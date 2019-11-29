Play

Fantasy Football Week 13 Wide Receiver Preview: Replacing T.Y. Hilton

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including how to replace T.Y. Hilton.

Hopefully you had a spectacular Thanksgiving full of great food and even better Fantasy production, and hopefully you're not a T.Y. Hilton owner waking up from a turkey coma to find out Hilton isn't playing this week. But if you are, I've got you covered. 

Hilton's setback means another opportunity for Zach Pascal, but Pascal hasn't done much with opportunity lately. In weeks 9-11 Pascal led the Colts with 19 targets in Hilton's absence. He caught just nine of them for 119 yards. Chester Rogers was the only other receiver with double-digit targets in those three games and he barely averaged 20 yards per game. 

The ideal Hilton replacement may not come from the Colts, but from their opponent.

A.J. Brown had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 and he's topped 12 Fantasy points in four of his five games with Ryan Tannehill. He's also available in 47% of leagues as of Friday morning. Brown's floor isn't particularly stable due to the Titans' low pass volume, but he has nearly as much weekly upside as Hilton himself. 

While Brown is a very good choice, there's one other receiver I prefer and he's still available in more than a third of leagues. You can find him and some deeper-league options below.

Week 13 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Hunter Renfrow WR
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Here's hoping Tyrell Williams gets a target bump.
headshot-image
Taylor Gabriel WR
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is an excellent opportunity for Anthony Miller, who has been playing better lately.
headshot-image
Albert Wilson WR
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to DeVante Parker.
headshot-image
Paul Richardson WR
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Just throw all the passes to Terry McLaurin.
headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Pascal and Rogers are low-end options
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 10.6 - Average depth of target for DeAndre Hopkins this season, down from 12.2 in 2018.
  • 54 - Targets for D.J. Moore the past five weeks. No receiver has more. 
  • 13.7 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, by far the most in the league.
  • 9 - Sterling Shepard has had nine targets in all four games he's played with Daniel Jones this season.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB JAC -1 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
15.1
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
91
REYDS
834
TD
8
FPTS/G
16.9
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
60
REYDS
590
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.4
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12Adds
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
61%
Shepard has seemingly assured volume and is a top-24 receiver for me this week. But if you don't like him this week, you should still pick him up. The Giants get the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. As long as he stays healthy, I expect Shepard to be a No. 2 wide receiver rest of season.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
53%
Brown has been inconsistent, but the Titans have some games coming up that should have them throwing more. He's their clear No. 1 receiver.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
40%
Washington is functioning as the No. 1 receiver of the Steelers, and he's delivering upside No. 3 results. He has double-digit PPR points in three of past four games and he's been a top-20 receiver in two of those weeks.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
3%
If Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are both out, Meyers is a borderline No. 2 receiver against the Texans.
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
39%
You'll probably need Pascal to score a touchdown to have a good day.
Stashes
headshot-image
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
12%
With Andy Dalton back as the starting quarterback, Ross could have an impact after he returns from injured reserve.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,700
Parker's price is just laughable at this point. He has double-digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 11 Fantasy points in eight straight games. He also has a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles secondary.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$4,900
Shepard could be every bit as good as Parker this week, and I'd expect he'll be even lower-owned. He'll be part of my core on DraftKings.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

18.45

27.94

3

2

Davante Adams

14.54

21.82

6

3

Julian Edelman

13.22

21.50

2

4

Tyreek Hill

15.70

21.36

4

5

Julio Jones

13.44

19.68

8

6

D.J. Moore

12.59

19.35

5

7

Chris Godwin

13.32

19.29

7

8

D.J. Chark

13.01

18.53

10

9

John Brown

12.19

18.20

9

10

Calvin Ridley

12.21

17.93

19

11

Keenan Allen

10.88

17.79

12

12

Odell Beckham

11.56

17.18

13

13

DeVante Parker

11.51

16.94

18

14

Cooper Kupp

10.94

16.74

16

15

Jarvis Landry

11.19

16.70

11

16

Mike Evans

11.81

16.70

17

17

Tyler Lockett

11.05

16.47

31

18

DeAndre Hopkins

9.45

16.37

25

19

Christian Kirk

9.91

15.88

23

20

Allen Robinson

10.42

15.80

15

21

D.K. Metcalf

11.32

15.79

28

22

Sterlin Shepard

9.70

15.68

20

23

Amari Cooper

10.83

15.68

27

24

Tyler Boyd

9.75

15.56

14

25

Stefon Diggs

11.36

15.55

21

26

Michael Gallup

10.69

15.38

24

27

Robert Woods

9.97

15.12

22

28

Courtland Sutton

10.47

15.10

26

29

Sammy Watkins

9.77

14.50

32

30

Jamison Crowder

9.26

14.19

30

31

Darius Slayton

9.53

14.00

29

32

Terry McLaurin

9.61

13.99

39

33

Jakobi Meyers

9.01

13.98

42

34

Will Fuller

8.81

13.51

36

35

Alshon Jeffery

9.05

13.25

37

36

Randall Cobb

9.03

13.12

33

37

Kenny Golladay

9.26

13.03

34

38

James Washington

9.22

12.92

38

39

A.J. Brown

9.01

12.89

35

40

Tyrell Williams

9.16

12.87

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

