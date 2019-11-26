Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Preview: Streamers, DFS plays, projections and more
The tight end position is still terrible, don't get me wrong. But it's getting better. We have a legitimate top seven who just about everyone should feel comfortable starting. When Evan Engram and Austin Hooper return that number could be as high as nine. In the meantime we have about half of the league streaming and even the free space looks questionable this week.
The Arizona Cardinals have given up 2.6 more Fantasy points per week to tight ends than any other defense. Tight ends have scored 12 touchdowns in 11 weeks against them. Fantasy players have planned ahead weeks in advance to play tight ends against them. And this week that was supposed to be Gerald Everett.
From Week 4 through Week 10 Everett had four games with double-digit targets and was a top 10 tight end. It looked like he'd finally broken out. In the two weeks since he's seen three targets and been outperformed by Tyler Higbee.
Whether it's injury related or not, that makes it really difficult to trust Everett in Week 13. Do I think one of the Rams tight ends will have a good Fantasy day? Probably. But I have little confidence right now which Rams' tight end it will be. There are several options below I prefer to the Rams.
Week 13 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jack Doyle is a startable tight end in all formats.
Numbers to Know
- 52 - Eric Ebron's targets this season. His absence opens enough opportunity for Jack Doyle to be a Fantasy starter.
- 26% - Darren Waller's target rate before Hunter Renfrow got heavily involved in Week 8. Waller could go back to a PPR star.
- 26.1% - Noah Fant's target share since Emmanuel Sanders was traded. I still think that will turn into Fantasy production eventually.
Matchups that matter
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I know it's frustrating that Fant keeps getting targets and not producing. I'm just not going to stop playing him. Since Week 8 only Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry have more targets per game than Fant.
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
You have to love Griffin's usage in the red zone, and the Bengals will give up plenty of opportunities.
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If I knew Hollister was 100%, he'd be first on this list. He should have had at least one touchdown last week. Russell Wilson won't miss him that open again.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Doyle should see 5-7 targets per game without Ebron. He'll be better in PPR than non because of how close to the line of scrimmage he's used. He should be great in Week 14 against Tampa Bay.
DFS Plays
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
With the byes over we don't have to get cute at tight end anymore. Kittle's target share and yards per target are enough to make him my No. 1 option even against a tough defense. The Ravens have played one definitively good tight end. That was Travis Kelce, and he caught seven passes for 89 yards against them.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With all the studs on the main slate and Andrews facing a great 49ers defense, I'd expect his ownership to be very low.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
12.35
19.60
2
2
11.45
17.97
3
3
10.95
17.29
4
4
10.86
15.87
6
5
Darren Waller
7.87
12.46
5
6
8.24
12.13
9
7
Noah Fant
7.00
11.12
8
8
7.07
10.80
7
9
7.24
10.78
11
10
6.04
10.37
10
11
6.42
10.20
12
12
Jack Doyle
6.02
9.60
13
13
5.95
9.58
14
14
5.51
9.37
17
15
4.81
9.01
15
16
5.21
8.44
16
17
4.83
8.23
23
18
4.45
7.80
