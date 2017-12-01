Fantasy Football Week 13: What you missed Thursday, as Washington's miscues get the Cowboys back on track

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

The Cowboys poured in 38 points

That's the headline, at least.

After failing to reach even double figures in points in their previous three games, the Cowboys erupted Thursday against Washington. Dak Prescott tossed a pair of touchdowns, and Alfred Morris and Rod Smith combined for two more, as the Cowboys finally looked like they didn't need Ezekiel Elliott around anymore.

But this one was more about Washington, who turned the ball over four times, giving the Cowboys plenty of good situations to work with. Prescott ultimately completed just 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards (4.6 yards per attempt), so while it was a positive step – Prescott led a few nice drives – it wasn't ultimately as positive as it looks. A thumb injury suffered at the end of the first half may have contributed to his lackluster performance overall, but given the way Prescott has played of late, it's hard to get too excited about a couple of touchdowns and not much else.

Morris continues to run the ball well, having racked up 307 yards on 64 carries in four games without Elliott, though Thursday was the first in which he found the end zone. Smith, on the other hand, has scored twice in a row, and continues to see enough playing time that he should be owned down the stretch, in case you find yourself in desperate need of a fill-in.

Dez Bryant continued to see a ton of targets, and found the end zone for the first time since late October, finishing with five catches for 61 yards and the score. He has been touchdown dependent all year, only topping single digits in scoring four times, all accompanied by touchdowns. IT was nice to see this performance for Bryant, but he's shown no sign of being the game breaking talent he once was, leaving him as more of a boom-or-bust play who needs the Cowboys to get into the red zone to really make a difference.

Josh Doctson remains an (intriguing) work in progress

It's going to be fascinating to see what the Fantasy industry does with Josh Doctson next season. Doctson certainly looks the part, and shows impressive flashes – last night's touchdown was another – but also has only one game with more than 59 yards this season. In the five games he has scored in, he has less than 60 yards in all of them.

The track record here suggests Doctson isn't particularly special, and he turns 25 in three days, so he's not nearly as young as you think – he's nine months older than Donte Moncrief, somehow. However, the flashes and the red zone ability will likely convince many Fantasy analysts and players that a breakout is coming. If he doesn't start showing more consistent signs in the last month of the season, that could change.

Other notes

Samaje Perine briefly left to be evaluated for a concussion… Perine was sent to the sidelines in the first half to be checked out, but eventually returned, rushing for 38 yards on 12 carries, while catching three passes for 31 yards.



Vernon Davis remained a non-factor… In the first three games of Jordan Reed's latest absence, Davis was targeted 26 times, hauling in 16 passes for 215 yards, but he has just two catches on three targets over the last two games. Niles Paul outperformed him in each of the last two games, and all of a sudden Davis looks tough to trust down the stretch.



Byron Marshall showed some interesting signs… With Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson on IR, Washington needs someone besides Perine to step up. Marshall wasn't hugely productive – just 36 yards from scrimmage – but he did touch the ball nine times, including five receptions. There's an opportunity for him to make an impact here, if he's up for it.



Redskins RT Morgan Moses was carted off…Washington's offensive line has been beat up for a while now, and things aren't looking like they'll get any better. At least they have a few extra days to prepare before Week 14.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

Josh Gordon will start in Week 13

My brain is telling me to wait, see what Gordon does this Sunday, and then figure out if I want to start him. It's the logical thing to do. And then I see clips on twitter of Gordon doing stuff like this, and I want to proclaim him a must-start receiver again:

Watch: #Browns Josh Gordon one hand catch in slo mo at Thursday’s practice pic.twitter.com/fxIVLDbyKC — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) November 30, 2017

I'll wait. Gordon could have plenty of rust to knock off, and his QB situation still isn't the best. He may play a limited assortment of snaps, or need to take time off because his conditioning isn't ready for full game.

These are all very logical rationalizations. It doesn't make sense to trust Gordon in his first regular season game since 2014. But I want to trust him. Let's hope he gives us reason to this week.

Alex Collins (calf) was back at practice

We had a bit of a panic in the office, as Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week for Week 13 sat out practice Wednesday with a calf injury, and no real details on the injury were provided. However, we can breathe easy now, as Collins was back at practice Thursday and should be on track to play without limitations in Week 13 against the Lions Sunday. He's a highly recommended start.

Jarvis Landry (knee) was added to the injury report

It doesn't sound like this will end up being a big deal, but it's worth noting and monitoring, as Landry wasn't on the injury report Wednesday. Mid-week injuries can be tricky to overcome, but right now it doesn't look like we have any reason to think Landry won't play. He's got a tough matchup against Chris Harris this week, but remains a solid starting option – especially in PPR.

Other notes