Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Preview: Streamers, DFS plays, projections and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.

The tight end position is still terrible, don't get me wrong. But it's getting better. We have a legitimate top seven who just about everyone should feel comfortable starting. When Evan Engram and Austin Hooper return that number could be as high as nine. In the meantime we have about half of the league streaming and even the free space looks questionable this week.

The Arizona Cardinals have given up 2.6 more Fantasy points per week to tight ends than any other defense. Tight ends have scored 12 touchdowns in 11 weeks against them. Fantasy players have planned ahead weeks in advance to play tight ends against them. And this week that was supposed to be Gerald Everett

From Week 4 through Week 10 Everett had four games with double-digit targets and was a top 10 tight end. It looked like he'd finally broken out. In the two weeks since he's seen three targets and been outperformed by Tyler Higbee

Whether it's injury related or not, that makes it really difficult to trust Everett in Week 13. Do I think one of the Rams tight ends will have a good Fantasy day? Probably. But I have little confidence right now which Rams' tight end it will be. There are several options below I prefer to the Rams.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jack Doyle is a startable tight end in all formats.
Numbers to Know
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Gerald Everett TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
3rd
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
57
REYDS
385
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.1
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF DAL -7 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
2nd
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
56
REYDS
376
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
63%
I know it's frustrating that Fant keeps getting targets and not producing. I'm just not going to stop playing him. Since Week 8 only Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry have more targets per game than Fant.
headshot-image
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
63%
You have to love Griffin's usage in the red zone, and the Bengals will give up plenty of opportunities.
headshot-image
Jacob Hollister TE
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
60%
If I knew Hollister was 100%, he'd be first on this list. He should have had at least one touchdown last week. Russell Wilson won't miss him that open again.
headshot-image
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
56%
Doyle should see 5-7 targets per game without Ebron. He'll be better in PPR than non because of how close to the line of scrimmage he's used. He should be great in Week 14 against Tampa Bay.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,000
DraftKings
$6100
With the byes over we don't have to get cute at tight end anymore. Kittle's target share and yards per target are enough to make him my No. 1 option even against a tough defense. The Ravens have played one definitively good tight end. That was Travis Kelce, and he caught seven passes for 89 yards against them.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,500
DraftKings
$5,700
With all the studs on the main slate and Andrews facing a great 49ers defense, I'd expect his ownership to be very low.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

George Kittle

12.35

19.60

2

2

Hunter Henry

11.45

17.97

3

3

Zach Ertz

10.95

17.29

4

4

Travis Kelce

10.86

15.87

6

5

Darren Waller

7.87

12.46

5

6

Jared Cook

8.24

12.13

9

7

Noah Fant

7.00

11.12

8

8

Mark Andrews

7.07

10.80

7

9

Ryan Griffin

7.24

10.78

11

10

Jacob Hollister

6.04

10.37

10

11

Greg Olsen

6.42

10.20

12

12

Jack Doyle

6.02

9.60

13

13

Dallas Goedert

5.95

9.58

14

14

Mike Gesicki

5.51

9.37

17

15

Jason Witten

4.81

9.01

15

16

Kyle Rudolph

5.21

8.44

16

17

Vance McDonald

4.83

8.23

23

18

Irv Smith

4.45

7.80

