Fantasy Football: Week 14 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Le'Veon Bell, PITXXX
Alex Collins, BALXXX
Devonta Freeman, ATLXXX
Kareem Hunt, FAXXX
Wendell Smallwood, PHIXXX
Chris Thompson, WASXXX
Carlos Hyde, JACXX
Ito Smith, ATLXX
Corey Clement, PHIX

Nyheim Hines, INDX

Wide receivers

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Nelson Agholor, PHIXXX
Danny Amendola, MIAXXX
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Cole Beasley, DALXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Michael Crabtree, BALXXX
Quincy Enunwa, NYJXXX
Taylor Gabriel, CHIXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Chris Hogan, NEXXX
DeSean Jackson, TBXXX
Marvin Jones, DETXXX
Donte Moncrief, JACXXX
Mohamed Sanu, ATLXXX
Willie Snead, BALXXX
Demaryius Thomas, HOUXXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXX
Sterling Shepard, NYGXX
Kenny Stills, MIAXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXX
Mike Williams, LACXX
Tyrell Williams, LACXX
Devin Funchess, CARX

Alshon Jeffery, PHIX

Jarvis Landry, CLEX

Jordy Nelson, OAKX

Sammy Watkins, KCX

Tight ends

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Vernon Davis, WASXXX
Jack Doyle, INDXXX
Evan Engram, NYGXXX
O.J. Howard, TBXXX
Greg Olsen, CARXXX
Ricky Seals-Jones, ARIXXX
C.J. Uzomah, CINXXX
Benjamin Watson, NOXXX
Trey Burton, CHIXX
Vance McDonald, PITX

Quarterbacks

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Blake Bortles, JACXXX
Derek Carr, OAKXXX
Andy Dalton, CINXXX
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TBXXX
Case Keenum, DENXXX
Eli Manning, NYGXXX
Alex Smith, WASXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXXX

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories