In a season that has featured little to get excited about for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts provided a bit of a spark Sunday against the Packers as he came in for the benched Carson Wentz. And he has the potential to do the same for Fantasy players with the playoffs looming. The question moving forward is whether he's going to get another chance to lead the Eagles offense, because he could be one of the top targets on waivers in Week 14 if he does.

Hurts came in during the second half Sunday, with Wentz struggling once again. Wentz had completed just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, with 18 yards on the ground and four more sacks to that point. The Eagles had scored just three points in the game -- which came on the opening drive, when they needed 15 plays (and a drive-extending defensive holding) to pick up 41 yards. It was Wentz's third game without a passing touchdown this season, though also, amazingly, his first game without either a fumble or an interception. He's been bad this season, there's no way around it.

It's not like things changed dramatically with Hurts in the game, to be clear. The Eagles punted on his first drive and only scored on one of four, but he had 109 yards on 5 of 9 passing -- with at least a 20-plus yard gain dropped by Travis Fulgham -- with a touchdown and an interception. But still, at least it gave the Eagles offense a different look, and that is what coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the game he was looking for.

Because, while Wentz can pick up the occasional first down with his legs, Hurts is a legitimate threat as a runner, and he had five carries for 29 yards Sunday. That's what makes him potentially so interesting for Fantasy purposes, as Hurts ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and had nearly 1,300 rushing yards in 14 games with Oklahoma in 2019. If Hurts gets a chance to start, he could have a Taysom Hill-esque impact for Fantasy, making up for whatever limitations he might have as a passer with rushing ability.

We'll find out soon enough whether Hurts will get the opportunity to start -- Pederson wouldn't name a starter after the game -- and while he wouldn't necessarily be a must-start option in Week 14 against the Saints even if he does, Hurts would be an intriguing waiver-wire target for sure, especially for those of you who have been streaming the QB spot for one reason or another. Hurts' skill set could make him very valuable.

Elsewhere, the top option on waivers, if he's available in your league, figures to be Rams running back Cam Akers, who finally seems to have emerged as the go-to back for the Rams, leading the team with 72 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown along with a 22-yard catch Sundays. If Akers (74% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues) isn't out there in your league, here are some other players we'll be looking for heading into the Fantasy playoffs.

Week 14 Early Waiver Targets