Fantasy Football Week 14 Early Waiver Wire: Can Darwin Thompson, Raheem Mostert be playoff contributors?

Initially, it seemed like there wouldn't be an obvious must-add player on the waiver wire heading into Week 14 coming out of Sunday's games. We avoided any major injuries through most of the day's slate, and that's where most major value on the wire comes from, so the focus was going to be on a few running backs who might have seen a sliver of an opportunity.

And then Darrel Williams went down with a non-contact injury in the second half of the late game against the Raiders, and all of a sudden, we could be seeing a bit of déjà vu. Last season, Damien Williams emerged as a league-winning add at running back for the Chiefs after Kareem Hunt's suspension, and now there may be another opportunity for an out-of-nowhere star to emerge for the Chiefs: Darwin Thompson.

Darrel Williams was officially diagnosed with a hamstring injury, which is actually a lot better than it initially looked, but could still keep him out next week and beyond. Damien Williams is already dealing with a rib injury that kept him out for Sunday's game, and his status for Week 14 and beyond is currently unkonwn. That leaves just Thompson and LeSean McCoy standing in the Chiefs backfield, which means there is potentially a big opportunity for Thompson. McCoy has been effective for the Chiefs, but he was also a healthy scratch for load management two weeks ago and he hasn't had 12 carries or 14 touches in any game this season. They clearly don't view him as someone they can use for a significant every-down role.

That means Thompson could slide into a 12-15-touch role as soon as next week, if neither Williams is healthy enough to play. He looked solid in mop-up duty Sunday, rushing for a team-high 44 yards on 11 carries and scoring a touchdown in his first extended action this season. Thompson was a dynamic playmaker as both a rusher and receiver at Utah State last season, and while he didn't run a blazing 40-yard dash, he tested well overall.

The biggest thing Thompson would have going for him, of course, is a role in the Chiefs' offense. The Chiefs have consistently produced Fantasy-relevant running backs in Andy Reid's time as the head coach, and that's why we've been chasing whoever has been healthy enough to play this season.

Heading into Week 14, that might be a short list, and Thompson may be near the top of it. As a result, he should be at the top of your list of targets on the waiver wire for Week 14.

Here's who else we'll be targeting on waivers heading into Week 14, beginning with a few more running backs with a chance to make a difference:

Week 14 Early Waiver Targets