Fantasy Football Week 14: Giovani Bernard among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleeper RBs

With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week 14. Bernard is among the best sleeper running backs for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.

Giovani Bernard has the chance to be great in Week 14 with Joe Mixon (concussion) out, and Fantasy owners should benefit by starting him against the Bears. He's one of my favorite sleepers for the start of the Fantasy playoffs.

We've seen several running backs recently play well when given an increased workload due to injury, and Bernard should be the next in line. Think about Kenyan Drake, Samaje Perine, Alfred Morris, Jamaal Williams and Peyton Barber over the past few games; Bernard will join them with a standout performance against Chicago.

You can see all my sleeper running backs for Week 14 by watching the video above. And you can see my must-start running backs in this week's Start 'Em and Sit 'Em.

