The San Francisco 49ers have a brilliant young wide receiver duo in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and for as long as George Kittle remains out, you're likely starting both in your Fantasy Football lineup as high-upside No. 3 receivers or flexes. But we still have plenty to learn about both, including whether either will be relevant if and when Kittle returns. Let's start with what we know.

Samuel is a bit of a unicorn. As a rookie in 2019, he turned 81 targets into 802 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 159 yards and three scores in the rushing game. He missed the start of this season due to injury and got off to a slow start, but exploded in Week 12 with 11 catches for 133 yards. It was Samuel's third enormous game in the past two years, and all have come without Kittle.

Aiyuk actually has better pedigree as a first-round pick, and in eight games this season he's produced 507 total yards and five touchdowns. Like Samuel in 2019, a chunk of that came on a handful of running plays, but he also had 21-281-2 on 31 targets in his final three games before going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His biggest games, of course, also came mostly without Kittle.

In Week 13 we'll see Samuel and Aiyuk on the field without Kittle for the first time. I'm projecting 20% of the target share for each, which is possible when Kittle isn't playing. But one of them will have to clearly take the reins as the No. 1 wide receiver if they want to be the No. 2 option when Kittle is healthy, and it sounds like Kittle is hoping to return before the end of the Fantasy playoffs. Still, it should go without saying, but if either of these receivers are on the waiver wire in your league you should go pick them up. There's no guarantee Kittle is back in 2020.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- Targets for Mike Williams in three full games with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler.

Targets for Mike Williams in three full games with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. 12.9 -- Yards after catch per reception for Deebo Samuel. He's a unicorn.

-- Yards after catch per reception for Deebo Samuel. He's a unicorn. 3.6 -- A.J. Brown has broken a tackle every 3.6 receptions, the best rate in the league.

-- A.J. Brown has broken a tackle every 3.6 receptions, the best rate in the league. 45.9% -- Nearly half of Deshaun Watson's passes this season have gone to players who won't play for the Texans in Week 13.

-- Nearly half of Deshaun Watson's passes this season have gone to players who won't play for the Texans in Week 13. 12.7 -- Curtis Samuel has scored at least 12.7 PPR Fantasy points in four of his past five games. With D.J. Moore injured, Samuel is worth holding through his bye.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter

Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 24th Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 36th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Waivers

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 51% The first three quarters may be nerve wracking, but Patrick should at the very least produce flex-worthy numbers in garbage time against the Chiefs. Before last week, he had produced double digit Fantasy points in his past three games and six of his past seven. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 28% I was afraid Perriman would disappear when Sam Darnold came back, but he didn't. In Week 13 he gets a good matchup against a bad Raiders defense.

Stashes Collin Johnson WR JAC Jacksonville • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED I'm not ready to start Johnson yet, but he did look pretty great in Week 12, and one more game like that could change my mind.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play

Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 17.4 WR RNK 5th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,700 We have a top 10 wide receiver facing a mediocre defense, and Robinson is priced like an average No. 2. Yes, his quarterback is bad. It has been that way for the entirety of his career, and he's still been very good for the majority of the time he's been healthy.

Contrarian Play

Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 16th FANDUEL $6,000 DRAFTKINGS $6,200 With Robinson and Brandin Cooks in a similar price range, I would expect Landry's roster rate to be below 10%. It shouldn't be with his target share and Fantasy matchup. As long as the weather is good, I'd expect double-digit targets and 15-plus PPR points from Landry.