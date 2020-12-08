What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

More Week 14 help: Waiver Wire Priorities | Trade Values | RB Preview | WR Preview | QB Preview | TE Preview | Week 13 Winners | Losers | Believe It Or Not

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Kalen Ballage, LAC X X X Matt Breida, MIA X X X Rex Burkhead, NE X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X DeeJay Dallas, SEA X X X Devonta Freeman, NYG X X X Mark Ingram, BAL X X X Joshua Kelley, LAC X X X Jerick McKinnon, SF X X X LaMical Perine, NYJ X X X Jordan Wilkins, IND X X X Le'Veon Bell, KC X X

Justin Jackson, LAC X X

Sony Michel, NE X X

Malcolm Brown, LAR X



Leonard Fournette, TB X



Kerryon Johnson, DET X



Duke Johnson, HOU X



James White, NE X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Keelan Cole, JAC X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X Travis Fulgham, PHI X X X Will Fuller, HOU X X X Michael Gallup, DAL X X X A.J. Green, CIN X X X Mecole Hardman, KC X X X Kendall Hinton, DEN X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Laviska Shenault, JAC X X X Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X John Brown, BUF X X

Russell Gage, ATL X X

Rashard Higgins, CLE X X

Jakobi Meyers, NE X X

Denzel Mims, NYJ X X

Jalen Reagor, PHI X X

Emmanuel Sanders, NO X X

Darius Slayton, NYG X X

Sammy Watkins, KC X X

Jerry Jeudy, DEN X



Christian Kirk, ARI X



Breshad Perriman, NYJ X



Michael Pittman, IND X



Henry Ruggs, LV X



Sterling Shepard, NYG X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X



Preston Williams, MIA X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Jimmy Graham, CHI X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Trey Burton, IND X X

Austin Hooper, CLE X X

Kyle Rudolph, MIN X



Jonnu Smith, TEN X





Quarterbacks