dallas-goedert-1400.jpg

Just when all hope seemed to be lost, the ranks of the must-start tight end appear to be growing. And not a moment too early.

First, T.J. Hockenson has scored double-digit PPR points in five of his past six games and has at least seven targets in four of his past five. That puts him right behind Travis Kelce and Darren Waller in the week-to-week rankings.

Second, Dallas Goedert has played 100% of the snaps in back-to-back games and topped 70 yards with a touchdown in both. Yes, Zach Ertz is coming back, and he may be must-start too, but Goedert was outperforming Ertz earlier in the season and Richard Rodgers has been heavily involved even since Goedert returned. Ertz and Goedert can both be starters once Ertz gets back to full speed. 

Speaking of getting back to full speed, reports on Tuesday indicated that George Kittle could be back before Week 16. This is your notice to get him on your bench, just in case. While tight end is (slightly) improving, Kittle would be an upgrade over anyone not named Kelce. 

More Week 13 help: RB Preview | QB Preview | WR PreviewWaiver Wire | Panic About Struggling Stars? | Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not   

Week 13 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 22 -- Targets for Dallas Goedert over the past three weeks.
  • 7 -- Touchdowns for Robert Tonyan, the same number as Travis Kelce.
  • 8.5 -- Yards per reception for Darren Waller, the lowest among top 40 tight ends.
  • 131 -- Kyle Rudolph has 131 receiving yards in two games without Irv Smith.
  • 40 -- Jonnu Smith has not topped 40 receiving yards since Week 3.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC MIN -9.5 O/U 52
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
7.1
TE RNK
12th
headshot-image
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN MIA -11 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
13th
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Streamers
headshot-image
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC MIN -9.5 O/U 52
OPP VS TE
22nd
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
22%
If both Adam Thielen and Irv Smith are out, Rudolph is a top 10 tight end. If one of them is out, he's still a solid stream. If both play, I'll look for a different option.
headshot-image
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -3 O/U 53
OPP VS TE
5th
TE RNK
19th
ROSTERED
17%
With Will Fuller out, Akins should see an increased role in the passing game. He's averaging nearly 10 yards per target and had 83 yards against the Patriots just two weeks ago.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
DFS Plays
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
15.7
TE RNK
2nd
FANDUEL
$7,000
DRAFTKINGS
$6,100
Waller was disappointing last week, but Travis Kelce isn't on the slate and Waller gets to face the Jets. I'm going right back to him.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections