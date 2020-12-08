NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Kalen Ballage, LACXXX
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Rex Burkhead, NEXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
DeeJay Dallas, SEAXXX
Devonta Freeman, NYGXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXXX
Joshua Kelley, LACXXX
Jerick McKinnon, SFXXX
LaMical Perine, NYJXXX
Jordan Wilkins, INDXXX
Le'Veon Bell, KCXX
Justin Jackson, LACXX
Sony Michel, NEXX
Malcolm Brown, LARX

Leonard Fournette, TBX

Kerryon Johnson, DETX

Duke Johnson, HOUX

James White, NEX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Travis Fulgham, PHIXXX
Will Fuller, HOUXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
Kendall Hinton, DENXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Laviska Shenault, JACXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
John Brown, BUFXX
Russell Gage, ATLXX
Rashard Higgins, CLEXX
Jakobi Meyers, NEXX
Denzel Mims, NYJXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXX
Emmanuel Sanders, NOXX
Darius Slayton, NYGXX
Sammy Watkins, KCXX
Jerry Jeudy, DENX

Christian Kirk, ARIX

Breshad Perriman, NYJX

Michael Pittman, INDX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Sterling Shepard, NYGX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBX

Preston Williams, MIAX

Tight ends

Player101214
Jimmy Graham, CHIXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Trey Burton, INDXX
Austin Hooper, CLEXX
Kyle Rudolph, MINX

Jonnu Smith, TENX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Tua Tagovailoa, MIAXXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXXX
Jared Goff, LARXX
Drew Lock, DENXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXX
Mitchell Trubisky, CHIXX
Teddy Bridgewater, CARX