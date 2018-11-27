Fantasy Football Week 13: Streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's the last week of the regular season for most Fantasy leagues, so that means a third of the league has nothing to play for. Considering the byes are also over, you should have considerably less competition for streamers than you have in the past.

That's good, because at a couple of positions there just aren't as many good options this week. So I'm going to give you the names that I think are good options instead of including a bunch mediocre choices. For starters, that means we only have two streaming quarterbacks.

QB

It's time to start taking Marcus Mariota seriously again. In his last three full games he's accounted for seven touchdowns, averaged 10.1 yards per attempt and scored 26 Fantasy points per game. In other words, he's been awesome since he regained feeling in his fingers. Not that surprising, I suppose.

This week (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), Mariota faces a Jets team that has been just about average against quarterbacks, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The only quarterback that has failed to reach 21 Fantasy points against them in the last two months has been Brock Osweiler. Mariota should take advantage of a good matchup and continue his late-season charge.

Lamar Jackson was a slight disappointment compared to my ranking last week, at least if you played in a league that counts six points for pass touchdowns. But there was plenty to be excited about as well. This week he gets a great matchup indoors on turf against an offense that should put up points. I assume we won't get another half where Jackson runs the ball two times like we did in the first half against Oakland. Jackson doesn't make my top-12 quarterbacks, but I'd start him over Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers.

TE

Tight end is terrible on the whole, so it only makes sense the streaming options aren't all that exciting either. But we need to take notice when a player at this position sees eight targets in a game and that's exactly what Chris Herndon saw in Week 12. Herndon has been pretty reliable as of late with at least eight PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six and double-digits in four of those games. The matchup against the Titans is a bad one but I'll trust his opportunity.

This is a tricky because it depends on the health of Vance McDonald. But if McDonald sits, Jesse James will be a top-10 tight end for me. Roethlisberger has leaned on his tight ends more this year, because he's had so much trouble finding a third receiver he can trust. James wouldn't be exciting but he would give you a decent PPR floor.

If you want exciting, Jonnu Smith showed you he's your guy on Monday Night Football. But that game also highlighted his downside. Smith hauled in a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then didn't see another target. He's scored in each of Mariota's last three games and sure looks like the second-best receiving option for Mariota. You just have to hope his quarterback doesn't forget about him again.

DST

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

If there's one position this week you should be exciting about streaming, it's DST. And the Broncos are the cream of the crop. They've been a borderline top-12 option this year but they've been much better in the second half. This week they get Jeff Driskel and should be very popular.

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

The Chiefs defense is more opportunistic than anything, but Derek Carr gives defenses opportunity. The Raiders have given up 14 Fantasy points or more to three of the last four defenses they've faced and they've already surrendered 19 Fantasy points four different times.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

You could choose either side of this game for streaming, but I prefer the Bills. They should be able to get pressure and force turnovers against the Dolphins beat-up offensive line.

K

Matt Prater vs. Los Angeles Rams

Graham Gano at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's nothing fun about kickers, but streaming this week is especially cumbersome this week. Prater and Gano both figure to be in high-scoring situations with Prater having the added benefit of kicking indoors.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking running back could win you Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking RB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.