8. On average, Arizona allows a league-high 297.5 passing yards per game along with a league-worst 29 passing touchdowns. It should be easy territory for Jared Goff to get back on track, especially considering the lack of challenging cornerbacks in the Arizona secondary (that includes Patrick Peterson). Not that Goff playing poorly has hurt Woods -- he's had at least 15 PPR Fantasy points in each of his past two games and should continue to be a regular part of the Rams offense. He's also long overdue for a touchdown, and there isn't a better opponent to play than this one.
L.A. Chargers (4-7) at Denver (3-8)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Do you think the Chargers went into their bye week, reviewed their team and concluded that Philip Rivers needs to throw even more? A disaster in his past two games, Rivers could be near the end of his career. But the Chargers have one of the best running back duos in football and should realize that using both could help keep Rivers from throwing interceptions. When these teams played in Week 5, Ekeler caught 15 passes for 86 yards. He also has at least 11 PPR points in each of his past two games against his hometown team. Denver's giving up an 80% catch rate to opposing running backs on the season. So unless the Chargers will ride or die with Rivers fluttering passes downfield, expect Ekeler to see a larger role in the offense.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
How can you sit a guy who's put up 10-plus PPR points in all but two games this season? It's easy to do when he's catching passes from either an inexperienced journeyman quarterback who's been up and down or a rookie making his first NFL start. And it doesn't help to play against the league's fourth-best pass defense. Sutton did score on a 70-yard play against the Chargers back in Week 5, but it was kind of a fluky play where Joe Flacco (who won't throw to him this week) hit Sutton deep and then two Chargers safeties whiffed on tackles. It was Sutton's longest catch of the year. There's a chance every week of Sutton pulling off a play like that, but against this strong of a defense and with a weaker-armed quarterback, I wouldn't count on it. He's no better than a low-end flex in non-PPR and a high-end flex in PPR.
Oakland (6-5) at Kansas City (7-4)
4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -10
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In Williams' first game back following a foot injury, he scored on a 46-yard play and had 91 yards. In four games since, he's had no more than six targets in a game (none in the red zone), had one matchup with over 50 yards and gone scoreless. And it's not even like Williams is struggling to run or anything like that, he's just not getting chances. The targets could rise in a chasing-points game script at Kansas City, but the Chiefs have afforded just three receiving scores to receivers since Week 5 with no wideout achieving even 90 yards since Week 1.
New England (10-1) at Houston (7-4)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Bill Belichick said it himself during the NFL100 all-time specials: "Attack weaknesses, utilize strengths and figure out what the strengths are on your team. You can't win a war by digging a hole. You gotta attack." If he holds true to that, then the Patriots should go after the Texans' 25th-ranked pass defense. It's the same defense I thought the Colts would attack last week, but they didn't and they lost. I'd be shocked to see the Patriots go overboard with the run like Indy did. Only two teams didn't have three-plus touchdowns against the Texans since Week 5, both AFC South rivals. Brady has one game in his career with fewer than two touchdowns against the Texans and has at least 275 passing yards in six of his last seven against them.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If you sat him last week, the knee-jerk reaction is to plug him right into your lineup. Maybe against a lesser defense, it would be smart. But the Patriots have been insanely good against receivers — they've given up just three catches of 40-plus yards all year — and should have a good plan to contain Fuller. Starting him as a flex isn't the end of the world, but just know that his upside is capped by a very good and very fast secondary. It doesn't help that Fuller was still on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury.
Minnesota (8-3) at Seattle (9-2)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Seahawks -3
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
So long as Adam Thielen doesn't play, Rudolph has a shot to come through. He has scored in four of his past five games, catching 20 of 24 targets in those five to help prop up his PPR totals. The Seahawks had a rough time containing Zach Ertz last week when he basically operated as the Eagles' No. 1 receiver, and others like Austin Hooper, Ricky Seals-Jones and Gerald Everett have had big games against them. In fact, it's been teams with no reliable tight end who the Seahawks have kept in check, save for the Ravens who left a ton of stats on the field (Mark Andrews had three drops). Rudolph is good enough to start in any format.
