Unlike at running back, where the absences are mostly concentrated among the RB2 types, the wide receiver absences in Week 13 due to the bye weeks are going to be hard to replace. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and DJ Moore are all must-start Fantasy options who won't be available, and the likes of Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, and Jakobi Meyers will all be missed, too.

The good news is, there are definitely some intriguing wide receivers available on the waiver wire. If you're in one of the 17% of leagues where Rashee Rice is available, or one of the 21% of leagues where Josh Downs isn't rostered, you should be making sure you add both of them, regardless of your needs at the position. And Christian Watson (76%) rostered finally showed up in Week 12, so I'd be making him a priority where available, too – though I'd be a lot less enthusiastic about inserting him in my starting lineup than with Rice or Downs.

But even if those guys are rostered, there are plenty of players worth targeting at WR. Sure, none of them are likely to be must-start Fantasy options, but Jayden Reed (68%), Rashid Shaheed (66%, though he's dealing with a leg injury that has his status for this week in question), and Demario Douglas (58%, dealing with his second concussion of the season, so his status is very much in doubt as well), all have flashes considerable upside recently, and Curtis Samuel (37%) is coming off a 12-target, 100-yard game in Week 12, so they could all be useful this week. Digging a little deeper, Jalin Hyatt (9%) is coming off his first career 100-yard game, while Greg Dortch (2%) has 17 targets over the past two games.

None of those guys are going to replace Diggs, and they may not even replace Meyers for you. But they've all got talent and opportunity, and those two things tend to lead to upside. When you're looking for replacements in a week with six teams on a bye, upside is what you want.

Here are my full rankings for Week 13 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 13 Wide Receiver Rankings