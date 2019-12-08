Fantasy Football Week 14 Injury Report Update: Josh Jacobs in doubt, with Le'Veon Bell already ruled out
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate questions.
As we head further into the stretch run of the NFL season and the beginning of the postseason in many Fantasy leagues, we have a hefty injury report ahead of a robust remaining Week 14 slate. The receiver position is especially chock full of walking wounded, and there are a couple of especially notable tight ends set to sit Sunday as well. Then, while running backs are healthier as a group than usual, we have two big names in Le'Veon Bell and James Conner unavailable to Fantasy managers in Week 14. With an abundance of news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 14 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones will not play in Monday night's matchup against the Eagles. The rookie's absence will thrust Eli Manning back into the starting role he held for nearly 15 full seasons before a benching earlier this season ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers. Manning will have Golden Tate back from a concussion, offering him a chance to work with a fully stocked receiver corps. He'll face an Eagles team that's allowed just 188.7 passing yards per game at home, but that still has some concerns after surrendering 365 yards and three touchdown passes to the Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick in a Week 13 loss.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford will remain out in Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) also having been placed on injured reserve, rookie David Blough, who performed admirably in a narrow Thanksgiving Day home loss to the Bears, will helm the Detroit offense in a tough road environment against a Minnesota defense that's surrendering 18.5 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Kyle Sloter will serve as Blough's backup.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bell will not play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after missing both Thursday's and Friday's practices. Bilal Powell, who has plenty of starting experience but has only logged 32 carries all season, is in line to lead the ground attack in Bell's absence against a Dolphins defense allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (143.5). The versatile Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams should also see their fair share of playing time as his complements.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, leaving impressive rookie Benny Snell Jr. to likely helm the backfield once again, while Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds serve as complementary options.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's shaping up as a true game-time decision. Jacobs is trying to play through what has been diagnosed as a broken shoulder plate. Were he unable to suit up, Jalen Richard and Deandre Washington would be in line to split the majority of backfield work in a critical game versus Tennessee.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breida is off the injury report and will suit up against the 49ers on Sunday. His return will presumably eat into the workload of Tevin Coleman, who struggled the last three games without Brieda by rushing for just 59 yards on 28 carries. Raheem Mostert's presence also makes this a tough backfield to trust for Week 14.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mack is off the injury report and will suit up without limitations versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. His return pushes Jonathan Williams, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins back into their customary roles behind him.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams will sit out Sunday's showdown versus the Patriots. Factoring in the placement of fellow running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve earlier this week, the Kansas City backfield is down to LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson as its top two options against a stingy New England defense, while veteran and recent returnee Spencer Ware backs them up.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Giants after three limited practices this past week. Howard reportedly has yet to be cleared for contact, however, so his chances of suiting up would appear closer to doubtful. Jay Ajayi would consider serving as a complement to rookie Miles Sanders should Howard miss.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jones is off the injury report and will play without limitations in Sunday's game against the Panthers. His return will naturally dampen the prospects of Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, both of whom saw extra opportunities against the Saints on Thanksgiving Night with Jones out of the lineup.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Lions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Thielen is expected to miss a fourth straight game. His expected absence should mean more targets for Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson, among others, against a vulnerable Detroit secondary.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals. James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson will continue to head up the Steelers receiving corps against Arizona.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton is out once again for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. His second straight absence will leave Zach Pascal, who compiled 109 receiving yards in a loss to the Titans in Week 13, as the No. 1 receiver again versus Tampa.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after a week of limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's fully expected to play.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. His absence would likely thrust rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside into a starting role alongside Alshon Jeffery against a Giants defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27.67) in standard scoring formats.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and play through the injury, as he's done for the past several weeks. Brown notably worked back to a full practice Friday.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Fuller's absence would leave a tough Denver secondary with even more resources to devote to DeAndre Hopkins, while Kenny Stills would likely bump into Fuller's No. 2 role.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Browns. Ross' return pushes Auden Tate back to a No. 3 receiver role.
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up after practicing in limited fashion all week.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries is out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. The slot receiver's absence will open up more opportunities for Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) and Kalif Raymond behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 14, leaving the wide receiver position primarily in the hands of the returning John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.
Trey Quinn WR
WAS Washington • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Quinn will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers. His absence, coupled with that of Paul Richardson's (hamstring), thrusts Kelvin Harmon into the No. 2 role behind rookie Terry McLaurin.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Richardson will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Packers. Coupled with the absence of Trey Quinn (concussion), Richardson's absence affords bumps up the depth chart to Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims.
Seth Roberts WR
BAL Baltimore • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Roberts is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but he did manage to work back to a full practice Friday.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tate is off the injury report and will therefore suit up Monday night against the Eagles without any expected limitations.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow is ruled out once again in Week 14 against the Titans. Zay Jones should continue toe enjoy additional snaps in Renfrow's stead behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams.
Tajae Sharpe WR
TEN Tennessee • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sharpe is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders after downgrading to a limited practice Friday following full Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Should he suit up, Sharpe would help make up for the absence of fellow wideout Adam Humphries (ankle).
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Miller has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Colts, leaving Breshad Perriman as the primary downfield option once again behind starters Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
Dante Pettis WR
SF San Francisco • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pettis is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. Pettis remains buried on the depth chart for the time being anyhow, so he may not see much action even if he is active.
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper is off the injury report and will play without limitations against the Panthers in Sunday's divisional clash. His return to action brightens quarterback Matt Ryan's overall prospects and pushes Jaeden Graham, who was solid in Hooper's stead over the last two games in particular, back to a reserve role.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram will not play in Monday night's game against the Eagles despite having turned in two limited practices this past week. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also declared out, rookie Kaden Smith is slated for another start.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Njoku was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will suit up Sunday versus the Bengals. Njoku last played in Week 2, and reports are he won't be limited due to his conditioning proving formidable in recent practices. His return brightens the prospects of quarterback Baker Mayfield and pushes the likes of Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and Ricky Seals-Jones back into reserve roles.
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Olsen will not play in Sunday's Week 14 divisional clash against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Ian Thomas and Chris Mahertz are expected to man the tight end position in Olsen's absence.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett is out for a second consecutive game Sunday night versus the Seahawks. Tyler Higbee, who put together an impressive 7-107-1 line against the Cardinals last week in Everett's stead, will man starting tight end duties once again.
Ryan Griffin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Griffin is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins but worked back to two limited practices to finish the week. Daniel Brown would serve as the starting tight end were Griffin to miss.
Seth DeValve TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DeValve is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. Nick O'Leary would presumably serve as the starting tight end in DeValve's absence should the latter sit out a fourth straight game.
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Willson is doubtful for Sunday night's game versus the Rams after missing practice all week. Jacob Hollister shapes up for another start in Willson's likely absence.
NE New England • #2
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Folk re-signed with the Patriots on Saturday and is recovered from the emergency appendectomy he underwent on Thanksgiving. Folk will therefore be available for all placekicking duties in a conference showdown versus the Chiefs on Sunday.
IND Indianapolis • #4
Age: 46 • Experience: 24 yrs.
Vinatieri will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The 46-year-old began experiencing soreness during Wednesday's practice and had a subsequent MRI. With increasing discomfort throughout the week, Vinatieri was ruled out Friday, and Chase McLaughlin, who's been impressive in fill-in stints with both the Chargers and 49ers this season, will serve as Indianapolis' kicker versus a Tampa Bay team that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to kickers (9.0) this season.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Texans' Gareon Conley (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos after a week of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to take the field.
- The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills but did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kevin King (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins but did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Jets' Arthur Maulet (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Brian Poole (concussion) will not play in Sunday's divisional clash against the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Lions' Rashad Melvin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's NFC North battle versus the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Colts' Kenny Moore (ankle) will not play against the Buccaneers in Week 14 after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (calf) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Steelers after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Texans' Bradley Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos after a week of limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Titans' LeShaun Sims (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Raiders after another week of missed practices.
- The Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, but he did downgrade to a missed practice Friday.
- The Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Colts but did work back to a full practice Friday.
Safeties
- The Jets' Jamal Adams (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports. Adams is expected to sit out the contest versus Miami, which, when coupled with the confirmed/expected absences of cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet, respectively, leaves New York very thin in the secondary versus a Dolphins passing attack that's shown considerable improvement recently.
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 showdown against the Chiefs after a week of limited practice participation.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Giants' Jabrill Peppers (back) was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers but was back to a full practice by Friday.
- The 49ers Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, but he did manage to work back to limited participation Friday after missing the Wednesday and Thursday sessions altogether.
- The Browns' Eric Murray (knee) is doubtful to face the Bengals on Sunday after three limited practices this past week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Rams and was able to work back to a full practice on Friday.
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Rams after three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's battle versus the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard (foot) was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's conference battle against the Patriots, but he missed the last two practices of the week.
- The Bengals' Sam Hubbard (knee) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North battle versus the Bengals, but he missed practice altogether on Friday after two limited practices to start the week.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins but worked back to two limited practices to finish the week.
Linebackers
- The Panthers' Mario Addison (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Saints' Kiko Alonso (thigh) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 showdown with the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' Von Miller (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Texans after three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Miller is expected to play.
- The Saints' A.J. Klein (knee) won't suit up for Sunday's Week 14 battle against the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills but did manage to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Jaguars' Myles Jack (knee) was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) was placed on injured reserve this past week.
- The Texans' Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos after three limited practices this past week.
- The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) is doubtful to play against the Rams on Sunday night after a week of missed practices.
