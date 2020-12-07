It might be hard to remember, but Cam Akers actually began the season as the Rams starting running back, opening the season with 14 carries to lead the team. The reason it's hard to remember is because he'd been mostly a bit player since as the Rams seemed perfectly content to run with a three-way split at running back between Akers, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown, which is the nightmare scenario for Fantasy. However, after Week 13, it looks like Akers could be in a dream situation for the Fantasy playoffs.

Akers was one of the biggest winners of Week 13 as he finally seems to have taken that RB1 job for himself. It helped that Henderson missed some time with a knee injury, but he was able to play through it and still logged just 16 snaps Sunday, while Brown played 12; Akers, on the other hand, played 51 of 79 offensive snaps for the Rams on Sunday. He led the team with 72 yards on 21 carries and added a 22-yard catch plus a rushing touchdown on the ground. And the most exciting part is that he ran 25 routes, while Brown and Henderson combined for 20.

Of course, that doesn't mean Akers will have that exact same role next week against the Patriots, but the 21 carries were a season high for any Rams back, while the 51 snaps were only surpassed by Brown's 54 in Week 8, a game where the Rams threw the ball 61 times. Sunday was truly the first time the Rams have treated any of their backs like an every-down option, as Akers actually split his time evenly between run and pass downs.

Week 14 against the Patriots isn't the easiest matchup ever, but if you're still playing and you have Akers, he's in that RB2 discussion now, and it's not out of the question he'll finish as an RB1 over the next three weeks. You had to be patient for it -- heck, you might have even picked him up off waivers -- but Akers looks like he's finally paying off.

How do we feel about Week 13's disappointing star QBs going into Week 14? We recap Sunday and look ahead on the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Here are 10 other big winners from Week 13 of the NFL season: