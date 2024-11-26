Fourteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and Superflex/2QB leagues. No one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" ranking for the 2024 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Quarterback

player tm 1QB 2QB L. Jackson BAL 26 56 J. Hurts PHI 25 54 J. Allen BUF 25 54 J. Burrow CIN 16 36 J. Daniels WAS 16 36 J. Herbert LAC 13 30 P. Mahomes KC 13 30 J. Goff DET 11 26 B. Mayfield TB 10 22 T. Tagovailoa MIA 10 22 K. Murray ARI 10 22 S. Darnold MIN 9 20 M. Stafford LAR 9 20 B. Nix DEN 9 20 J. Love GB 8 18 B. Purdy SF 7 16 A. Richardson IND 5 12 C. Williams CHI -- 12 K. Cousins ATL -- 12 J. Winston CLE -- 11 C. Stroud HOU -- 11 W. Levis TEN -- 11 T. Lawrence JAC -- 10 A. Rodgers NYJ -- 10 D. Carr NO -- 10 G. Smith SEA -- 10 D. Maye NE -- 10 R. Wilson PIT -- 9 B. Young CAR -- 8 C. Rush DAL -- 5 A. O'Connell LV -- 5

Running Back

player tm non PPR S. Barkley PHI 40 43 B. Robinson ATL 38 40 D. Henry BAL 36 36 D. Achane MIA 33 37 J. Mixon HOU 33 34 B. Hall NYJ 29 32 J. Gibbs DET 29 31 K. Williams LAR 29 30 J. Cook BUF 27 30 A. Kamara NO 26 30 J. Jacobs GB 26 28 C. Brown CIN 25 28 J. Taylor IND 24 24 C. McCaffrey SF 23 27 D. Montgomery DET 23 24 A. Jones MIN 22 24 K. Walker III SEA 21 23 C. Hubbard CAR 19 21 J. Conner ARI 19 20 T. Pollard TEN 18 19 D. Swift CHI 16 17 I. Pacheco KC 15 16 B. Irving TB 14 16 J. Dobbins LAC 14 15 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 13 14 N. Harris PIT 13 14 R. Stevenson NE 12 13 R. White TB 9 12 R. Dowdle DAL 9 10 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 8 9 K. Hunt KC 7 7 N. Chubb CLE 7 7 J. Warren PIT 6 7 J. Williams DEN 6 7 T. Bigsby JAC 6 6 A. Ekeler WAS 6 6 G. Edwards LAC 6 6 A. Abdullah LV 6 6 J. McNichols WAS 6 6 R. Johnson CHI 6 6 T. Etienne JAC 5 6 A. Mattison LV 5 6 J. Brooks CAR 5 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 6 C. Akers MIN 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 R. Davis BUF 5 5 K. Vidal LAC 5 5 T. Benson ARI 5 5 A. Estime DEN 5 5 J. Ford CLE -- 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR J. Chase CIN 36 40 N. Collins HOU 34 38 A. St. Brown DET 32 36 A. Brown PHI 31 34 P. Nacua LAR 27 32 J. Jefferson MIN 27 31 C. Kupp LAR 22 28 C. Sutton DEN 21 25 T. McLaurin WAS 21 23 T. Higgins CIN 20 23 T. Hill MIA 20 23 G. Pickens PIT 19 22 M. Evans TB 19 21 C. Lamb DAL 18 24 D. London ATL 18 22 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 18 22 D. Metcalf SEA 16 18 M. Nabers NYG 15 19 Z. Flowers BAL 15 18 G. Wilson NYJ 15 17 J. Jennings SF 14 18 J. Meyers LV 14 18 C. Ridley TEN 14 17 L. McConkey LAC 14 17 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 14 16 D. Mooney ATL 14 16 D. Adams NYJ 13 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 15 D. Smith PHI 13 15 K. Shakir BUF 12 15 D. Moore CHI 11 14 J. Jeudy CLE 10 14 D. Samuel SF 10 12 J. Waddle MIA 9 12 C. Olave NO 9 12 J. Addison MIN 9 9 J. Williams DET 9 9 D. Hopkins KC 8 10 A. Cooper BUF 8 10 J. Reed GB 8 9 M. Pittman IND 7 11 T. Dell HOU 7 8 J. Downs IND 6 9 X. Worthy KC 6 7 K. Coleman BUF 6 7 N. Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 6 6 C. Watson GB 6 6 K. Allen CHI 5 9 R. Odunze CHI 5 7 E. Moore CLE 5 7 Q. Johnston LAC 5 6 D. Douglas NE 5 6 X. Legette CAR 5 6 C. Tillman CLE 5 5 R. Doubs GB 5 5

Tight End