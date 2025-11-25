Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 45 47 J. Taylor IND 44 44.5 45 D. Achane MIA 39 41.5 44 J. Gibbs DET 40 41.5 43 B. Robinson ATL 35 37 39 J. Cook BUF 34 35 36 J. Jacobs GB 33 33.5 34 D. Henry BAL 26 26 26 S. Barkley PHI 25 25 25 J. Williams DAL 21 22.5 24 K. Williams LAR 21 21 21 T. Etienne JAC 18 19 20 C. Brown CIN 16 18 20 A. Jeanty LV 15 16.5 18 R. Dowdle CAR 15 16 17 B. Hall NYJ 15 16 17 T. Henderson NE 14 15 16 D. Swift CHI 13 14 15 O. Hampton LAC 13 14 15 B. Irving TB 12 13 14 J. Warren PIT 12 13 14 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 11 Q. Judkins CLE 10 10.5 11 R. Harvey DEN 9 9.5 10 A. Jones MIN 8 8.5 9 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 7 8 9 K. Hunt KC 7 7.5 8 K. Monangai CHI 7 7.5 8 W. Marks HOU 6 6.5 7 K. Vidal LAC 6 6.5 7 K. Gainwell PIT 6 6.5 7 Z. Knight ARI 6 6 6 C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS 6 6 6 D. Singletary NYG 6 6 6 D. Montgomery DET 6 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 6 B. Tuten JAC 6 6 6 R. Stevenson NE 6 6 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5.5 6 J. Mason MIN 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 S. Tucker TB 5 5 5 R. White TB -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Smith-Njigba SEA 38 41 44 J. Chase CIN 35 38 41 P. Nacua LAR 33 36.5 40 A. St. Brown DET 32 34.5 37 R. Rice KC 29 32 35 C. Lamb DAL 24 27 30 D. London ATL 22 24.5 27 D. Adams LAR 22 24 26 G. Pickens DAL 21 23.5 26 L. McConkey LAC 21 23 25 N. Collins HOU 20 22 24 J. Waddle MIA 20 21.5 23 E. Egbuka TB 19 21 23 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 C. Olave NO 13 16 19 M. Pittman IND 14 16 18 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 16 18 J. Jefferson MIN 13 15 17 D. Smith PHI 13 14.5 16 A. Brown PHI 12 13.5 15 R. Odunze CHI 12 13.5 15 T. McMillan CAR 11 13 15 S. Diggs NE 9 10 11 Z. Flowers BAL 8 9.5 11 K. Shakir BUF 7 8.5 10 G. Wilson NYJ 7 8.5 10 D. Samuel WAS 8 9 10 D. Metcalf PIT 8 9 10 W. Robinson NYG 7 8.5 10 J. Williams DET 8 8.5 9 T. Franklin DEN 7 8 9 J. Jennings SF 7 8 9 T. McLaurin WAS 7 8 9 J. Meyers JAC 7 8 9 A. Pierce IND 7 8 9 P. Washington JAC 6 7 8 C. Sutton DEN 6 7 8 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 6 7 8 C. Watson GB 6 6 6 R. Doubs GB 5 5.5 6 D. Moore CHI 5 5.5 6 X. Worthy KC 5 5.5 6 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5.5 6 K. Boutte NE 5 5.5 6 R. Pearsall SF 5 5 5 J. Addison MIN 5 5 5 J. Higgins HOU 5 5 5 C. Dike TEN 5 5 5 D. Mooney ATL 5 5 5 J. Metchie NYJ 5 5 5

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 18 20 22 B. Bowers LV 15 17.5 20 G. Kittle SF 14 16 18 T. Warren IND 12 13.5 15 T. Kelce KC 9 10 11 O. Gadsden LAC 7 8 9 J. Johnson NO 7 7.5 8 J. Ferguson DAL 6 7 8 M. Andrews BAL 6 6.5 7 B. Strange JAC 5 6 7 D. Schultz HOU 5 5.5 6 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5.5 6

Quarterback