As of Tuesday evening, it looks as if the Saints are going to go marching in to the Superdome next Sunday without their top three wide receivers. Michael Thomas is already on injured reserve, Chris Olave is in the concussion protocol, and Rashid Shaheed is looking doubtful with a quad injury. If the names A.T. Perry and Keith Kirkwood don't get you excited, then you should expect a large role for the tight ends. 

All of those injuries are enough for me to project Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill as top-12 tight ends. Hill has been there many times this season, but I expect the increased targets to mean a higher floor than he's typically had. Johnson was a sleeper tight end candidate coming into the year before injuries derailed that hype train. 

I have Johnson projected for seven targets in Week 13 and that's been more than enough. In the six career games he's seen at least six targets he's averaged 12.3 PPR FPPG and he's never scored fewer than eight Fantasy points. He's a superb bye week replacement as long as the injury picture doesn't change by Sunday.

Now here is the rest of the Week 13 TE Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Numbers to Know
  • 2.08 -- Trey McBride is averaging 2.08 yards per route run, which ranks third at tight end behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
  • 120 -- Pat Freiermuth's 120 yards in Week 12 were a career high. No one is happier about the new offense than him.
  • 7 -- Juwan Johnson saw a season-high seven targets in Week 12. He may lead the team in targets with all the wide receiver injuries.
  • 16 -- The Texans and Broncos are the only two teams allowing more than 16 PPR Fantasy points to tight ends. They're playing each other this week.
  • 3.3 -- The Browns see a league-low 3.3 tight end targets per game. Do not expect an encore from Tyler Higbee.
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.9
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
51
REYDS
332
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
9.8
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
61
REYDS
455
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
10.4
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
82
REYDS
524
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
25
REYDS
180
TD
2
FPTS/G
8
Freiermuth is the top add at any position if Zack Moss is already rostered in your league. He's proven his ability in the red zone and as a target earner. He'll be a top-10 tight end rest of season.
player headshot
Juwan Johnson TE
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -4 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
27th
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
29
REYDS
142
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.5
If you miss the Muth, Johnson is the clear top stream this week. In fact, I may like Johnson more than Freiermuth for Week 13 only. As long as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are out, Johnson has top-five upside.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
51
TAR
78
REYDS
492
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
Njoku dominates targets from every quarterback in Cleveland not names Deshaun Watson. If Joe Flacco takes over I expect that to remain the same with higher quality targets. The fact that Amari Cooper is banged up only helps Njoku's appeal.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS TE
10th
PROJ PTS
10.9
TE RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
65
REYDS
521
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.8
McBride has a terrible matchup against the Steelers and Kyler Murray hasn't looked great as a passer. I could not care less. McBride and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends who rank top three in both yards per route run and targets per route run. He's an elite tight end talent in an elite role and he's in play every week regardless of the matchup.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.