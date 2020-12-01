What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back



Player tm Non PPR D. Cook MIN 44 46 D. Henry TEN 40 40 C. McCaffrey CAR 38 42 N. Chubb CLE 37 37 J. Robinson JAC 34 36 A. Kamara NO 31 33 A. Jones GB 30 32 C. Carson SEA 23 25 A. Ekeler LAC 22 26 A. Gibson WAS 19 21 J. Jacobs LV 19 20 D. Swift DET 18 21 J. Conner PIT 18 19 M. Sanders PHI 17 19 K. Drake ARI 16 16 E. Elliott DAL 15 16 R. Mostert SF 15 16 T. Gurley ATL 15 15 K. Hunt CLE 14 16 J. Taylor IND 14 15 J. Dobbins BAL 12 13 D. Montgomery CHI 12 13 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 12 12 W. Gallman NYG 12 12 R. Jones TB 12 12 Da. Johnson HOU 11 12 J. Mixon CIN 10 12 G. Bernard CIN 9 9 D. Harris NE 9 8 M. Gaskin MIA 8 9 M. Gordon DEN 7 9 C. Akers LAR 7 7 C. Edmonds ARI 6 8 Z. Moss BUF 6 7 N. Hines IND 6 7 C. Hyde SEA 6 7 M. Davis CAR 6 6 T. Pollard DAL 6 6 F. Gore NYJ 6 6 J. Williams GB 5 6 J. White NE 5 6 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 P. Lindsay DEN 5 5 Du. Johnson HOU 5 5 D. Henderson LAR 5 5 M. Brown LAR 5 5 D. Booker LV 5 5 S. Ahmed MIA 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Scott PHI 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR T. Hill KC 35 38 D. Adams GB 33 37 DK Metcalf SEA 29 32 K. Allen LAC 26 30 S. Diggs BUF 24 28 A.J. Brown TEN 24 26 C. Ridley ATL 20 23 M. Evans TB 20 23 A. Robinson CHI 19 22 T. McLaurin WAS 19 22 D. Hopkins ARI 18 22 A. Thielen MIN 18 21 M. Thomas NO 17 20 J. Jones ATL 16 19 D. Johnson PIT 16 19 K. Golladay DET 16 18 C. Godwin TB 15 19 D.J. Moore CAR 15 17 R. Woods LAR 15 17 J. Jefferson MIN 15 17 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 14 16 C. Claypool PIT 13 15 T. Lockett SEA 13 15 B. Cooks HOU 12 15 D. Parker MIA 12 14 A. Cooper DAL 11 14 B. Aiyuk SF 9 11 D. Samuel SF 8 11 T. Higgins CIN 8 10 R. Anderson CAR 8 9 T. Boyd CIN 7 9 C. Davis TEN 7 9 S. Shepard NYG 6 9 C. Kirk ARI 6 8 C. Beasley BUF 6 8 J. Jeudy DEN 6 8 D.J. Chark JAC 6 8 Antonio Brown TB 6 8 C. Lamb DAL 6 7 T. Patrick DEN 6 7 A. Lazard GB 6 7 M. Pittman IND 5 6 M. Williams LAC 5 6 M. Brown BAL 5 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 31 35 D. Waller LV 16 19 M. Andrews BAL 13 16 T. Hockenson DET 11 13 H. Henry LAC 10 12 E. Engram NYG 9 11 R. Gronkowski TB 9 10 D. Goedert PHI 8 10 G. Kittle SF 7 9 H. Hurst ATL 6 8 E. Ebron PIT 6 7 R. Tonyan GB 6 6 Z. Ertz PHI 6 6 D. Schultz DAL 5 6 A. Hooper CLE 5 5 N. Fant DEN 5 5 J. Cook NO 5 5 J. Smith TEN 5 5

Quarterback