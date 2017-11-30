Fantasy Football Week 13: What you missed Wednesday, with Jameis Winston and Devonta Freeman cleared to return

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:

Jameis Winston will start in Week 13

After missing three weeks with a shoulder injury, Winston will be back under center for the Buccaneers this Sunday. Hopefully this time off was enough to get him back to full health, because Winston was impossible to trust for the month leading up to his absence, as he failed to throw touchdown in three of four games, while leaving two of those games as a result of the injury.

Winston doesn't have a bad matchup this week against the Packers, who allow the 17th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. However, given his absence and the injury, it's tough to trust Winston, who is not a top-15 QB in any of our three expert rankings for the week.

Alex Collins was held out of practice with a calf injury

It's safe to say we like Collins a lot this week, but this calf injury complicates matters just a bit. It didn't seem to bother him in Week 12, when he rushed 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, so this could have just been a recovery day for a guy who has at least 10 carries in seven straight games, a bigger role than he's ever managed before. This is one we'll watch closely throughout the week.

Devonta Freeman has cleared the concussion protocol

Tevin Coleman did his job admirably, rushing for 223 yards over the last three games with Freeman ailing, but we all know whose job this is when both are healthy. Prior to Week 10, when Freeman exited early due to his concussion, Freeman had averaged 16.6 touches per game, while Coleman averaged 9.9 in that stretch. Coleman can still be useful with Freeman around, but he isn't a recommended play in Week 13 against the Vikings.

Amari Cooper didn't practice, and is not expected to play in Week 13

Cooper is recovering from an ankle injury and a concussion, and the combination looks like it's going to cost him at least one game. He sat out Wednesday's practice, and one Raiders beat writer reports he is "considered unlikely to play Sunday," leaving Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson to step up with Michael Crabtree also suspended for the game.

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a shoulder injury

McCaffrey was forced to sit out Wednesday's practice, as a result of a shoulder injury suffered in Week 12. We don't have any more details about the nature of the injury, but there isn't necessarily any reason to believe this is a serious issue at this point. Ron Rivera told reporters McCaffrey will be re-evaluated Thursday, and we'll just keep an eye on this one as we move through the week. If McCaffrey sits out practice Thursday as well, then we'll start to worry.

Devin Funchess (toe) did not practice

Funchess also got out of Week 12 with an injury, a stubbed toe, however he acknowledged the injury after the game and told reporters the injury isn't a serious one. He did not practice, but like McCaffrey, we'll monitor this one as the week goes on just to be sure. If he has to sit out Thursday as well, then it will be time to start looking for a contingency plan.

Other notes