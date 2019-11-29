Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Replacing T.Y. Hilton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including how to replace T.Y. Hilton.
Hopefully you had a spectacular Thanksgiving full of great food and even better Fantasy production, and hopefully you're not a T.Y. Hilton owner waking up from a turkey coma to find out Hilton isn't playing this week. But if you are, I've got you covered.
Hilton's setback means another opportunity for Zach Pascal, but Pascal hasn't done much with opportunity lately. In weeks 9-11 Pascal led the Colts with 19 targets in Hilton's absence. He caught just nine of them for 119 yards. Chester Rogers was the only other receiver with double-digit targets in those three games and he barely averaged 20 yards per game.
The ideal Hilton replacement may not come from the Colts, but from their opponent.
A.J. Brown had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 and he's topped 12 Fantasy points in four of his five games with Ryan Tannehill. He's also available in 47% of leagues as of Friday morning. Brown's floor isn't particularly stable due to the Titans' low pass volume, but he has nearly as much weekly upside as Hilton himself.
While Brown is a very good choice, there's one other receiver I prefer and he's still available in more than a third of leagues. You can find him and some deeper-league options below.
Week 13 WR Preview
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Here's hoping Tyrell Williams gets a target bump.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is an excellent opportunity for Anthony Miller, who has been playing better lately.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to DeVante Parker.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to Terry McLaurin.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Pascal and Rogers are low-end options
Numbers to Know
- 10.6 - Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018.
- 54 - Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more.
- 13.7 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league.
- 9 - Sterling Shepard has had nine targets in all four games he's played with Daniel Jones this season.
Matchups that matter
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks.
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You'll probably need Pascal to score a touchdown to have a good day.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.
DFS Plays
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.
Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
18.45
27.94
3
2
14.54
21.82
6
3
13.22
21.50
2
4
15.70
21.36
4
5
13.44
19.68
8
6
D.J. Moore
12.59
19.35
5
7
13.32
19.29
7
8
D.J. Chark
13.01
18.53
10
9
12.19
18.20
9
10
12.21
17.93
19
11
10.88
17.79
12
12
11.56
17.18
13
13
11.51
16.94
18
14
10.94
16.74
16
15
11.19
16.70
11
16
11.81
16.70
17
17
11.05
16.47
31
18
DeAndre Hopkins
9.45
16.37
25
19
9.91
15.88
23
20
10.42
15.80
15
21
D.K. Metcalf
11.32
15.79
28
22
Sterlin Shepard
9.70
15.68
20
23
10.83
15.68
27
24
9.75
15.56
14
25
Stefon Diggs
11.36
15.55
21
26
10.69
15.38
24
27
9.97
15.12
22
28
10.47
15.10
26
29
9.77
14.50
32
30
9.26
14.19
30
31
9.53
14.00
29
32
9.61
13.99
39
33
9.01
13.98
42
34
8.81
13.51
36
35
9.05
13.25
37
36
9.03
13.12
33
37
9.26
13.03
34
38
9.22
12.92
38
39
A.J. Brown
9.01
12.89
35
40
9.16
12.87
