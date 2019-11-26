Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Matchups that matter, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including how he's handling the difficult matchup for DeAndre Hopkins.
Welcome to Week 13. You're sitting at 7-5 with a real shot at the playoffs. So is your Week 13 opponent. That's OK, you've got DeAndre Hopkins.
Right?
In what is the most stressful week of the season, we have a legitimate decision to make with one of the best receivers in the NFL. Before I lay it out, I understand more than half of you are just going to start Hopkins. I don't blame you. But if you're waffling ...
Hopkins has played seven full games with Will Fuller this season. He's topped 10 non-PPR Fantasy points twice. That's partially because of target volume (he's below 28% in games with Fuller this year) and partially because of usage, with his average depth of target down more than 10% from 2018. It's also a sample size you'd ignore 99% of the time because of history, but this week he faces the Patriots.
New England has allowed exactly one receiver to post a top-12 finish this season. It held Amari Cooper to a goose egg in Week 12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Golden Tate and Randall Cobb are the only receivers with more than 70 receiving yards in a game against the Patriots all season. This is arguably the single worst matchup in the league.
So what would I do? In PPR, I'm starting Hopkins comfortably. He has at least six catches in seven straight games. Deshaun Watson isn't going to ignore him, so he should rack up short catches at the least. In non-PPR, I'm less excited. There are a lot of receivers I'd start over him, but he's a solid No. 3.
I'd said this before, but I'd feel more stupid playing Hopkins ahead of someone I projected for more Fantasy points. If the idea of Hopkins going off on your bench is too much for you, your decision has been made. Start him. You can do a lot worse than betting on one of the best receivers in football.
Week 13 WR Preview
Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season.
Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver.
Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks.
Slayton has actually been the Giants best receiver lately and would benefit greatly if Golden Tate and Evan Engram are out in Week 13.
If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans.
Cobb has a tough matchup against the Bills, but he also has at least 86 yards in each of his past three games.
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Hopefully Tyrell Williams gets a target bump.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is an excellent opportunity for Anthony Miller, who has been playing better lately.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to DeVante Parker.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to Terry McLaurin.
Numbers to Know
- 10.6 - Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018.
- 54 - Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more.
- 13.7 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league.
- 9 - Sterling Shepard has had nine targets in all four games he's played with Daniel Jones this season.
Matchups that matter
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.
DFS Plays
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.
Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
18.45
27.94
3
2
Davante Adams
14.54
21.82
7
3
Julian Edelman
13.22
21.50
2
4
Tyreek Hill
15.70
21.36
4
5
John Brown
13.81
20.71
5
6
Julio Jones
13.44
19.68
9
7
D.J. Moore
12.59
19.35
6
8
Chris Godwin
13.32
19.29
8
9
D.J. Chark
13.01
18.53
10
10
Calvin Ridley
12.21
17.93
20
11
Keenan Allen
10.58
17.49
12
12
DeVante Parker
11.81
17.24
13
13
Odell Beckham
11.56
17.18
19
14
Cooper Kupp
10.94
16.74
16
15
Jarvis Landry
11.19
16.70
11
16
Mike Evans
11.81
16.70
14
17
Amari Cooper
11.46
16.54
26
18
Sterlin Shepard
10.33
16.49
18
19
Tyler Lockett
11.05
16.47
33
20
DeAndre Hopkins
9.45
16.37
28
21
Christian Kirk
9.91
15.88
15
22
D.K. Metcalf
11.32
15.79
24
23
Allen Robinson
10.39
15.75
30
24
Tyler Boyd
9.75
15.56
17
25
Stefon Diggs
11.06
15.25
31
26
T.Y. Hilton
9.74
15.15
27
27
Robert Woods
9.97
15.12
23
28
Courtland Sutton
10.47
15.10
25
29
Michael Gallup
10.39
15.08
22
30
A.J. Brown
10.51
14.57
21
31
James Washington
10.52
14.47
32
32
Darius Slayton
9.53
14.00
36
33
Jakobi Meyers
9.01
13.98
29
34
Kenny Golladay
9.90
13.67
39
35
Jamison Crowder
8.66
13.59
38
36
Will Fuller
8.81
13.51
35
37
Randall Cobb
9.03
13.12
42
38
Marvin Jones
8.31
13.03
34
39
Tyrell Williams
9.16
12.87
44
40
Diontae Johnson
8.25
12.73
40
41
Terry McLaurin
8.61
12.62
41
42
Sammy Watkins
8.56
12.62
37
43
Chris Conley
8.96
12.43
43
44
Marquise Brown
8.25
11.95
48
45
Anthony Miller
7.65
11.77
51
46
Allen Hurns
7.41
11.63
45
47
Curtis Samuel
8.14
11.60
52
48
Dede Westbrook
6.98
11.41
