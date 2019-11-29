Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Replacing T.Y. Hilton

Hopefully you had a spectacular Thanksgiving full of great food and even better Fantasy production, and hopefully you're not a T.Y. Hilton owner waking up from a turkey coma to find out Hilton isn't playing this week. But if you are, I've got you covered.

Hilton's setback means another opportunity for Zach Pascal, but Pascal hasn't done much with opportunity lately. In weeks 9-11 Pascal led the Colts with 19 targets in Hilton's absence. He caught just nine of them for 119 yards. Chester Rogers was the only other receiver with double-digit targets in those three games and he barely averaged 20 yards per game.

The ideal Hilton replacement may not come from the Colts, but from their opponent.

A.J. Brown had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 and he's topped 12 Fantasy points in four of his five games with Ryan Tannehill. He's also available in 47% of leagues as of Friday morning. Brown's floor isn't particularly stable due to the Titans' low pass volume, but he has nearly as much weekly upside as Hilton himself.

While Brown is a very good choice, there's one other receiver I prefer and he's still available in more than a third of leagues. You can find him and some deeper-league options below.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB JAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 91 REYDS 834 TD 8 FPTS/G 16.9 Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 60 REYDS 590 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12Adds Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 61% Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 53% Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 40% Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 3% If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 39% You'll probably need Pascal to score a touchdown to have a good day.

Stashes John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 12% With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,700 Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.

Contrarian Plays Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $4,900 Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

