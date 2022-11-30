garrett-wilson.jpg
Getty Images

It's been a topsy-turvy season at wide receiver and injuries have certainly lowered the bar for starting production at the position this season. But we've also seen a lot more boom-or-bust wide receivers emerge with top-12 weekly upside and very little floor. 

The prototype, of course, is Gabe Davis. But before him was Tyler Lockett. And before Lockett was DeSean Jackson. This isn't a new feature, there are just a lot more of them this year, including Davis and Lockett.

Christian Watson has been the beneficiary of the touchdown variance the past three weeks with six scores on 20 targets, but he fits perfectly in this group. A three-catch outing in Week 13 shouldn't surprise anyone. but if you have him on your roster the prospect of sitting him in any week is not very appealing.

I've said for multiple years with Lockett and Brandin Cooks and others if you're going to roster wide receivers of this archetype it needs to be set it and forget it for your mental health. Enjoy those week-winning performances and hope you have enough around them to cover their down weeks.

Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:

Week 13 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Darnell Mooney WR
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We currently have Chase Claypool out as well. If both are out, Cole Kmet could have a large role. If Claypool is back, he would be a boom/bust flex.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 266 -- Ja'Marr Chase set an NFL rookie record with 266 receiving yards against the Chiefs in Week 17 last year.
  • 3 -- Titans wide receivers have only caught three touchdown passes this season. 
  • 38 -- Since Dallas Goedert went down with an injury in Week 10, DeVonta Smith has a 38% target share and a 55% air yardage share. 
  • 8 –- End zone targets for Mike Evans in 2022, an unusually low number for him.
  • 19.5 -- In four games without Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson averages 19.5 PPR Fantasy points per game.
  • 32 -- Skyy Moore played a season-high 32 snaps in Week 12 and caught five passes on six targets for the second week in a row. 
  • 169 -- Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase combined for just 18 catches, 169 yards and one touchdown in matchups versus the Jets. Justin Jefferson draws Sauce Gardner and the Jets on Sunday. 
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
52
TAR
88
REYDS
688
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
headshot-image
Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
9.7
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
36
REYDS
334
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
58
TAR
79
REYDS
562
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.4
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
79
REYDS
628
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
60
REYDS
595
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
headshot-image
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO TB -3.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
51
TAR
85
REYDS
702
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.9
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
REC
58
TAR
79
REYDS
562
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.4
Jones has double-digit targets in each of his past two games and he faces a Lions defense that is much-improved against the run but still very generous against the pass. This game also has the second highest over under on the slate, which helps his touchdown odds.
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE CLE -7 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
13th
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
56
REYDS
446
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
Collins has 26 targets over his last three games and his team has no choice but to pass more with the recent ineffectiveness of their running game. He's a WR3 this week against the Browns.
headshot-image
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
64
REYDS
531
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.1
Mack Hollins has established himself as the clear No. 2 option in Las Vegas and his Raiders are scheduled for a shootout with the Chargers in Week 13. He has an excellent chance to top 11 PPR points for the third straight week.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
9th
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
36
REYDS
334
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
If you've already locked up a spot in the playoffs both Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams should be at the top of your stash list. Both rookies have the upside to be league winners when it matters most. Burks has been outstanding as a downfield option the past two weeks, but I'd rather not start him this week against the Eagles.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
79
REYDS
628
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
There's still too much of Zach Wilson priced into Garrett Wilson. He has top-10 upside this week against Vikings team that presents a near-perfect matchup. They're good against the run, can score a bunch of points, and struggle against the pass.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
54
TAR
86
REYDS
840
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.7
McLaurin has been disappointing the past two weeks, but I still love his target share with Taylor Heinicke and the Giants defense is a mess. You can't trust McLaurin in cash games, but if Heinicke throws 30-plus passes, McLaurin suddenly has top-10 upside again.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections