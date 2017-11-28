Fantasy Football Week 13: What you missed Monday, featuring the woeful Ravens and Texans offenses, plus suspensions for Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

Alex Collins is still the guy to own in Baltimore

If you missed this one, you didn't miss much. The two quarterbacks combined for no touchdowns and two interceptions, and no running back had more than 60 yards on the ground; besides DeAndre Hopkins, who remains brilliant, no receiver even reached 50 yards.

The only thing you might want to know from this one? Collins remains the lead back in Baltimore. Javorius Allen got six touches, and Danny Woodhead got eight (including four catches), but it was still Collins who led the way, rushing for 60 yards on 16 carries and touchdown, and adding a pair of catches as well. He's been the Ravens' best back all season, and has at least 10 touches in seven straight – including 14 or more in four straight – so Collins' role seems pretty much set. He's a solid No. 2 RB for the rest of the way.

That's all I have to say about this game. It's best if we forget it.

What else you need to know from around the NFL

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were suspended for two games

Well, you can't say the NFL didn't take this one seriously. It might be an overreaction for Talib and Crabtree's suspensions, but the two have a history, and were punished for continuing to escalate the situation as well. Both will have the opportunity to appeal, something which should happen before Week 13.

Crabtree's suspension could leave the Raiders' offense with a barebones receiving corps, as Amari Cooper suffered a concussion and sprained ankle in Week 12 as well. That's good news for Jared Cook, and would force Johnny Colton, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Seth Roberts into larger roles for at least Week 13 against the Giants. I wouldn't make any of those players a priority, but Roberts could be worth using as a flex option. However, given the state of the offense, this might be enough to scare me off Derek Carr for the time being.

This leave a scuffling Broncos' defense without one of its best players for the next two weeks, making them just a little less scary. You don't need to avoid Denver's defense for upcoming matchups against the Dolphins and Jets, but I wouldn't go out and add Jay Cutler or Josh McCown to stream in the playoffs just because of Talib's absence.

Damien Williams (shoulder) is not expected to play in Week 13

Williams went down with the injury Sunday, and could miss more than one game, according to Adam Schefter's report Monday. That would push Kenyan Drake into a larger role, after Williams had 11 touches (eight carries, three catches) in Week 12. Drake had 12 touches of his own, and could get to the 18 range Sunday, pushing him into the RB2 discussion against the Broncos. Drake has shown some big play ability, but has also rushed for just 24 yards on 16 carries over the last two games, so he is by no means a can't miss play, even with an increased workload expected.

Paxton Lynch will miss 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain

And the Broncos' QB wheel spins all the way back to where it started, with Trevor Siemian likely to take over again at quarterback. Lynch's season may be over with that timetable, and Brock Osweiler was bad enough that there doesn't seem to be much reason to go back to him either. Siemian came in for Lynch in Week 12 and completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his first multi-touchdown week since Week 2.

The Dolphins aren't a bad matchup, but you won't want to stream Siemian if you can avoid it. The only hope here is that he can improve the fortunes of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Other notes