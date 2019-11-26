Fantasy Football Week 13 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 56 60 Dalvin Cook 49 52 Alvin Kamara 34 38 Ezekiel Elliott 32 34 Derrick Henry 30 30 Nick Chubb 29 32 Saquon Barkley 27 31 Leonard Fournette 27 30 Aaron Jones 24 27 Mark Ingram 24 25 Melvin Gordon 23 26 Le'Veon Bell 23 26 Josh Jacobs 23 24 Todd Gurley 17 18 Chris Carson 16 18 Phillip Lindsay 13 15 Devin Singletary 13 15 Austin Ekeler 12 15 James Conner 12 14 Joe Mixon 12 13 Devonta Freeman 10 12 Tevin Coleman 9 11 Jamaal Williams 9 11 David Montgomery 9 10 Kenyan Drake 8 10 Miles Sanders 8 10 Marlon Mack 8 9 Jordan Howard 8 8 Bo Scarborough 8 8 Ronald Jones 7 8 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Sony Michel 7 7 Derrius Guice 7 7 Jonathan Williams 6 8 Rashaad Penny 6 8 Kareem Hunt 6 8 Damien Williams 6 8 Alexander Mattison 6 6 James White 5 9 Tarik Cohen 5 8 Royce Freeman 5 6 Latavius Murray 5 6 Matt Breida 5 6 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 35 39 Tyreek Hill 30 33 DeAndre Hopkins 26 30 Julio Jones 25 29 Mike Evans 24 28 Amari Cooper 23 27 Davante Adams 23 27 Chris Godwin 21 24 Julian Edelman 20 24 D.J. Moore 20 24 Tyler Lockett 18 21 Adam Thielen 17 20 Keenan Allen 16 20 Stefon Diggs 16 19 Odell Beckham 16 19 Jarvis Landry 15 19 Cooper Kupp 14 18 T.Y. Hilton 14 17 D.J. Chark 14 17 Kenny Golladay 14 16 Allen Robinson 13 17 DeVante Parker 13 16 Michael Gallup 12 15 Calvin Ridley 12 15 Courtland Sutton 11 14 Deebo Samuel 10 13 D.K. Metcalf 9 12 Emmanuel Sanders 9 12 Robert Woods 9 11 Marquise Brown 9 11 Golden Tate 8 12 John Brown 8 11 Jamison Crowder 8 11 Will Fuller 8 11 Tyler Boyd 7 10 Alshon Jeffery 7 10 Marvin Jones 7 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 9 Christian Kirk 6 9 Curtis Samuel 6 8 Tyrell Williams 6 8 Darius Slayton 6 8 Randall Cobb 6 8 Mohamed Sanu 6 7 A.J. Brown 5 7 James Washington 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 22 25 George Kittle 21 25 Zach Ertz 20 24 Hunter Henry 17 20 Mark Andrews 14 16 Austin Hooper 12 16 Darren Waller 12 15 Jared Cook 10 13 Evan Engram 10 13 Greg Olsen 6 8 Ryan Griffin 6 8 Jack Doyle 5 8 Kyle Rudolph 5 7 Dallas Goedert 5 7

Quarterback

Player Non PPR Lamar Jackson 34 68 Patrick Mahomes 25 50 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Russell Wilson 17 34 Drew Brees 15 30 Dak Prescott 12 24 Kyler Murray 10 20 Aaron Rodgers 8 16 Kirk Cousins 8 16 Jimmy Garoppolo 8 16 Sam Darnold 8 16 Matt Ryan 7 14 Jameis Winston 7 14 Josh Allen 6 12 Tom Brady 6 12

