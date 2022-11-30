In the wide receiver preview I wrote about boom-or-bust wide receivers and how the best plan is just to start them and hope. Unfortunately, Fantasy managers who have George Kittle apparently find themselves in the same boat.

In Kittle's nine games this season, he's given Fantasy managers 16 or more PPR Fantasy points three times. At this position, that qualifies as a league-winning performance. Unfortunately, four other times he's scored seven PPR Fantasy points or fewer. Even at tight end, that's dreadful. And the last three weeks have been a microcosm of the whole season. A 3.1-point stinker against the Chargers, followed by a 24.4-boom against the Cardinals, followed by last week's 5.6-point output against the Saints.

Week 13 Previews: QB RB WR

If matchups matter, this week should be a good one for Kittle, against the Dolphins who have given up the third-most Fantasy points to tight ends. In fact ,his closing schedule is pretty fantastic, with games against Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and the Raiders. Unfortunately, I think this more of a product of how many weapons the 49ers have, and not who Kittle is playing.

Regardless of the cause, much like the boom/bust wide receivers, you can't take Kittle out of your lineup even coming off a dud. He has too much upside and this position offers too few alternatives.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:





TE Preview Numbers to Know

7.8 -- Gerald Everett whiffed on a dream matchup versus the Cardinals, scoring just 7.8 PPR Fantasy points. He's still running about the same amount of routes, but just isn't producing like he was to start the season.



-- Gerald Everett whiffed on a dream matchup versus the Cardinals, scoring just 7.8 PPR Fantasy points. He's still running about the same amount of routes, but just isn't producing like he was to start the season. 19.5 -- Percent of career targets Deshaun Watson has thrown to tight ends, just under the 2022 league average. However, David Njoku is probably the best tight end Watson has played with in the NFL.



-- Percent of career targets Deshaun Watson has thrown to tight ends, just under the 2022 league average. However, David Njoku is probably the best tight end Watson has played with in the NFL. 5 -- Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau are tied for first among tight ends with five end-zone targets since Week 7.



-- Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau are tied for first among tight ends with five end-zone targets since Week 7. 50 -- In four games without Zach Wilson, Tyler Conklin has either 50 receiving yards or at least seven targets.



-- In four games without Zach Wilson, Tyler Conklin has either 50 receiving yards or at least seven targets. 26 -- Travis Kelce leads the NFL with 26 red-zone targets; no one else has more than 19.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 71 REYDS 521 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 381 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 430 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 59 REYDS 382 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 60 REYDS 388 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 381 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Conklin has averaged 11.5 PPR FPPG in the four games without Zach Wilson. More importantly, he's been much better in games where the Jets throw a lot and the matchup against the Vikings strongly suggests 35-plus pass attempts. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 Even in last week's dud, Johnson had two more red-zone targets. Most of the tight ends outside the top-12 are touchdown or bust options, and Johnson is at least consistently getting opportunities in that area of the field.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 21.2 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 102 REYDS 912 TD 12 FPTS/G 21.7 We talk in this space every week about Kelce being the only sure thing at tight end this season, and the gap between him and everyone else continues to grow. And this week is a homecoming, with Kelce going back to Cincinnati where he played his college ball. I wouldn't play anyone else in cash games and he's a fine tournament play if you have a contrarian stack you want to build around him.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 430 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 No one is going to play Higbee this week, and for good reason: He did not see a target last week. But we've seen his role ebb and flow throughout the season and he faces the Seahawks this week. They've allowed double-digit Fantasy points to six tight ends in their past seven games and we just saw a nice bounce-back performance from Foster Moreau against them.