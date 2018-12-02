Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts and sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. First, go through every game on the schedule right here to find out who Dave is starting and sitting for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 13. Then, check out Dave's Cheat Sheets — for PPR leagues here, and for Non-PPR here — for ratings for every player on the schedule in Week 12.

Ravens at Falcons

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Austin Hooper ATL • TE • 81 TAR 68 REC 55 REC YDs 476 REC TD 3 FL 0

Anytime the Falcons might have a hard time running the ball, Hooper's in play to get more targets from Matt Ryan. Such is the case this week — Baltimore's run defense may have allowed a score to a back in four of five but it's taken on some really good backs and has given up 3.4 yards per carry in those games and 3.5 yards per carry on the season. The Falcons have seemingly began to ignore their run game, giving Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith a total of 26 carries over their last two games. Making matters better for Hooper is the likelihood that Ravens safety Tony Jefferson misses the game. That will help Hooper get open. Baltimore has allowed a score to a tight end in four of its last five games. That'll help convince you to start Hooper, who remains second on the Falcons in targets and catches.

Risky Starter

View Profile Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 60.7 YDs 415 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 7.41

Jackson has dazzled in consecutive games as a runner, but has amassed 22 Fantasy points or less in both in traditional six-point passing touchdown leagues. That's good, but it's not great. The Falcons, meanwhile, have allowed 28-plus Fantasy points in those same scoring formats to quarterbacks in 7 of their last 10. That's great, not good. However, the overwhelming majority of those totals come from passing, which is still the weaker part of Jackson's game. Baltimore seemed pretty content leaning on Jackson to run just 11 times in Week 12, and he only attempted 25 passes. My worry is that he won't have enough pass attempts or rush attempts to hit 25 or more Fantasy points, even against the Falcons. It's that modest risk that keeps him behind the likes of Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in my rankings.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Risky Starter

View Profile Greg Olsen CAR • TE • 88 TAR 37 REC 26 REC YDs 278 REC TD 4 FL 0

Over the last two weeks, Olsen has seen seven targets head his way. That's fourth on the Panthers behind Christian McCaffrey's 19 (understandable), DJ Mooe's 17 (also fairly understandable) and Curtis Samuel's nine (uhhh). For a guy who's supposed to be a big part of the Panthers passing game, Olsen's fading rather quickly. He's notched six Fantasy points or less in non-PPR in each of his last three since going off against the Bucs a month ago, before Moore and Samuel became bigger parts in the offense. Moreover, the Bucs have somehow become better at defending tight ends, holding Jordan Reed (4-51-0), Evan Engram (2-66-0) and George Kittle (6-48-0) to weakish totals. This isn't a great time to buy into Olsen as anything more than a low-end starter, and it's only that way because there just aren't a lot of great tight ends in Fantasy.

Start Him

View Profile Cameron Brate TB • TE • 84 TAR 30 REC 20 REC YDs 185 REC TD 4 FL 1

Brate and Jameis Winston rekindled their flame last week, hooking up for the first score of a Bucs blowout win. In fact, no Bucs player has caught more touchdowns from Winston this year — or last year (he tied with O.J. Howard). He should shine in a great matchup — the Panthers have seen tight ends score on them seven times in the last seven games, allowing a 75 percent catch rate and 11.1 yards per catch. Though Brate is a little more touchdown-dependent than your typical starting option, odds suggest he'll come up with a score on Sunday. It helps that part of the Bucs' recipe for competing with the Panthers in Week 9 involved two tight end touchdowns.

Risky Starter

View Profile Peyton Barber TB • RB • 25 Att 153 Yds 590 TD 3 FL 0

Barber's hit 100 rush yards once this year and totaled over 100 yards another time. Similarly, the Panthers have allowed one 100-yard rusher and one other back to hit over 100 total yards on the season. So like most weeks, this will come down to whether or not Barber scores. He might — Carolina has allowed four rushing touchdowns in its last six games including each of its last three. Barber himself has scored in each of his last two, albeit against softer defenses than this one. The lack of receiving chops and limited yardage potential automatically makes Barber a risk, but he's not an out-and-out sit, not with Dirk Koetter commanding Barber to get more runs than normal to help bring balance to his team. He's worth starting over Tevin Coleman or the Jaguars running backs in non-PPR.

Bears at Giants

Sit Him

View Profile Jordan Howard CHI • RB • 24 Att 162 Yds 536 TD 5 FL 1

We've seen Howard's role devolve into one of a part-time early-down grinder — and it's still slowly shrinking. Last week he not only lost work to Tarik Cohen but we finally took notice of Taquan Mizzell slicing off a little bit of work off Howard's plate. He still leads the Bears in integral stats like playing time and touches, but I'm getting the feeling that his coaches are getting tired of his lack of explosiveness. He was a dud in two recent games against the Lions (18 carries for 34 yards) and hasn't had a carry go for 10-plus yards since Week 9. And even though the Giants have allowed a touchdown to a running back in every game this year (including six straight on the ground), Howard hasn't found the good place in three straight. Even in a cupcake matchup, it's hard to envision Howard getting the kind of numbers we expected back in August. Keep an eye on Mizzell, too — he could continue to pick up playing time.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Trey Burton CHI • TE • 80 TAR 52 REC 38 REC YDs 448 REC TD 5 FL 1

If we give the Bears credit for scheming up against their opponents' weaknesses, then Burton deserves some Fantasy consideration. The Giants are tied for fifth in tight end targets against (8.2 per game), suggesting that opponents focus on the matchup against linebacker Alec Ogletree and safeties Curtis Riley and Landon Collins. It's an encouraging matchup for Burton, who's coming off an encouraging outing with seven targets from backup quarterback Chase Daniel. It's also encouraging that the Bears had a 27-73 run-pass ratio last week. I'm ready to use Burton ahead of the Rams tight ends, the Ravens tight ends and Jimmy Graham, but not ahead of Chris Herndon and Jonnu Smith.

Bills at Dolphins

Start Him

View Profile LeSean McCoy BUF • RB • 25 Att 128 Yds 426 TD 2 FL 0

If you've been waiting to spring McCoy back into Fantasy lineups, this is the week. On the year, Miami is allowing 4.8 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per catch to backs with 12 total scores. More importantly, a back has had at least nine non-PPR Fantasy points in every game against the Fins except one (Jets, Week 9) and at least 13 non-PPR Fantasy points in every game but two (Colts, last week). The Bills O-line is a concern but it hasn't stopped the team from giving him 43 carries in their last two games, both competitive matchups and both wins. This is another potential win for Buffalo. McCoy's upside makes him a phenomenal under-the-radar DFS play and a good-enough No. 2 Fantasy rusher this week.

Colts at Jaguars

Start Them

Colts DST

Sit Them

Jaguars DST

It's Bizarro World. Up is down, left is right and I'm some kind of supermodel. The Jaguars' defense just got knocked around by Josh Allen and the Bills! They're making way too many mistakes and aren't covering nearly as well as they should. Andrew Luck has been shredding every pass defense in his way, averaging 306.3 yards and 3.4 touchdowns per game in his last eight. It would be a shock to see the Jaguars defense play huge here. Meanwhile, the Jaguars hit the terrible trifecta of firing their offensive coordinator, benching their starting quarterback and losing their best offensive player to a suspension all in the same week. The Colts defense isn't great but even they should be able to contain Cody Kessler (his teams have averaged 15.8 points per game with no wins in his eight career starts) along with Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon. Did I mention the Jaguars' O-line is also banged up?

Browns at Texans

Start Him

View Profile David Njoku CLE • TE • 85 TAR 62 REC 41 REC YDs 431 REC TD 3 FL 0

It was definitely encouraging to see Njoku get more targets and catches coming out of the bye. Hopefully the Browns let him build on that in a fairly positive matchup against the Texans. Houston's let a tight end score on them in three straight -- players like Tyrann Mathieu and Bernardrick McKinney have been problems in coverage on the position. Tack on the likelihood that the Browns will have to throw to keep up with the Texans on the scoreboard and Njoku makes sense as a good starter this week.

Sit Him

View Profile Jarvis Landry CLE • WR • 80 TAR 111 REC 60 REC YDs 630 REC TD 2 FL 0

Do you really need me to tell you to park Landry on your bench? In his last four games, Landry's caught 19 of 29 targets for 141 yards (7.4 yards per catch!) and no touchdowns. The Texans will attempt to put serious pressure on Mayfield, but even if they do it's pretty well documented that Landry's just not as big of a focus in the offense as he was earlier this year. It's also no coincidence that Landry's gotten lost in the shuffle while Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson take on more work. The Texans have allowed one touchdown to a receiver in their last five games (Corey Davis last week).

Start Him

View Profile Lamar Miller HOU • RB • 26 Att 157 Yds 773 TD 3 FL 1

As far as matchups go, this is a good one. The Browns are giving up 4.7 yards per carry to backs on the season with 12 touchdowns. If Houston sticks with the run, they'll succeed. We just need them to stick with Miller a little more -- he was their primary guy and preferred choice in passing situations last week, losing a few series' worth of touches to Alfred Blue before turning over the workload to him late in a blowout win. Blue's potential to steal numbers from Miller is an annoyance, but let's give Miller credit: he's hit 10-plus Fantasy points in four of his last five games. At the very least, the matchup makes me hopeful Miller will hit 10 points again, even if he's losing a little work to Blue (and Deshaun Watson). Pencil him in ahead of guys like Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson.

Broncos at Bengals

Risky Starter

View Profile A.J. Green CIN • WR • 18 TAR 76 REC 45 REC YDs 687 REC TD 6 FL 1

There's no questioning Green's talent, but there's lots of questioning Jeff Driskel's talent. That's who will throw passes to Green for the foreseeable future, and he'll do it behind a depleted offensive line. Driskel is pretty good at throwing to the middle of the field and on shorter throws near the line of scrimmage but leaves plenty to be desired on deep throws and sideline routes. That's not great for Green. There's nothing great about Denver's pass defense -- they allowed over 320 yards to Steelers receivers last week -- but they will scheme to take Green away and attack Driskel in the pocket. Green has 11 non-PPR Fantasy points (16 in PPR) or less in each meeting with the Broncos over the last four seasons. Find it within yourself to sit him for Kenny Golladay, DJ Moore, Julian Edelman and Corey Davis.

Rams at Lions

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Josh Reynolds LAR • WR • 83 TAR 20 REC 13 REC YDs 178 REC TD 3 FL 0

Last week was the first time since Week 4 that the Lions didn't allow a touchdown to a receiver. It was also the second time since Week 4 they didn't allow two touchdowns to receivers. This is a matchup made in Sean McVay heaven: Detroit's pass defense is a sieve and should open up plenty of chances for all of their guys, including Reynolds. Slot receivers have done exceptionally well against the Lions and Reynolds has taken 14 targets in three games in place of Cooper Kupp and turned them into 10 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Cardinals at Packers

Sit Him

View Profile Larry Fitzgerald ARI • WR • 11 TAR 71 REC 44 REC YDs 460 REC TD 5 FL 0

You're probably pegging Fitzgerald as a start since the Cardinals figure to trail and will thus be forced to throw. That reasoning only worked out decently last week -- Fitz scored but didn't record 10 non-PPR Fantasy points and had just two targets in a blowout road loss. You can expect more targets, but the score was Fitzgerald's first on the road in a year and his second in 13 road games. His last 100-yard game on the road came ... well, look, you're not starting Fitzgerald for his yardage prowess, so does it even matter? Green Bay's pass defense is beleaguered, but it shouldn't matter much, especially if Fitzgerald isn't getting force-fed like he was when Byron Leftwich took over calling plays.

P.S. Fitzgerald last hit 100-plus yards on the road on Nov. 15, 2015 ... and he's scored in five road games since then.

Chiefs at Raiders

Sit Him

View Profile Doug Martin OAK • RB • 28 Att 87 Yds 384 TD 1 FL 1

There is no doubt that the matchup is gorgeous for Martin -- the Chiefs have been rocked by running backs for 5.0 yards per carry this season with at least one touchdown allowed to a back in all but two games. But we've already seen many examples of the Raiders giving up on the run (or, at least, on Martin) when they trail, and they're a lock to play from behind against the Chiefs. Of Martin's 90 carries this season, seven have come in the fourth quarter and another 22 have come in the third. Given 13 or fewer handoffs in all but one game this year, I would be shocked if Martin was a difference-maker.

Start Him

View Profile Jared Cook OAK • TE • 87 TAR 70 REC 47 REC YDs 609 REC TD 5 FL 0

If Cook were a wide receiver, no one would use him. But he's a tight end, and we're thin on tight ends with touchdown potential. Cook has it. Know what else Cook has going for him? He's Derek Carr's best target. Sad, but true. The Raiders are expected to play from behind which means plenty of passing. Expect Cook's targets to rise along with his chances to score again. Kansas City was unable to contain Gerald Everett in its last game and has yielded 13.3 yards per catch to tight ends this season.

Jets at Titans

Start Him

View Profile Corey Davis TEN • WR • 84 TAR 84 REC 49 REC YDs 702 REC TD 3 FL 0

The Jets were at full strength in the secondary last week and they still struggled! Granted, that was against the Patriots, but it's not like Marcus Mariota is playing like Blake Bortles or anything. Since the bye, Mariota's completing 77.5 percent of his passes for 9.6 yards per attempt with six scores in three-and-a-half games. In those games, Davis has seen roughly 30 percent of the passes thrown from Mariota, including two of the six touchdowns. He's a behemoth with big-play potential akin to that of a No. 1 Fantasy receiver. Gang Green has let a wideout score on them in all but two games in 2018. Davis better be in your lineup.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Derrick Henry TEN • RB • 22 Att 118 Yds 434 TD 4 FL 1

Titans playcaller Matt LaFleur preached giving Henry more carries before last Monday and delivered, especially in the second half of Week 12 when Henry played 11 more snaps than Lewis (18 to 7) -- and that was when the Titans were trailing. Initially viewed as a start, Lewis figures to carry some risk that initially believed since it appears he will split reps with Henry evenly, a change from as recently as two weeks ago when Lewis was dominating touches. We also know Henry is the preferred option near the goal line while Lewis is best served in the two-minute offense. It makes both backs risky, but the Jets have let running backs rush into their end zone six times in their last five with half from two yards or closer. If Henry's role is as secure as it seems, he's got potential to help you out.

This isn't to say that Lewis will be a bust, though. In their last five games, Todd Bowles' group has let up 4.7 yards per carry and 11.1 yards per catch to running backs. Lewis should see around a dozen chances to move forward and while his scoring chances aren't as good as Henry's, his receiving prowess and potential for good total yardage keeps him relevant as an equally good low-end No. 2/flex option in non-PPR (I like Henry better) and a good-enough No. 2 pick in PPR (I like Lewis over Henry).

49ers at Seahawks

Start Him

View Profile Doug Baldwin SEA • WR • 89 TAR 46 REC 35 REC YDs 366 REC TD 1 FL 0

There isn't a target problem with Baldwin -- he has 22 in his last three games -- but he's not quite getting downfield as much as he used to. In his last three he's caught 17 passes for 130 yards with one score. He's been under 80 yards in all but one game and under 60 yards in each of his last three. It's fair to call him a touchdown-or-bust receiver, but he's got a shot to come through on a touchdown against the Niners. Of the last six scores San Francisco's allowed to receivers, four have been to guys lined up in the slot and the other two are to receivers lined up to the left (and all of them away from Richard Sherman). Baldwin lines up in the slot the most and to the left side of the formation the second-most. Don't be surprised to see the Seahawks try to get Baldwin another home score, particularly after he had one bounce off his hands in the end zone last week.

Start Them

Seahawks DST

The 49ers are coming off a game where they couldn't muster up more than nine points against the Buccaneers! Now they're on the road for the second week in a row with Nick Mullens still under center and their receiving corps still thin on talent. That same Bucs defense sacked Mullens four times last week and he threw two interceptions for the second week in a row. The Seattle defense should look like their old selves, if only for a week.

Vikings at Patriots

Sit Him

View Profile Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • 33 Att 65 Yds 228 TD 0 FL 2

This isn't an easy matchup for Cook -- the Pats have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs in their last 10 games and are allowing a modest 4.3 yards per run on the season. Maybe if I was certain Cook would get more than 10 carries would I like him more, but he's maxed out at 10 in every game since Week 1 and, frankly, doesn't run as well as Latavius Murray behind the Vikings' line. Cook is the better passing downs back for the Vikings and I'd expect him to work in that capacity against the Pats, though that won't guarantee he'll fetch more than four receptions. The biggest issue is that the Vikings are clearly a passing team -- they rank third in the NFL in pass attempts and 28th in rush attempts. Call it the Kirk Cousins effect but expect it to continue on Sunday.

Chargers at Steelers

Start Him

View Profile Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • 30 Att 70 Yds 409 TD 1 FL 1

The Steelers rank 10th in the league in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, but Ekeler is matchup-proof for however long Melvin Gordon is out. He's capable as a runner and excellent as a pass catcher, nabbing 82 percent of his targets for 11.1 yards per catch on the year. It doesn't hurt that the only threat to Ekeler's playing time is a seventh-round rookie and that a running back has hit the end zone in seven of the last eight games against the Steelers. When the Chargers played without Gordon in Week 7, Ekeler played 42 of 44 snaps. Don't be shocked to see him get that kind of work again. He's a borderline No. 1 rusher in full PPR and a good No. 2 choice in non-PPR.

Redskins at Eagles

Sit Him

View Profile Adrian Peterson WAS • RB • 26 Att 183 Yds 758 TD 6 FL 2

The Eagles have allowed at least one touchdown and 6.3 yards per rush in their last three games to running backs, but that was against the Cowboys, Saints and Giants. Those are teams with elite rushers -- Washington has a rusher who has previously been elite. Really, ever since the Redskins lost both starting guards in the same game, Peterson's floundered with 171 yards on 56 carries (3.1 average) over his last four. That makes him a touchdown-needy running back with all sorts of risk, and it doesn't help that the Redskins' passing game is a mess. You're better off going with someone who has more upside.

Saints at Cowboys

Risky Starter

View Profile Mark Ingram NO • RB • 22 Att 90 Yds 440 TD 4 FL 1

Ingram has been boom or bust this year, posting 19-plus non-PPR Fantasy points in three games and eight or fewer in four. Only one of his three big games has come away from the Superdome and it was against the Bengals' porous defense. Dallas has given up just five rushing touchdowns to backs this season, and of the six runners to attain 10-plus Fantasy points against the Cowboys (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), four needed a heaping dose of work in the pass game to get there. Ingram's workload continues to be stymied by Alvin Kamara — he's consistently played less than half of the Saints' offensive snaps and has only two outings with over 13 carries on the year. He's fine as a modest No. 2 Fantasy running back but that's about it — the matchup is built for Kamara.

