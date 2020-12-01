There is no receiver who is going to drive me more crazy this week than Michael Thomas. One of the best receivers of his generation, Thomas has had a miserable year and is catching passes from Taysom Hill, who is barely a quarterback. But this week Thomas plays a Falcons defense responsible for his only good game of the season. If you're struggling with this decision, please know that we all are.
It's a testament to Thomas' greatness that we're even considering starting him. He's played five games this season and has only topped 51 yards once. He still hasn't reached the end zone and he only has one game all year with more than seven targets. That explains why he projects so poorly.
I've projected Taysom Hill for 23 passes, which is how many he threw the last time the Saints played the Falcons. But I've only projected Thomas for a 33% target share. For what it's worth, that's the highest target share I've projected for any player this week. Eight targets for Thomas at his career efficiency would mean six catches for 72 yards. But it doesn't seem particularly fair to expect his career efficiency when he's played more than 90% of his career games with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
As you'll see below, Thomas is projected as a No. 3 receiver this week. He's a high-end option in PPR and a low-end No. 3 in non-PPR. I'll rank him slightly higher, and he has upside because of his matchup, but he's not a no-doubt, must-start wide receiver until Drew Brees returns.
Week 13 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:
Numbers to Know
- 10 -- Targets for Mike Williams in three full games with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler.
- 12.9 -- Yards after catch per reception for Deebo Samuel. He's a unicorn.
- 3.6 -- A.J. Brown has broken a tackle every 3.6 receptions, the best rate in the league.
- 45.9% -- Nearly half of Deshaun Watson's passes this season have gone to players who won't play for the Texans in Week 13.
- 12.7 -- Curtis Samuel has scored at least 12.7 PPR Fantasy points in four of his past five games. With D.J. Moore injured, Samuel is worth holding through his bye.
Matchups that matter
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Samuel dominated targets in his return and continued to produce in a way almost completely unique to him. With Brandon Aiyuk returning, Samuel won't be projected as high, but he'll still be a starting receiver. For as long as George Kittle is out, Aiyuk and Samuel are borderline top-24 options.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The first three quarters may be nerve wracking, but Patrick should at the very least produce flex-worthy numbers in garbage time against the Chiefs. Before last week, he had produced double digit Fantasy points in his past three games and six of his past seven.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Insert your favorite Jacksonville wide receiver here. The Vikings are one of the best matchups in the league for receivers. If D.J. Chark is out, at least one of Cole, Laviska Shenault or Collin Johnson should eat. I prefer Cole because of his involvement in the offense and the fact that he's been involved all year long.
JAC Jacksonville • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I'm not ready to start Johnson yet, but he did look pretty great, and one more game like that could change my mind.
DFS Plays
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We have a top 10 wide receiver facing a mediocre defense, and Robinson is priced like an average No. 2. Yes, his quarterback is bad. It has been that way for the entirety of his career, and he's still been very good for the majority of the time he's been healthy.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
With Robinson and Brandin Cooks in a similar price range, I would expect Landry's roster rate to be below 10%. It shouldn't be with his target share and Fantasy matchup. As long as the weather is good, I'd expect double-digit targets and 15-plus PPR points from Landry.