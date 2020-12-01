There is no receiver who is going to drive me more crazy this week than Michael Thomas. One of the best receivers of his generation, Thomas has had a miserable year and is catching passes from Taysom Hill, who is barely a quarterback. But this week Thomas plays a Falcons defense responsible for his only good game of the season. If you're struggling with this decision, please know that we all are.

It's a testament to Thomas' greatness that we're even considering starting him. He's played five games this season and has only topped 51 yards once. He still hasn't reached the end zone and he only has one game all year with more than seven targets. That explains why he projects so poorly.

I've projected Taysom Hill for 23 passes, which is how many he threw the last time the Saints played the Falcons. But I've only projected Thomas for a 33% target share. For what it's worth, that's the highest target share I've projected for any player this week. Eight targets for Thomas at his career efficiency would mean six catches for 72 yards. But it doesn't seem particularly fair to expect his career efficiency when he's played more than 90% of his career games with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

As you'll see below, Thomas is projected as a No. 3 receiver this week. He's a high-end option in PPR and a low-end No. 3 in non-PPR. I'll rank him slightly higher, and he has upside because of his matchup, but he's not a no-doubt, must-start wide receiver until Drew Brees returns.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- Targets for Mike Williams in three full games with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler.

Targets for Mike Williams in three full games with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. 12.9 -- Yards after catch per reception for Deebo Samuel. He's a unicorn.

-- Yards after catch per reception for Deebo Samuel. He's a unicorn. 3.6 -- A.J. Brown has broken a tackle every 3.6 receptions, the best rate in the league.

-- A.J. Brown has broken a tackle every 3.6 receptions, the best rate in the league. 45.9% -- Nearly half of Deshaun Watson's passes this season have gone to players who won't play for the Texans in Week 13.

-- Nearly half of Deshaun Watson's passes this season have gone to players who won't play for the Texans in Week 13. 12.7 -- Curtis Samuel has scored at least 12.7 PPR Fantasy points in four of his past five games. With D.J. Moore injured, Samuel is worth holding through his bye.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 24th Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 36th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Waivers Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 20th ROSTERED 58% Samuel dominated targets in his return and continued to produce in a way almost completely unique to him. With Brandon Aiyuk returning, Samuel won't be projected as high, but he'll still be a starting receiver. For as long as George Kittle is out, Aiyuk and Samuel are borderline top-24 options. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 52% The first three quarters may be nerve wracking, but Patrick should at the very least produce flex-worthy numbers in garbage time against the Chiefs. Before last week, he had produced double digit Fantasy points in his past three games and six of his past seven. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 25% Insert your favorite Jacksonville wide receiver here. The Vikings are one of the best matchups in the league for receivers. If D.J. Chark is out, at least one of Cole, Laviska Shenault or Collin Johnson should eat. I prefer Cole because of his involvement in the offense and the fact that he's been involved all year long.

Stashes Collin Johnson WR JAC Jacksonville • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED I'm not ready to start Johnson yet, but he did look pretty great, and one more game like that could change my mind.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 17.4 WR RNK 5th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,700 We have a top 10 wide receiver facing a mediocre defense, and Robinson is priced like an average No. 2. Yes, his quarterback is bad. It has been that way for the entirety of his career, and he's still been very good for the majority of the time he's been healthy.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 16th FANDUEL $6,000 DRAFTKINGS $6,200 With Robinson and Brandin Cooks in a similar price range, I would expect Landry's roster rate to be below 10%. It shouldn't be with his target share and Fantasy matchup. As long as the weather is good, I'd expect double-digit targets and 15-plus PPR points from Landry.