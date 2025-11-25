At every other position this week, the lack of byes gives us a depth that is almost uncomfortable. We are forced to rank starters as backups. At wide receiver, it's more like relief that things aren't quite as bad as they were last week. But I still wouldn't say they are good.

This week, in the early projections, you will see Wan'Dale Robinson, Troy Franklin, Justin Jefferson, Courtland Sutton, Zay Flowers, and Khalil Shakir all projected as top 24 wide receivers. All five of those guys feel much better as WR3s than WR2s, but this is where we're at. It is partially the fault of Rome Odunze, Stefon Diggs, and Jameson Williams for falling outside of the top 24. But mostly it is just the result of injuries.

One of the most interesting guys in this mix of borderline WR2s is Michael Pittman. For the season, he ranks as WR11, averaging 14.88 PPR points per game. That doesn't sound like a guy we might consider sitting. But he has been extremely touchdown-dependent. He only has 46 receiving yards in his last two games combined, and he has been below 50 receiving yards in more than half of his games. This week, he faces a Texans defense that has given up just 25 PPR FPPG to opposing receivers, the second-best mark in the league. They have only allowed four receivers to score a touchdown in their last nine games. Khalil Shakir, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Puka Nacua are the only wide receivers to top 100 yards against them.

In a three-receiver league, you may have to start Pittman, but I would be looking for ways to sit him.

Here is the rest of the Week 13 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

-- Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace for 2,029 receiving yards this season. That would be a record. 21.9 -- Since CeeDee Lamb's return, George Pickens is the WR4 in Fantasy, averaging 20 FPPG. Lamb is WR14.

-Since Malik Nabers' injury, Wan'Dale Robinson has a 30% target share, which ranks fifth at wide receiver. 18 -- Davante Adams has 18 targets inside the 10-yard line this year. No other player has more than 12.

-- Davante Adams has 18 targets inside the 10-yard line this year. No other player has more than 12. 19.8% -- In three games with Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall active, Jennings has a 19.8% target share, and Ricky Pearsall has a 14.3% target share.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (WR Preview) Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 42 REYDS 317 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 It is not a great week on the waiver wire at receiver. Iosivas should see a decent target share with Tee Higgins out and Joe Burrow is back so that helps the upside. The Bengals are touchdown underdogs in a game with an over/under of 51.5, so that helps also. This is probably just a one-week add, and Iosivas is no more than a WR3. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 45 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Last week was a bit flukey, but we'll take it. If Drake London remains out, we expect Mooney to be the best Falcons wide receiver and post borderline WR3 numbers. The Jets have allowed four receivers to score at least 19 PPR Fantasy points against them in their last five games. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 15 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 Metchie has scored in back-to-back games and was tier for the team lead with seven targets last week. He doesn't actually come out very high in the weekly projections, but if he establishes himself as the team's number one this week we will view him as a high-end flex moving forward. Metchie has a 44.3% slot rate the past two weeks which keeps him away from the other team's best corners. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 252 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Dike is just a boom/bust flex, and we have been here before, but if Elic Ayomanor is out again this week we could see a 20% target share for Dike.

Stashes (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 295 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Burden is still just 26% rostered. Over the past two weeks he has a 17.2% target share and still leads the team in yards per route run (2.34) and yards per target (10.54). The explosion could be just around the corner.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SEA -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 20.1 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 80 TAR 107 REYDS 1313 TD 7 FPTS/G 23.2 Smith-Njigba is $10,000 this week on FanDuel. That's still not high enough. He had 36 points last week against Tennessee and has topped 25 in four of his last seven games. He has one game below 17 half PPR points all season. Save money somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BUF -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 71 REYDS 564 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Shakir has eight or more targets in three of his last four games. He is facing a Pittsburgh defense that gives up the most PPR FPPG to opposing wide receivers. He should be a chalk play, but Shakir is never a chalk play.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.