Fantasy Football Week 13 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

56

60

Dalvin Cook

49

52

Alvin Kamara

34

38

Ezekiel Elliott

32

34

Derrick Henry

30

30

Nick Chubb

29

32

Saquon Barkley

27

31

Leonard Fournette

27

30

Aaron Jones

24

27

Mark Ingram

24

25

Melvin Gordon

23

26

Le'Veon Bell

23

26

Josh Jacobs

23

24

Todd Gurley

17

18

Chris Carson

16

18

Phillip Lindsay

13

15

Devin Singletary

13

15

Austin Ekeler

12

15

James Conner

12

14

Joe Mixon

12

13

Devonta Freeman

10

12

Tevin Coleman

9

11

Jamaal Williams

9

11

David Montgomery

9

10

Kenyan Drake

8

10

Miles Sanders

8

10

Marlon Mack

8

9

Jordan Howard

8

8

Bo Scarborough

8

8

Ronald Jones

7

8

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Sony Michel

7

7

Derrius Guice

7

7

Jonathan Williams

6

8

Rashaad Penny

6

8

Kareem Hunt

6

8

Damien Williams

6

8

Alexander Mattison

6

6

James White

5

9

Tarik Cohen

5

8

Royce Freeman

5

6

Latavius Murray

5

6

Matt Breida

5

6

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

35

39

Tyreek Hill

30

33

DeAndre Hopkins

26

30

Julio Jones

25

29

Mike Evans

24

28

Amari Cooper

23

27

Davante Adams

23

27

Chris Godwin

21

24

Julian Edelman

20

24

D.J. Moore

20

24

Tyler Lockett

18

21

Adam Thielen

17

20

Keenan Allen

16

20

Stefon Diggs

16

19

Odell Beckham

16

19

Jarvis Landry

15

19

Cooper Kupp

14

18

T.Y. Hilton

14

17

D.J. Chark

14

17

Kenny Golladay

14

16

Allen Robinson

13

17

DeVante Parker

13

16

Michael Gallup

12

15

Calvin Ridley

12

15

Courtland Sutton

11

14

Deebo Samuel

10

13

D.K. Metcalf

9

12

Emmanuel Sanders

9

12

Robert Woods

9

11

Marquise Brown

9

11

Golden Tate

8

12

John Brown

8

11

Jamison Crowder

8

11

Will Fuller

8

11

Tyler Boyd

7

10

Alshon Jeffery

7

10

Marvin Jones

7

9

JuJu Smith-Schuster

7

9

Christian Kirk

6

9

Curtis Samuel

6

8

Tyrell Williams

6

8

Darius Slayton

6

8

Randall Cobb

6

8

Mohamed Sanu

6

7

A.J. Brown

5

7

James Washington

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

22

25

George Kittle

21

25

Zach Ertz

20

24

Hunter Henry

17

20

Mark Andrews

14

16

Austin Hooper

12

16

Darren Waller

12

15

Jared Cook

10

13

Evan Engram

10

13

Greg Olsen

6

8

Ryan Griffin

6

8

Jack Doyle

5

8

Kyle Rudolph

5

7

Dallas Goedert

5

7

Quarterback

Player

Non

PPR

Lamar Jackson

34

68

Patrick Mahomes

25

50

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Russell Wilson

17

34

Drew Brees

15

30

Dak Prescott

12

24

Kyler Murray

10

20

Aaron Rodgers

8

16

Kirk Cousins

8

16

Jimmy Garoppolo

8

16

Sam Darnold

8

16

Matt Ryan

7

14

Jameis Winston

7

14

Josh Allen

6

12

Tom Brady

6

12

