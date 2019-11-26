Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Add playoff difference makers like Jonathan Williams, Sam Darnold
With the playoffs looming, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship. Jamey Eisenberg gives you the top waiver targets for Week 13.
This is it. The final waiver wire of the regular season since the Fantasy playoffs start in Week 14 in most leagues. For some of you, this could be the final push for the postseason. For others, you could be making moves for when the playoffs start since your team is already in great shape. And then there are those of you just trying to play spoiler.
Sometimes, even if you're out of the playoffs, it's fun to try and stop your friends from winning a Fantasy title.
Whatever the reason, this could be a big week to set up your roster. And we're here to help.
There are some excellent options for Week 13 at quarterback (Sam Darnold and Ryan Tannehill), running back (Jonathan Williams, Rashaad Penny and Benny Snell), wide receiver (Sterling Shepard, A.J. Brown and Cole Beasley) and tight end (Ryan Griffin and Jack Doyle). There also are solid kicker (Mason Crosby, Jake Elliott and Zane Gonzalez) and DST (Packers, Eagles, Panthers, Chargers and Jets) streamers to use.
Spend those FAAB dollars if needed because you want to do whatever necessary to get into the Fantasy playoffs. Or potentially keep someone out if you're stuck playing spoiler this week.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 13 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Matthew Stafford (back), Carson Wentz (hand), Jeff Driskel (hamstring), Dwayne Haskins (wrist)
- Priority list: Sam Darnold (51 percent ownership), Ryan Tannehill (32 percent), Andy Dalton (6 percent) Nick Foles (50 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (25 percent), Daniel Jones (63 percent), Kyle Allen (41 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (17 percent)
- Check to see if available: Jared Goff (83 percent). Goff has clearly been bad and will be hard to trust as a starter in one-quarterback leagues. But he's still facing a Cardinals defense this week that has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks all season with an average of 28.6 points per game. I consider Goff a sleeper in Week 13.
- Drop candidates: Derek Carr (90 percent), Jacoby Brissett (77 percent), Philip Rivers (72 percent). In five trips to Kansas City in his career, Carr is averaging 186 passing yards with three touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles. Brissett has one game with more than 16 Fantasy points since Week 4. Rivers had four Fantasy points against Denver in Week 5 and hasn't scored more than 14 Fantasy points in a game since Week 7.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
When Darnold returned from his bout with mono in Week 6, I kept recommending him as someone to stash for his upcoming schedule, starting in Week 9 against Miami. He should have had 20-plus points against the Dolphins (Ryan Griffin lost a touchdown in that game on a bad call), and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in his past three games against the Giants, Washington and Oakland. He should keep it going this week at the Bengals, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks at 23.4 points per game. Darnold has top-five upside this week and is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget. He gets Miami again after this in Week 14, but then he faces Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Buffalo to close the season.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill has been a Fantasy star since replacing Marcus Mariota as the starter in Tennessee in Week 7. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his five starts, including a season-high 36 points in Week 12 against Jacksonville. He's rushed for at least 37 yards in three games in a row, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. And he's worth trusting as a starter going into his Week 13 matchup at the Colts, who have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Nick Foles and Deshaun Watson. Tannehill also has a favorable schedule to close the year with Oakland, Houston twice and New Orleans from Week 14 on. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
With the Bengals hoping to get at least one win this season, Dalton is back to replace Ryan Finley as the starter in Week 13 against the Jets. Prior to the Finley experiment, Dalton was a decent Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 20 points in three of his past four games. This is a good matchup to trust Dalton since the Jets have allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streamer in all leagues, and Dalton does get Miami in Week 16 if he's still the starter then. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles was bad last week at Tennessee and has not thrown the ball well in his two starts since coming back from a broken collarbone in Week 1. He did have 21 Fantasy points against the Colts, but he scored just 14 points against the Titans. Both of those games were on the road, so we'll see how he does coming back home, and the hope is he takes advantage of this matchup against Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers did hold the Falcons quarterbacks to 15 Fantasy points in Week 12, they still allow 26.6 points per game to the position for the year. Foles is worth using as a streamer this week, and he gets Oakland and Atlanta in Weeks 15 and 16 if you're looking ahead. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Trubisky has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, including 24 points against Detroit in his first meeting with the Lions. He's at Detroit this week on Thanksgiving, and the Lions have allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. Trubisky is worth starting in deeper leagues this week, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones could surprise us this week against the Packers, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Jones has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Bears, and hopefully he'll get Evan Engram (foot) back this week after Sterling Shepard returned from his concussion in Week 12. However, Golden Tate (concussion) could be out, which isn't ideal. Jones does get Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16 if you're looking ahead, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Allen looked great in Week 12 at New Orleans and should have led the Panthers to a win if not for Joey Slye missing an easy 28-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining in the game. Allen had 256 passing yards and three touchdowns for 28 Fantasy points, and we'll see if he can stay hot this week against Washington. He's worth a look in deeper leagues against a Redskins defense that allowed Darnold to score 33 Fantasy points in Week 11. Allen is worth 1 percent of your FAAB, and he faces Atlanta in Week 14.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
I don't love Fitzpatrick this week, but he is worth a look in deeper leagues. And he has scored at least 26 Fantasy points in two of his past four games. The Eagles haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 11 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including matchups with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, but Fitzpatrick is a wild card and could surprise you if needed. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB and still faces the Jets, Giants and Bengals after this week.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: James Conner (shoulder), Marlon Mack (hand), Devonta Freeman (foot), Damien Williams (ribs), Jordan Howard (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (concussion), Matt Breida (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Chris Thompson (toe)
- Priority list: Jonathan Williams (61 percent ownership), Rashaad Penny (32 percent), Benny Snell (11 percent), LeSean McCoy (64 percent), Darrel Williams (12 percent), Chase Edmonds (28 percent), Raheem Mostert (18 percent), Jay Ajayi (15 percent), Nyheim Hines (27 percent), Patrick Laird (4 percent), Kerrith Whyte (0 percent)
- Check to see if available: Tarik Cohen (79 percent), Bo Scarbrough (72 percent). Scarbrough has 32 carries in two games with the Lions, and he just had 18 carries for 98 yards in Week 12 against Washington, although he lost a fumble. He's worth using as a flex against Chicago. And Cohen has three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points, so he's worth using as a low-end starter in PPR against the Lions this week.
- Drop candidates: Jaylen Samuels (95 percent), Brian Hill (84 percent), Royce Freeman (73 percent), Adrian Peterson (67 percent), Kalen Ballage (56 percent). Samuels is part of a crowded backfield if the Steelers are going to use Snell and White, even with Conner out. Hill has struggled with Devonta Freeman out, and Freeman can return this week. Royce Freeman will need Phillip Lindsay to get hurt for him to be Fantasy relevant, and he's only worth holding as a handcuff option. Peterson is behind Derrius Guice, and Thompson could return this week. And Ballage isn't good and should continue to lose work to Laird and Myles Gaskin.
- Prominent handcuffs to own: Alexander Mattison (50 percent), Tony Pollard (33 percent), Gus Edwards (17 percent)
IND Indianapolis • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mack is out again for the Colts, which will leave Williams as the lead running back, and he should once again have a standout performance. In the first start without Mack in Week 12 at Houston, Williams had 26 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 17 yards on three targets. He'll share touches with Hines, who is also worth adding, and he has 20 PPR points in the past two games with Mack out or hurt. But Williams can be a starter in all leagues until Mack returns, especially in Week 13 against the Titans, who have allowed 100 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in three games in a row against Christian McCaffrey, Damien Williams and Leonard Fournette. Williams is worth up to 20 percent of your FAAB budget, and Hines is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB in PPR.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penny is an interesting player to add this week because there's no guarantee he performs well, even after he had 14 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown last week at Philadelphia. Chris Carson should still be the lead rusher, even after he fumbled again, although he didn't get credit for losing the ball. Prior to Week 12, Penny had six carries for 14 yards and a fumble in his past two games. He's let us down before, but Carson has seven fumbles on the season with four lost, which could come back to haunt him. I'm not starting Penny in Week 13 against Minnesota, but I do want to stash him just in case he ever takes over in Seattle. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Conner is likely out again for the Steelers, which should put Snell and Whyte in a committee with Samuels. Snell is the best one to have on your roster after his performance in Week 12 against Cincinnati with 21 carries for 98 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. Whyte will also get some work after he had six carries for 43 yards, with Samuels working on passing downs. I'd use Smell as a flex option this week against the Browns, and Whyte is just someone to add in deeper leagues. Snell is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB, with Whyte at 1 percent.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
I'm hopeful that Damien Williams will be fine for Week 13 against the Raiders, but he injured his ribs in Week 11 before Kansas City's bye. If Williams is out, look for McCoy and Darrel Williams to share the workload, and both are worth adding, with McCoy first. After Damien Williams went down in Week 11 against the Chargers, McCoy had seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 28 yards on six targets before suffering a concussion (he's fine now). And Darrel Williams had 11 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 8 yards on three targets. If we find out Damien Williams is out for this week, I would rather have McCoy and Darrel Williams over everyone on this list except Jonathan Williams. McCoy is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB, and Darrel Williams is worth up to 5 percent.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds is expected to return this week after being out for the past three games with a hamstring injury. His role is unclear with Kenyan Drake the likely starter for the Cardinals, but Edmonds could be ahead of David Johnson on the depth chart. You're not going to start Edmonds this week against the Rams, but he is someone to stash just to see what happens with this backfield. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert could be knocked down the depth chart this week if Breida returns, but he could be a flex option again if Breida remains out, even against Baltimore in Week 13. Tevin Coleman continues to struggle, and Mostert looks more explosive, especially after he had six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 22 yards in Week 12 against Green Bay. Keep an eye on Breida's status, and Mostert is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Jay Ajayi RB
PHI Philadelphia
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ajayi should continue to be the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Miles Sanders if Howard remains out. In his 2019 debut, Ajayi had six carries for 16 yards in Week 12 against Seattle, and he could get some additional touches this week against the Dolphins in a revenge game. If Howard is back, ignore Ajayi in all leagues, but he's someone to speculate on in deeper formats. Ajayi is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins need to stop leaning on Ballage and give more work to Laird and Gaskin. Laird had six catches for 51 yards on six targets in Week 11 against Buffalo and then three carries for 20 yards in Week 12 against Cleveland. He's not going to be a weekly starter in most leagues, but he could be useful in deeper formats if the Dolphins gave him more chances to touch the ball. Laird is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Julio Jones (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Adam Thielen (hamstring), Courtland Sutton (ankle), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (ankle), A.J. Green (ankle), Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Golden Tate (concussion), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), Hunter Renfrow (ribs)
- Priority list: Dede Westbrook (57 percent ownership), Sterling Shepard (56 percent), Darius Slayton (62 percent), A.J. Brown (32 percent), Cole Beasley (36 percent), James Washington (40 percent), Phillip Dorsett (28 percent), Randall Cobb (54 percent), Mecole Hardman (43 percent), Anthony Miller (7 percent), Russell Gage (2 percent), Robby Anderson (52 percent), Jakobi Meyers (2 percent), N'Keal Harry (23 percent), Chris Conley (13 percent)
- Check to see if available: Deebo Samuel (79 percent), A.J. Green (78 percent), Mohamed Sanu (77 percent), Will Fuller (77 percent). Samuel has a tough matchup in Week 13 at Baltimore, but he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. Green could return this week now that Dalton is starting, so keep that in mind. Sanu could return this week, and the Patriots need help in the passing game. And Fuller is worth stashing in all leagues, although you might want to avoid him against New England in Week 13.
- Drop candidates: Curtis Samuel (84 percent), Larry Fitzgerald (79 percent), Josh Gordon (65 percent), Zach Pascal (51 percent). Samuel has combined for just 11 PPR points in his past two games and is too touchdown dependent to trust. Fitzgerald has scored in consecutive games, but he's been under 40 receiving yards in four of his past five games. Gordon likely needs an injury to Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to become a relevant Fantasy receiver. And Pascal is not worth owning while T.Y. Hilton is healthy.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook just had eight catches for 69 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Tennessee, and he should continue to be heavily involved from Foles. He has a great matchup in Week 13 against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Conley also has 17 targets in his past two games, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues. Spend up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget on Westbrook, and Conley is worth 1 percent.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Both Slayton and Sterling Shepard get a bump this week with Tate likely out, and Engram could also remain out as well. Shepard returned from a five-game absence with a concussion in Week 12 at Chicago with five catches for 15 yards on nine targets, and he has nine targets in four games in a row. Slayton has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has 21 targets in his past two outings. Both will get a bump in targets if Tate is out, and the Packers have allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Shepard and Slayton are worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB, with Shepard the one to grab first.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Since Tannehill has taken over as the starter for the Titans, Brown has three games with at least 12 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span. He should continue to be the lead receiver in Tennessee, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. It would be great if he had more targets (he only has 26 in his past five outings), but his big-play ability is worth buying into, especially with how well Tannehill has done. Brown is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley has been fairly consistent all season with an average of 11.2 PPR points per game. He has six games with at least 11 PPR points this season, and only twice has he scored fewer than nine PPR points. He just had a big performance in Week 12 against Denver with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he gets the revenge game this week against the Cowboys. I like Beasley as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington should be considered the No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh until Smith-Schuster is back, and even then he should have a significant role. He's scored at least 18 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's a big-play threat in a Pittsburgh offense that clearly needs it. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 against Cleveland, and the Browns held him to seven PPR points in Week 11. But he gets Arizona in Week 14 and the Jets in Week 16, and he's someone to stash for those matchups. Washington is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Patriots could get Dorsett back this week, and he's someone to add with the hope he's the No. 2 receiver for Tom Brady behind Julian Edelman, especially if Sanu remains out. He'll face competition for targets from Meyers and Harry, and both had positive moments in Week 12 against Dallas with Dorsett and Sanu sidelined. Harry scored against the Cowboys with one catch for 10 yards on four targets, and Meyers had four catches for 74 yards on nine targets. I would speculate on Dorsett as the best one to own, but Meyers and Harry, in that order, are also worth adding in case Dorsett and Sanu remain out. All of them are worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cobb has been great for the past three weeks and has turned into a go-to target for Dak Prescott. He has at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, gaining at least 86 yards in each outing, including two touchdowns over that span. He also has at least seven targets in four games in a row. He still shares the field with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, but those two also draw the tougher assignments from opposing defenses. With Cobb's production of late, he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, including against Buffalo on Thanksgiving. Cobb is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We expect Hill to be fine for Week 13 against the Raiders, but Hardman is worth adding just in case Hill is out. Hill hurt his hamstring in Week 11 against the Chargers, but we expect Hill to be fine coming off Kansas City's bye. Hardman also has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, including with Hill healthy. But if Hill is out, Hardman would be a potential star. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller has scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and the Giants, with 20 targets and 12 catches over that span, and now Gabriel could be out with a concussion. He could see a bump in targets, and this is a good matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. In their past five games, the Lions have allowed 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns to opposing receivers. Miller is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I liked Gage as a sleeper coming into Week 12 against Tampa Bay, and he didn't disappoint with eight catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. He has benefitted with the Falcons trading Sanu to the Patriots, as well as Austin Hooper (knee) being out. And now Jones could be hurt, which would increase Gage's value even more, although Jones is expected to play on Thanksgiving against the Saints. Still, I like Gage as a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver this week, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson has scored in consecutive games, and he just had four catches for 86 yards on five targets against Oakland. He has a good matchup this week against the Bengals, and hopefully he can score for three games in a row. In their past four games, Cincinnati has allowed 38 catches for 765 yards and four touchdowns to opposing receivers, which should be good for Anderson, Jamison Crowder and potentially Demaryius Thomas. Anderson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
TIGHT ENDS
- Injuries of note: Austin Hooper (knee), Evan Engram (foot), Eric Ebron (ankle), Delanie Walker (ankle), Jacob Hollister (foot), T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), David Njoku (wrist)
- Priority list: Ryan Griffin (63 percent ownership), Jack Doyle (56 percent), Gerald Everett (57 percent), Kyle Rudolph (47 percent), Jacob Hollister (60 percent), David Njoku (22 percent), Delanie Walker (29 percent), Noah Fant (63 percent), Mike Gesicki (28 percent), Kaden Smith (0 percent)
- Check to see if available: Austin Hooper (88 percent), Evan Engram (87 percent), Dallas Goedert (67 percent)
- Drop candidates: Darren Fells (61 percent), Jason Witten (57 percent), Vance McDonald (57 percent)
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Griffin should have been added in more leagues already, and he's been a solid Fantasy tight end for the last five games, scoring at least 10 PPR points in four of those outings, including four touchdowns. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games, including three guys scoring at least 11 PPR points over that span. Griffin is worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Doyle gets a big boost in value with Ebron now out for the season, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end to close the year. Ebron averaged 4.7 targets per game, including 21 targets in his past three outings, and now Doyle will hopefully get most of that work. He only has three games this season with at least 10 PPR points, and he has only averaged 3.8 targets per game. But the hope is Brissett will lean on Doyle more moving forward, making him someone to covet in all leagues. Doyle is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett is worth adding this week simply because of his matchup with the Cardinals. No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing tight ends than Arizona, and it's not close. The Cardinals have allowed a tight end to score in all but two games this season, but they have given up 12 touchdowns to the position. Everett is worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 despite having just three catches for 43 yards on three targets in his past two games. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Rudolph is only worth adding this week if Thielen remains out, and it sounds like he should return from his two-week absence with a hamstring injury. But Thielen has really been battling this injury since Week 7, and over that five-game span, Rudolph has scored at least 11 PPR points four times, including five touchdowns. Keep an eye on Thielen's health, and Rudolph could be a must-start tight end if Thielen is out in Week 13 against Seattle. Rudolph is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hollister has an injured foot, so keep an eye on that, but if he plays as expected in Week 13 against Minnesota, he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He should have scored in Week 12 at Philadelphia (Russell Wilson missed him on an easy touchdown), which would have given him four touchdowns in his past three games. I still believe in Hollister, and hopefully he's healthy this week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Njoku could return this week from the wrist injury that has knocked him out since Week 2, and he's someone to stash if you have an open roster spot. He would obviously be low on the pecking order for targets behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, but he's still got plenty of talent in an offense peaking at the right time. And he gets Cincinnati in Week 14 and Arizona in Week 15 if you're looking ahead. Njoku is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker could return from his four-game absence with an ankle injury, and we'll see if he regains his role as the No. 1 tight end over Jonnu Smith. That would be the expectation, and Walker could be a starter in deeper leagues, especially with the way Tannehill has played of late. He also has a favorable matchup ahead in Week 14 at Oakland, and he's worth adding with 1 percent of your FAAB.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fant continues to get plenty of targets for the Broncos, and hopefully that will start to pay off. He does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has 28 targets in his past four outings. He gets Kansas City in Week 15 and Detroit in Week 16, which are favorable matchups, and hopefully he can start to deliver if you need a tight end in deeper leagues. Fant is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gesicki had his first career touchdown in Week 12 at Cleveland with three catches for 28 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. He gets the Jets in Week 14, the Giants in Week 15 and Cincinnati in Week 16, so maybe he can take advantage of those matchups. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAAB.
Kaden Smith TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
If Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) remain out this week, move Smith higher on the list. I would like him as a streaming option against the Packers, who have struggled with tight ends all season. Without those guys last week, Smith had five catches for 17 yards and a touchdown on six targets at Chicago. Smith is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
DST
- Eagles (at MIA) - 48 percent
- Panthers (vs. WAS) - 47 percent
- Packers (at NYG) - 49 percent
- Chargers (at DEN) - 26 percent
- Jets (at CIN) - 39 percent
KICKERS
- Mason Crosby (at NYG) - 39 percent
- Jake Elliott (at MIA) - 55 percent
- Zane Gonzalez (vs. LAR) - 35 percent
- Mike Badgley (at DEN) - 19 percent
