Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Add playoff difference makers like Jonathan Williams, Sam Darnold

Ryan Griffin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 8th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 33 REYDS 282 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.7 Griffin should have been added in more leagues already, and he's been a solid Fantasy tight end for the last five games, scoring at least 10 PPR points in four of those outings, including four touchdowns. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games, including three guys scoring at least 11 PPR points over that span. Griffin is worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget.

Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 9th OWNED 56% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 42 REYDS 304 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.8 Doyle gets a big boost in value with Ebron now out for the season, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end to close the year. Ebron averaged 4.7 targets per game, including 21 targets in his past three outings, and now Doyle will hopefully get most of that work. He only has three games this season with at least 10 PPR points, and he has only averaged 3.8 targets per game. But the hope is Brissett will lean on Doyle more moving forward, making him someone to covet in all leagues. Doyle is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 15th OWNED 57% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 59 REYDS 408 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Everett is worth adding this week simply because of his matchup with the Cardinals. No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing tight ends than Arizona, and it's not close. The Cardinals have allowed a tight end to score in all but two games this season, but they have given up 12 touchdowns to the position. Everett is worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 despite having just three catches for 43 yards on three targets in his past two games. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 13th OWNED 47% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 35 REYDS 251 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.4 Rudolph is only worth adding this week if Thielen remains out, and it sounds like he should return from his two-week absence with a hamstring injury. But Thielen has really been battling this injury since Week 7, and over that five-game span, Rudolph has scored at least 11 PPR points four times, including five touchdowns. Keep an eye on Thielen's health, and Rudolph could be a must-start tight end if Thielen is out in Week 13 against Seattle. Rudolph is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SEA -3 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 11th OWNED 60% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 159 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hollister has an injured foot, so keep an eye on that, but if he plays as expected in Week 13 against Minnesota, he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He should have scored in Week 12 at Philadelphia (Russell Wilson missed him on an easy touchdown), which would have given him four touchdowns in his past three games. I still believe in Hollister, and hopefully he's healthy this week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CLE -2 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK NR OWNED 22% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Njoku could return this week from the wrist injury that has knocked him out since Week 2, and he's someone to stash if you have an open roster spot. He would obviously be low on the pecking order for targets behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, but he's still got plenty of talent in an offense peaking at the right time. And he gets Cincinnati in Week 14 and Arizona in Week 15 if you're looking ahead. Njoku is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK NR OWNED 29% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 215 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Walker could return from his four-game absence with an ankle injury, and we'll see if he regains his role as the No. 1 tight end over Jonnu Smith. That would be the expectation, and Walker could be a starter in deeper leagues, especially with the way Tannehill has played of late. He also has a favorable matchup ahead in Week 14 at Oakland, and he's worth adding with 1 percent of your FAAB.

Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 12th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 52 REYDS 374 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Fant continues to get plenty of targets for the Broncos, and hopefully that will start to pay off. He does have at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has 28 targets in his past four outings. He gets Kansas City in Week 15 and Detroit in Week 16, which are favorable matchups, and hopefully he can start to deliver if you need a tight end in deeper leagues. Fant is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 50 REYDS 322 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Gesicki had his first career touchdown in Week 12 at Cleveland with three catches for 28 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. He gets the Jets in Week 14, the Giants in Week 15 and Cincinnati in Week 16, so maybe he can take advantage of those matchups. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAAB.