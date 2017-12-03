Fantasy Football Week 13: Sunday expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 9 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 13 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (at BUF) Tom Brady NE (at BUF) Tom Brady NE (at BUF)
2Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE) Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA) Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE)
3Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA) Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI)
4Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI) Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE) Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA)
5Drew Brees NO (vs CAR) Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI) Cam Newton CAR (at NO)
6Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL) Cam Newton CAR (at NO) Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL)
7Cam Newton CAR (at NO) Drew Brees NO (vs CAR) Jared Goff LAR (at ARI)
8Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN)
9Jared Goff LAR (at ARI) Jared Goff LAR (at ARI) Drew Brees NO (vs CAR)
10Case Keenum MIN (at ATL) Case Keenum MIN (at ATL) *Brett Hundley GB (vs TB)
11Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NE) Josh McCown NYJ (vs KC) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NE)
12Josh McCown NYJ (vs KC) Matthew Stafford DET (at BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs KC)

Running Back Rankings

Week 13 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN) Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI) Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI)
2Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN)
3Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF) Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR)
4Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR)
5Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND)
6Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR) Alex Collins BAL (vs DET) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE)
7LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE)
8Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL) Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI) Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL)
9Alex Collins BAL (vs DET) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND) Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB)
10Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE) Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI)
11Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI) Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL) Alex Collins BAL (vs DET)
12Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR) Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ)
13Dion Lewis NE (at BUF) Dion Lewis NE (at BUF) Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN)
14Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO) Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF)
15Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG)
16Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO) Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO)
17Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN)
18Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIN) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN) Dion Lewis NE (at BUF)
19Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN) Joe Mixon CIN (vs PIT) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs HOU)
20Alfred Morris DAL (vs WAS) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at LAC) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIN)
21Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIN) Devontae Booker DEN (at MIA)
22Devontae Booker DEN (at MIA) Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF) Latavius Murray MIN (at ATL)
23Joe Mixon CIN (vs PIT) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIN) Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF)
24Jerick McKinnon MIN (at ATL) Alfred Morris DAL (vs WAS) Alfred Morris DAL (vs WAS)

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 13 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN)
2Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE)
3DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF)
4Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN)
5A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN)
6Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN) Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT)
7Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL) Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF) Davante Adams GB (vs TB)
8Davante Adams GB (vs TB) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC) Mike Evans TB (at GB)
9Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL) A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL)
10Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC) Marvin Jones DET (at BAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at NO)
11Devin Funchess CAR (at NO) Davante Adams GB (vs TB) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC)
12Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA) Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR)
13Mike Evans TB (at GB) Mike Evans TB (at GB) Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL)
14Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA) Devin Funchess CAR (at NO) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI)
15Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL) Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ)
16Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at MIA)
17Cooper Kupp LAR (at ARI) Cooper Kupp LAR (at ARI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN)
18Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at MIA) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA)
19Marvin Jones DET (at BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN) Cooper Kupp LAR (at ARI)
20Golden Tate DET (at BAL) Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL) Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL)
21Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at MIA) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at CIN)
22Marqise Lee JAC (vs IND) Ted Ginn NO (vs CAR) Marvin Jones DET (at BAL)
23Demaryius Thomas DEN (at MIA) Marqise Lee JAC (vs IND) Golden Tate DET (at BAL)
24Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs LAR) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at MIA)

Tight End Rankings

Week 13 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF)
2Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA) Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA) Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ)
3Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ) Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA)
4Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI) Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ) Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU)
5Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU) Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI)
6Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG)
7Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE)
8Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs KC) Charles Clay BUF (vs NE)
9Jack Doyle IND (at JAC) Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL) Jack Doyle IND (at JAC)
10Charles Clay BUF (vs NE) Greg Olsen CAR (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL)
11Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL) Jack Doyle IND (at JAC) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs KC)
12Greg Olsen CAR (at NO) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL)
