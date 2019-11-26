Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Matchups that matter, DFS plays and more

Welcome to Week 13. You're sitting at 7-5 with a real shot at the playoffs. So is your Week 13 opponent. That's OK, you've got DeAndre Hopkins.

Right?

In what is the most stressful week of the season, we have a legitimate decision to make with one of the best receivers in the NFL. Before I lay it out, I understand more than half of you are just going to start Hopkins. I don't blame you. But if you're waffling ...

Hopkins has played seven full games with Will Fuller this season. He's topped 10 non-PPR Fantasy points twice. That's partially because of target volume (he's below 28% in games with Fuller this year) and partially because of usage, with his average depth of target down more than 10% from 2018. It's also a sample size you'd ignore 99% of the time because of history, but this week he faces the Patriots.

New England has allowed exactly one receiver to post a top-12 finish this season. It held Amari Cooper to a goose egg in Week 12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Golden Tate and Randall Cobb are the only receivers with more than 70 receiving yards in a game against the Patriots all season. This is arguably the single worst matchup in the league.

So what would I do? In PPR, I'm starting Hopkins comfortably. He has at least six catches in seven straight games. Deshaun Watson isn't going to ignore him, so he should rack up short catches at the least. In non-PPR, I'm less excited. There are a lot of receivers I'd start over him, but he's a solid No. 3.

I'd said this before, but I'd feel more stupid playing Hopkins ahead of someone I projected for more Fantasy points. If the idea of Hopkins going off on your bench is too much for you, your decision has been made. Start him. You can do a lot worse than betting on one of the best receivers in football.

Week 12Adds Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 56% Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 40% Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 62% Slayton has actually been the Giants best receiver lately and would benefit greatly if Golden Tate and Evan Engram are out in Week 13. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 2% If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 54% Cobb has a tough matchup against the Bills, but he also has at least 86 yards in each of his past three games.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10.6 - Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018.

- Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018. 54 - Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more.

- Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more. 13.7 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league.

- Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league. 9 - Sterling Shepard has had nine targets in all four games he's played with Daniel Jones this season.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB JAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 91 REYDS 834 TD 8 FPTS/G 16.9 Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 590 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.4 Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12Adds Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 56% Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 40% Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 62% Slayton has actually been the Giants best receiver lately and would benefit greatly if Golden Tate and Evan Engram are out in Week 13. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 2% If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 54% Cobb has a tough matchup against the Bills, but he also has at least 86 yards in each of his past three games.

Stashes John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 12% With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,700 Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.

Contrarian Plays Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $4,900 Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.

WR Preview Heath's Projections