It's been a topsy-turvy season at wide receiver and injuries have certainly lowered the bar for starting production at the position this season. But we've also seen a lot more boom-or-bust wide receivers emerge with top-12 weekly upside and very little floor.

The prototype, of course, is Gabe Davis. But before him was Tyler Lockett. And before Lockett was DeSean Jackson. This isn't a new feature, there are just a lot more of them this year, including Davis and Lockett.

Christian Watson has been the beneficiary of the touchdown variance the past three weeks with six scores on 20 targets, but he fits perfectly in this group. A three-catch outing in Week 13 shouldn't surprise anyone. but if you have him on your roster the prospect of sitting him in any week is not very appealing.

I've said for multiple years with Lockett and Brandin Cooks and others if you're going to roster wide receivers of this archetype it needs to be set it and forget it for your mental health. Enjoy those week-winning performances and hope you have enough around them to cover their down weeks.

Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. We currently have Chase Claypool out as well. If both are out, Cole Kmet could have a large role. If Claypool is back, he would be a boom/bust flex.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (WR Preview) Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 79 REYDS 562 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Jones has double-digit targets in each of his past two games and he faces a Lions defense that is much-improved against the run but still very generous against the pass. This game also has the second highest over under on the slate, which helps his touchdown odds. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Collins has 26 targets over his last three games and his team has no choice but to pass more with the recent ineffectiveness of their running game. He's a WR3 this week against the Browns. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Mack Hollins has established himself as the clear No. 2 option in Las Vegas and his Raiders are scheduled for a shootout with the Chargers in Week 13. He has an excellent chance to top 11 PPR points for the third straight week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 334 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 If you've already locked up a spot in the playoffs both Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams should be at the top of your stash list. Both rookies have the upside to be league winners when it matters most. Burks has been outstanding as a downfield option the past two weeks, but I'd rather not start him this week against the Eagles.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 79 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 There's still too much of Zach Wilson priced into Garrett Wilson. He has top-10 upside this week against Vikings team that presents a near-perfect matchup. They're good against the run, can score a bunch of points, and struggle against the pass.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 86 REYDS 840 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 McLaurin has been disappointing the past two weeks, but I still love his target share with Taylor Heinicke and the Giants defense is a mess. You can't trust McLaurin in cash games, but if Heinicke throws 30-plus passes, McLaurin suddenly has top-10 upside again.