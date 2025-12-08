In Week 14, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 15 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

Sanders has found his way onto the NFL radar and more importantly the Fantasy radar with an explosive Week 14 performance against the Titans. Only Josh Allen scored more Fantasy points than Sanders in Week 14. The rookie Browns quarterback nearly racked up 40 Fantasy points (38) with 364 yards passing and three touchdowns. He added a fourth touchdown on the ground where he also added 29 yards. If Sanders continues to find success in the screen game, on vertical passes and as a scrambler in the red zone, he could make his way onto the Fantasy radar this playoffs.

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

The Titans may have found something on the offensive side of the ball by leaning on Pollard in the run game. Against a stingy Browns run defense that has stopped almost every back it's faced, Pollard ripped off 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Perhaps more importantly, he obliterated any timeshare with Tyjae Spears on route to 25 carries. Pollard is worth scooping back up off the waiver wire for the stretch run.

Flournoy put up big Fantasy numbers earlier this year when CeeDee Lamb was hurt and that was the case again in Week 14 after Lamb left with a concussion. Flournoy racked up 113 receiving yards on nine receptions and a touchdown. He also saw a whopping 13 targets despite not starting the game. Flournoy could continue to be a surprising factor if Lamb is forced to miss time with a concussion. He may be worth firing up as your Flex in Week 15 if Lamb is out.

If Fannin is still on your waiver wire, and he remains there in many leagues, it's time to scoop him up. Fannin is a favorite for Sanders and the Browns pass game is starting to heat up a bit. He racked up 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets via eight receptions in Week 14. He's worth starting as an every-week TE.

Trevor Lawrence continues to make major strides in Liam Coen's passing game over the last three games and that's good news for Jaguars receivers. With Brian Thomas Jr. failing to take hold of the role he earned in his rookie season -- albeit mostly with Mac Jones at quarterback and in an entirely different scheme -- Patrick was able to stand out in Week 14. Patrick finished with 78 yards on five catches and a touchdown. Given the injury situation with the Jaguars receivers this year and the steady improvement in the pass game, he's worth a speculative stash and add in deep leagues.