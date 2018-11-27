Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Finding replacements as the playoffs loom

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Monday was a rough day for Fantasy owners. And we're not just talking about going back to work following Thanksgiving weekend or missing out on any deals from Cyber Monday.

We didn't get any discounts. We just got bad news.

The biggest news was regarding Melvin Gordon (knee), who is expected to be week-to-week after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 12 against Arizona. He won't play in Week 13 at Pittsburgh, but hopefully that's the only game he'll miss. In his place, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will share touches, with Ekeler expected to get the majority of work.

Ekeler (83 percent ownership on CBS Sports) should be added where available, but Jackson (0 percent) is also worth picking up. But again, we hope Gordon will return by Week 14, in time for the start of the Fantasy playoffs in most leagues.

We had plenty of other injury news Monday, including Marvin Jones (knee), Jack Doyle (kidney), Andy Dalton (thumb) and Jeff Heuerman (ribs) being placed on injured reserve. Jones going down is great news for Kenny Golladay, while Doyle's absence is a boost for Eric Ebron. So maybe something positive did happen for a few Fantasy owners as a result of the injuries.

With Dalton out, the Bengals will turn to Jeff Driskel as the starting quarterback, which is likely a downgrade for A.J. Green (toe) whenever he returns, as well as Tyler Boyd. It also could hurt Joe Mixon, although you're starting him in every league in Week 13 against Denver, even in a tough matchup.

The Jaguars also made plenty of news Monday. Leonard Fournette was suspended for Week 13 at Indianapolis as a result of a fight with Buffalo defensive lineman Shaq Lawson in Week 12. With Fournette out, T.J. Yeldon (74 percent) and Carlos Hyde (38 percent) will share touches against the Colts; Yeldon is the preferred option.

Jacksonville also has a new quarterback after Blake Bortles was benched in favor of Cody Kessler. This is likely the end of the Bortles era in Jacksonville, and it will be hard to trust any of the Jaguars receivers in most Fantasy leagues moving forward — if you were doing so already. Along with that, Jacksonville fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, and he was replaced with quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich.

What a day. At least the bye weeks are over. But with Gordon and Fournette out, as well as the other injuries we're monitoring, it should be a busy week on the waiver wire anyway. Especially if you're fighting for a playoff spot.

We hope some of the players listed here can help you.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.



Quarterbacks

Priority List 54 percent Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Jackson didn't have the big breakout game I was hoping for in Week 12 against Oakland, but he still performed well with 22 Fantasy points. We'll see if he remains the starter in Week 13 with Flacco potentially ready to return, but we hope Jackson continues to start at Atlanta. It's a great matchup, as the Falcons allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 25.8 points per game, and Jackson would be a low-end starter in all leagues if the Ravens stick with him — which they should. 36 percent Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota showed no signs of injury in Week 12 at Houston when he scored 26 Fantasy points, the third time he's hit that number in the past four games. The only time he failed to reach that total was Week 11 at Indianapolis when he suffered a stinger in his neck. This week, he gets the Jets at home, and only three quarterbacks have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against New York this year. Mariota is a low-end starting option in all leagues this week. 33 percent Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum just scored 19 Fantasy points at home against Pittsburgh, and this week he gets a great matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in four of the past five games, and the lone quarterback who failed to do that was Jackson in Week 11 in his first NFL start. Keenum likely won't get to three touchdowns, but the matchup is worth trusting him as a starter in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. 8 percent Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen had an excellent game in Week 12 against Jacksonville with 27 Fantasy points, and he did the majority of his work on the ground with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has the chance for a solid encore at Miami in Week 13, as the Dolphins have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Allen is a great sleeper to consider in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. 5 percent Chase Daniel Chicago Bears QB Daniel may start again in Week 13 at the Giants with Trubisky still hurt, but it's a situation to monitor. Daniel played well in Week 12 on Thanksgiving against Detroit with 22 Fantasy points, but this is a tougher matchup since the Giants have held three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to 15 points or less. Still, if Daniel does start again, he's an option to consider in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Running backs

Priority List 66 percent Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin is just above the threshold of the players we usually talk about here, but we'll make an exception given the way he's played since taking over for Marshawn Lynch (groin). In the past five games, he's averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three outings, even with the Raiders falling apart. This week, he's facing a Chiefs defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. While Jalen Richard has been a quality option in PPR leagues all season, you can use both Oakland running backs as flex options in Week 13. 0 percent Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers RB We hope Gordon is back in Week 14 from his knee injury, but he could be out for several weeks. And while Ekeler is the running back to own for the Chargers, they could give Jackson an extended look as the No. 2 option. He played well against the Cardinals in Week 12 after Gordon got hurt, racking up 57 yards on seven carries, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He's not worth using in Week 13 at Pittsburgh, but he could be a flex option in Week 14 against Cincinnati or Week 15 at Kansas City if Gordon remains out. Jackson is worth stashing in all leagues until Gordon returns. 26 percent LeGarrette Blount Detroit Lions RB We don't know if Johnson will return for the Lions in Week 13 against the Rams, but Blount was impressive on Thanksgiving against the Bears with 22 PPR points with Johnson out. The Lions have now had a running back get at least 80 total yards and a touchdown in three games in a row, and Blount would be worth using as a flex option in all formats against the Rams. Riddick would also be worth using as a flex option in PPR if Johnson remains out, as Riddick has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games. 43 percent Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB We'll see if Mack is out in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but Hines and Wilkins would share touches in his place. We've seen this show before when Mack missed four of the first five games with foot and ankle problems, and Hines was the better option with his work in the passing game. Hines had at least 11 PPR points in three of the four games without Mack. Wilkins, meanwhile, combined for 16 PPR points in those outings. I would use Hines as a flex option in all PPR leagues if Mack is out against the Jaguars, while Wilkins is an option in deeper formats. 38 percent Carlos Hyde Jacksonville Jaguars RB While I prefer Yeldon over Hyde this week with Fournette out, it would not be a surprise to see Hyde get the majority of carries against the Colts. He could slide into Fournette's role with his work on rushing downs, which has been at least 18 carries in three games in a row. Most likely, Yeldon will get his share of carries, while also playing on passing downs, making him the better Fournette replacement against the Colts, especially in PPR. Fournette had 29 total touches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts in Week 10, with Yeldon catching five passes for 51 yards on six targets, as well as three carries for 12 yards. 15 percent Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB Burkhead was activated off injured reserve Monday after being out since Week 3 with a neck injury. He will be third on the depth chart behind Sony Michel and James White, but ESPN projects Burkhead could work in on every third series starting in Week 13 against Minnesota. He is only worth stashing in deeper leagues, but Michel gave us an injury scare in Week 12 against the Jets and has already missed three games with a knee injury. It might not be a bad idea to handcuff Michel with Burkhead as a contingency plan. 23 percent Malcolm Brown Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley played through an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Chiefs, and it might be a smart idea to handcuff him with Brown. Should something happen to Gurley, we could be talking about Brown as a must-start Fantasy option to close the season. He's a lottery ticket, and even if you don't own Gurley, you might want to put Brown on the end of your bench.

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Priority List 8 percent Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE Not only did Reynolds play well in Week 11 against the Chiefs in the first game without Kupp, but so did Everett and Higbee. Everett had the bigger game with three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, but Higbee also added six catches for 63 yards on seven targets. I like Everett better given his big-play ability, but Higbee could also be useful in PPR. And in Week 13 at Detroit, both Rams tight ends are worth using as low-end starting options. 9 percent Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE Smith has been on a roll for the past four games, and he's emerged as the No. 2 option in Tennessee's receiving corps behind Corey Davis. Smith has at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four outings. He's facing a Jets defense that has only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season, but Smith is playing at a high level of late and is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 13. 55 percent Chris Herndon New York Jets TE Herndon had another solid outing in Week 12 against the Patriots with seven catches for 57 yards on eight targets, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, but Herndon is still worth using in deeper leagues as a streaming option. 11 percent Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers TE We'll see if McDonald will play in Week 13 against the Chargers, but James would be worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues if McDonald is out. The combination of McDonald and James have scored five touchdowns this season, and the Steelers' tight ends as a group have scored the fifth-most Fantasy points for the position in 2018. James has three games with at least five targets this year, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in two of them. 0 percent Dan Arnold New Orleans Saints TE Arnold has a chest injury to monitor heading into Week 13 at Dallas, but if he plays as expected then he's a good streaming option in deeper leagues, especially if Tre'Quan Smith remains out. We saw New Orleans lean on a plethora of guys to replace Smith in Week 12 against the Falcons on Thanksgiving, with Lewis, Kirkwood, Carr and Arnold all scoring touchdowns. But Arnold had the best game among that group in terms of targets (six), catches (four) and yards (45). He might even be a better Fantasy option than Benjamin Watson at this point. Arnold has plenty of sleeper appeal on Thursday against the Cowboys. 1 percent Rhett Ellison New York Giants TE We'll see if Engram is out again in Week 13 against the Bears, but Ellison is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. He played well in Week 12 at Philadelphia with four catches for 77 yards on six targets after Engram hurt his hamstring in pre-game warmups, and he could be a reliable target for Manning this week. If Engram does play, then ignore Ellison in all formats.

