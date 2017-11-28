Fantasy Football Week 13 Streaming Options: Buying into Brett Hundley's big week and going back to Hunter Henry

For many teams it's win or go home in what is the final week of the regular season for a majority of Fantasy Football leagues. If you're one of those teams, the names below will be for you. But if you've already clinched a playoff berth (or better yet a bye), it's time start thinking ahead. So before we get to Week 13 streamers, here are some early adds for Week 14 and 15.

Week 14

QB Brett Hundley at Cleveland

TE Hunter Henry vs. Washington

DST Green Bay at Cleveland

K Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. San Francisco

Week 15

QB Tyrod Taylor vs. Miami

TE Ricky Seals-Jones at Washington

DST Buffalo Bills vs. Miami

K Brandon McManus at Indianapolis

Now, back to Week 13:

Quarterback 1 Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor didn't deliver in Week 13 against a prime matchup. But a lot of that was game script related. I can't imagine the game script against the Patriots will be anything but great for Taylor. He follows that up with matchups against the Colts and Dolphins, making him by far the best rest-of-season option. 2 Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB I understand if you're skeptical buying into Brett Hundley after one good game, but this is such a great matchup. Tampa Bay is giving up a league-worst 284 passing yards per game. 3 Josh McCown New York Jets QB It's probably time we give McCown a little more credit for the season he's having. He's at home against a bad Chiefs secondary in Week 13. As long as the weather is good, you should confident plugging him in.

Tight End 1 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Charles Clay showed us his floor against Kansas City with four catches for 60 yards despite the fact Tyrod Taylor only threw 29 passes. I expect they throw it close to 40 times chasing the score against the Patriots. 2 Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE Yep, we're buying into to Hunter Henry again. It's partially about his recent performance, but more about the Browns defense against tight ends. The Chargers would be foolish not to target him early and often. 3 Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones may just win somebody a Fantasy championship with his great playoff schedule Rams, who aren't a great matchup. Still, he's a high-end No. 2 for me this week, and that's his floor as long as Blaine Gabbert is his quarterback.

DST 1 Chargers I know we got off the Chargers on Thanksgiving because Tyron Smith was back. That was a mistake, but the benefit is they're largely available for a prime matchup against the Browns. They're my No. 2 DST this week. 2 Titans The Titans have scored nine or more Fantasy points in four of their past five games. in Week 13 they get Tom Savage and the Texans. It's just that easy. 3 Redskins I was hesitant to put the Skins in here because they aren't very good, but Jamey Eisenberg talked me into it because of just how bad the Cowboys have been the past three weeks.