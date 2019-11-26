Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Preview: Streamers, DFS plays, projections and more

The tight end position is still terrible, don't get me wrong. But it's getting better. We have a legitimate top seven who just about everyone should feel comfortable starting. When Evan Engram and Austin Hooper return that number could be as high as nine. In the meantime we have about half of the league streaming and even the free space looks questionable this week.

The Arizona Cardinals have given up 2.6 more Fantasy points per week to tight ends than any other defense. Tight ends have scored 12 touchdowns in 11 weeks against them. Fantasy players have planned ahead weeks in advance to play tight ends against them. And this week that was supposed to be Gerald Everett.

From Week 4 through Week 10 Everett had four games with double-digit targets and was a top 10 tight end. It looked like he'd finally broken out. In the two weeks since he's seen three targets and been outperformed by Tyler Higbee.

Whether it's injury related or not, that makes it really difficult to trust Everett in Week 13. Do I think one of the Rams tight ends will have a good Fantasy day? Probably. But I have little confidence right now which Rams' tight end it will be. There are several options below I prefer to the Rams.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Jack Doyle is a startable tight end in all formats.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 57 REYDS 385 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF DAL -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 56 REYDS 376 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 63% I know it's frustrating that Fant keeps getting targets and not producing. I'm just not going to stop playing him. Since Week 8 only Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry have more targets per game than Fant. Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 63% You have to love Griffin's usage in the red zone, and the Bengals will give up plenty of opportunities. Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 60% If I knew Hollister was 100%, he'd be first on this list. He should have had at least one touchdown last week. Russell Wilson won't miss him that open again. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 56% Doyle should see 5-7 targets per game without Ebron. He'll be better in PPR than non because of how close to the line of scrimmage he's used. He should be great in Week 14 against Tampa Bay.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,000 DraftKings $6100 With the byes over we don't have to get cute at tight end anymore. Kittle's target share and yards per target are enough to make him my No. 1 option even against a tough defense. The Ravens have played one definitively good tight end. That was Travis Kelce, and he caught seven passes for 89 yards against them.

Contrarian Play Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $5,700 With all the studs on the main slate and Andrews facing a great 49ers defense, I'd expect his ownership to be very low.