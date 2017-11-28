Fantasy Football Week 13: What you missed Monday, featuring the woeful Ravens and Texans offenses, plus suspensions for Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:
Alex Collins is still the guy to own in Baltimore
If you missed this one, you didn't miss much. The two quarterbacks combined for no touchdowns and two interceptions, and no running back had more than 60 yards on the ground; besides DeAndre Hopkins, who remains brilliant, no receiver even reached 50 yards.
The only thing you might want to know from this one? Collins remains the lead back in Baltimore. Javorius Allen got six touches, and Danny Woodhead got eight (including four catches), but it was still Collins who led the way, rushing for 60 yards on 16 carries and touchdown, and adding a pair of catches as well. He's been the Ravens' best back all season, and has at least 10 touches in seven straight – including 14 or more in four straight – so Collins' role seems pretty much set. He's a solid No. 2 RB for the rest of the way.
That's all I have to say about this game. It's best if we forget it.
What else you need to know from around the NFL
Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were suspended for two games
Well, you can't say the NFL didn't take this one seriously. It might be an overreaction for Talib and Crabtree's suspensions, but the two have a history, and were punished for continuing to escalate the situation as well. Both will have the opportunity to appeal, something which should happen before Week 13.
Crabtree's suspension could leave the Raiders' offense with a barebones receiving corps, as Amari Cooper suffered a concussion and sprained ankle in Week 12 as well. That's good news for Jared Cook, and would force Johnny Colton, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Seth Roberts into larger roles for at least Week 13 against the Giants. I wouldn't make any of those players a priority, but Roberts could be worth using as a flex option. However, given the state of the offense, this might be enough to scare me off Derek Carr for the time being.
This leave a scuffling Broncos' defense without one of its best players for the next two weeks, making them just a little less scary. You don't need to avoid Denver's defense for upcoming matchups against the Dolphins and Jets, but I wouldn't go out and add Jay Cutler or Josh McCown to stream in the playoffs just because of Talib's absence.
Damien Williams (shoulder) is not expected to play in Week 13
Williams went down with the injury Sunday, and could miss more than one game, according to Adam Schefter's report Monday. That would push Kenyan Drake into a larger role, after Williams had 11 touches (eight carries, three catches) in Week 12. Drake had 12 touches of his own, and could get to the 18 range Sunday, pushing him into the RB2 discussion against the Broncos. Drake has shown some big play ability, but has also rushed for just 24 yards on 16 carries over the last two games, so he is by no means a can't miss play, even with an increased workload expected.
Paxton Lynch will miss 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain
And the Broncos' QB wheel spins all the way back to where it started, with Trevor Siemian likely to take over again at quarterback. Lynch's season may be over with that timetable, and Brock Osweiler was bad enough that there doesn't seem to be much reason to go back to him either. Siemian came in for Lynch in Week 12 and completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his first multi-touchdown week since Week 2.
The Dolphins aren't a bad matchup, but you won't want to stream Siemian if you can avoid it. The only hope here is that he can improve the fortunes of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
Other notes
- Greg Olsen avoided a serious setback with his foot injury… The team hoped the soreness that kept Olsen out for the second half Sunday was no big deal, and tests confirmed that Monday. We'll see if he can get back on the field in Week 13.
- Josh Gordon could have a significant role in Week 13… Hue Jackson told reporters Monday he has "big plans" for Gordon, and plans to "play him a lot" against the Chargers. We'll see if that's just coach speak, but it's exciting to hear, given Gordon's talent. I wouldn't start him this week, but if he goes out there and plays 40 snaps in his first game back, he could definitely be someone worth using down the stretch. We know how good Gordon was before his long layoff.
- Jameis Winston will begin throwing Wednesday… This doesn't necessarily mean Winston will be back in Week 13, but it puts him on the track to returning this season. Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to start as long as Winston is out.
- Kelvin Benjamin suffered a torn meniscus… Benjamin is dealing with a torn meniscus suffered in Week 11, but is still being considered day to day by the team at this point. It's not clear if that's just overly optimistic, but I would feel comfortable cutting Benjamin at this point, if I needed the roster spot. His chances of developing into a contributor while learning a new offense and dealing with an injury seem low.
- C.J. Beathard suffered a bruised knee and strained hip Sunday… Beathard had played well enough to hang on to the job, but this might be enough to get Jimmy Garoppolo on the field. We'll see how Beathard recovers through the week, but adding Garoppolo Tuesday night on waivers isn't the worst idea if you want to take a flier.
- Jordan Reed (hamstring) was unable to practice Monday… Same old Reed. With a Thursday night game on the way, his chances of playing don't look great. Look for Vernon Davis to bounce back in Week 13.
- Martellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring) was placed on I.R... There was little reason to hang on to Bennett before this. The 27 percent of leagues where he is still owned can finally cut bait.
- Coby Fleener suffered a concussion… The concussion he suffered Sunday is the fifth of his career. We'll see if he can play in Week 13 against the Panthers, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit out.
