Fantasy Football Week 13 Updated Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
56
60
Dalvin Cook
49
52
Alvin Kamara
34
38
Ezekiel Elliott
32
34
Derrick Henry
30
30
Nick Chubb
29
32
Saquon Barkley
27
31
Leonard Fournette
27
30
Aaron Jones
24
27
Mark Ingram
24
25
Melvin Gordon
23
26
Le'Veon Bell
23
26
Josh Jacobs
23
24
Todd Gurley
17
18
Chris Carson
16
18
Phillip Lindsay
13
15
Devin Singletary
13
15
Austin Ekeler
12
15
James Conner
12
14
Joe Mixon
12
13
Devonta Freeman
10
12
Tevin Coleman
9
11
Jamaal Williams
9
11
David Montgomery
9
10
Kenyan Drake
8
10
Miles Sanders
8
10
Marlon Mack
8
9
Jordan Howard
8
8
Bo Scarborough
8
8
Ronald Jones
7
8
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Sony Michel
7
7
Derrius Guice
7
7
Jonathan Williams
6
8
Rashaad Penny
6
8
Kareem Hunt
6
8
Damien Williams
6
8
Alexander Mattison
6
6
James White
5
9
Tarik Cohen
5
8
Royce Freeman
5
6
Latavius Murray
5
6
Matt Breida
5
6
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
35
39
Tyreek Hill
30
33
DeAndre Hopkins
26
30
Julio Jones
25
29
Mike Evans
24
28
Amari Cooper
23
27
Davante Adams
23
27
Chris Godwin
21
24
Julian Edelman
20
24
D.J. Moore
20
24
Tyler Lockett
18
21
Adam Thielen
17
20
Keenan Allen
16
20
Stefon Diggs
16
19
Odell Beckham
16
19
Jarvis Landry
15
19
Cooper Kupp
14
18
T.Y. Hilton
14
17
D.J. Chark
14
17
Kenny Golladay
14
16
Allen Robinson
13
17
DeVante Parker
13
16
Michael Gallup
12
15
Calvin Ridley
12
15
Courtland Sutton
11
14
Deebo Samuel
10
13
D.K. Metcalf
9
12
Emmanuel Sanders
9
12
Robert Woods
9
11
Marquise Brown
9
11
Golden Tate
8
12
John Brown
8
11
Jamison Crowder
8
11
Will Fuller
8
11
Tyler Boyd
7
10
Alshon Jeffery
7
10
Marvin Jones
7
9
JuJu Smith-Schuster
7
9
Christian Kirk
6
9
Curtis Samuel
6
8
Tyrell Williams
6
8
Darius Slayton
6
8
Randall Cobb
6
8
Mohamed Sanu
6
7
A.J. Brown
5
7
James Washington
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
22
25
George Kittle
21
25
Zach Ertz
20
24
Hunter Henry
17
20
Mark Andrews
14
16
Austin Hooper
12
16
Darren Waller
12
15
Jared Cook
10
13
Evan Engram
10
13
Greg Olsen
6
8
Ryan Griffin
6
8
Jack Doyle
5
8
Kyle Rudolph
5
7
Dallas Goedert
5
7
Quarterback
Player
Non
PPR
Lamar Jackson
34
68
Patrick Mahomes
25
50
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Russell Wilson
17
34
Drew Brees
15
30
Dak Prescott
12
24
Kyler Murray
10
20
Aaron Rodgers
8
16
Kirk Cousins
8
16
Jimmy Garoppolo
8
16
Sam Darnold
8
16
Matt Ryan
7
14
Jameis Winston
7
14
Josh Allen
6
12
Tom Brady
6
12
