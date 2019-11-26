Play

Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Matchups that matter, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including how he's handling the difficult matchup for DeAndre Hopkins.

Welcome  to Week 13. You're sitting at 7-5 with a real shot at the playoffs. So is your Week 13 opponent. That's OK, you've got DeAndre Hopkins.

Right?

In what is the most stressful week of the season, we have a legitimate decision to make with one of the best receivers in the NFL. Before I lay it out, I understand more than half of you are just going to start Hopkins. I don't blame you. But if you're waffling ...

Hopkins has played seven full games with Will Fuller this season. He's topped 10 non-PPR Fantasy points twice. That's partially because of target volume (he's below 28% in games with Fuller this year) and partially because of usage, with his average depth of target down more than 10% from 2018. It's also a sample size you'd ignore 99% of the time because of history, but this week he faces the Patriots.

New England has allowed exactly one receiver to post a top-12 finish this season. It held Amari Cooper to a goose egg in Week 12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Golden Tate and Randall Cobb are the only receivers with more than 70 receiving yards in a game against the Patriots all season. This is arguably the single worst matchup in the league. 

So what would I do? In PPR, I'm starting Hopkins comfortably. He has at least six catches in seven straight games. Deshaun Watson isn't going to ignore him, so he should rack up short catches at the least. In non-PPR, I'm less excited. There are a lot of receivers I'd start over him, but he's a solid No. 3.

I'd said this before, but I'd feel more stupid playing Hopkins ahead of someone I projected for more Fantasy points. If the idea of Hopkins going off on your bench is too much for you, your decision has been made. Start him. You can do a lot worse than betting on one of the best receivers in football. 

Week 13 WR Preview
Week 12Adds
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
56%
Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
32%
Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
40%
Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
62%
Slayton has actually been the Giants best receiver lately and would benefit greatly if Golden Tate and Evan Engram are out in Week 13.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
2%
If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans.
headshot-image
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
54%
Cobb has a tough matchup against the Bills, but he also has at least 86 yards in each of his past three games.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Hunter Renfrow WR
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Hopefully Tyrell Williams gets a target bump.
headshot-image
Taylor Gabriel WR
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is an excellent opportunity for Anthony Miller, who has been playing better lately.
headshot-image
Albert Wilson WR
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to DeVante Parker.
headshot-image
Paul Richardson WR
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to Terry McLaurin.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 10.6 - Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018.
  • 54 - Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more. 
  • 13.7 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league.
  • 9 - Sterling Shepard has had nine targets in all four games he's played with Daniel Jones this season.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB JAC -1 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
15.1
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
91
REYDS
834
TD
8
FPTS/G
16.9
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
60
REYDS
590
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.4
headshot-image
Kenny Golladay WR
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Stashes
headshot-image
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
12%
With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,700
Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$4,900
Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

18.45

27.94

3

2

Davante Adams

14.54

21.82

7

3

Julian Edelman

13.22

21.50

2

4

Tyreek Hill

15.70

21.36

4

5

John Brown

13.81

20.71

5

6

Julio Jones

13.44

19.68

9

7

D.J. Moore

12.59

19.35

6

8

Chris Godwin

13.32

19.29

8

9

D.J. Chark

13.01

18.53

10

10

Calvin Ridley

12.21

17.93

20

11

Keenan Allen

10.58

17.49

12

12

DeVante Parker

11.81

17.24

13

13

Odell Beckham

11.56

17.18

19

14

Cooper Kupp

10.94

16.74

16

15

Jarvis Landry

11.19

16.70

11

16

Mike Evans

11.81

16.70

14

17

Amari Cooper

11.46

16.54

26

18

Sterlin Shepard

10.33

16.49

18

19

Tyler Lockett

11.05

16.47

33

20

DeAndre Hopkins

9.45

16.37

28

21

Christian Kirk

9.91

15.88

15

22

D.K. Metcalf

11.32

15.79

24

23

Allen Robinson

10.39

15.75

30

24

Tyler Boyd

9.75

15.56

17

25

Stefon Diggs

11.06

15.25

31

26

T.Y. Hilton

9.74

15.15

27

27

Robert Woods

9.97

15.12

23

28

Courtland Sutton

10.47

15.10

25

29

Michael Gallup

10.39

15.08

22

30

A.J. Brown

10.51

14.57

21

31

James Washington

10.52

14.47

32

32

Darius Slayton

9.53

14.00

36

33

Jakobi Meyers

9.01

13.98

29

34

Kenny Golladay

9.90

13.67

39

35

Jamison Crowder

8.66

13.59

38

36

Will Fuller

8.81

13.51

35

37

Randall Cobb

9.03

13.12

42

38

Marvin Jones

8.31

13.03

34

39

Tyrell Williams

9.16

12.87

44

40

Diontae Johnson

8.25

12.73

40

41

Terry McLaurin

8.61

12.62

41

42

Sammy Watkins

8.56

12.62

37

43

Chris Conley

8.96

12.43

43

44

Marquise Brown

8.25

11.95

48

45

Anthony Miller

7.65

11.77

51

46

Allen Hurns

7.41

11.63

45

47

Curtis Samuel

8.14

11.60

52

48

Dede Westbrook

6.98

11.41

