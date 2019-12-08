Fantasy Football Week 14 Injury Report Update: Josh Jacobs in doubt, with Le'Veon Bell already ruled out

Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Shoulder Jones is off the injury report and will play without limitations in Sunday's game against the Panthers. His return will naturally dampen the prospects of Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, both of whom saw extra opportunities against the Saints on Thanksgiving Night with Jones out of the lineup.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thielen has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional clash against the Lions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Thielen is expected to miss a fourth straight game. His expected absence should mean more targets for Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson, among others, against a vulnerable Detroit secondary.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals. James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson will continue to head up the Steelers receiving corps against Arizona.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Hilton is out once again for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. His second straight absence will leave Zach Pascal, who compiled 109 receiving yards in a loss to the Titans in Week 13, as the No. 1 receiver again versus Tampa.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Shoulder Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after a week of limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's fully expected to play.

Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Agholor is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. His absence would likely thrust rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside into a starting role alongside Alshon Jeffery against a Giants defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27.67) in standard scoring formats.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and play through the injury, as he's done for the past several weeks. Brown notably worked back to a full practice Friday.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Fuller is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Fuller's absence would leave a tough Denver secondary with even more resources to devote to DeAndre Hopkins, while Kenny Stills would likely bump into Fuller's No. 2 role.

John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Ross has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Browns. Ross' return pushes Auden Tate back to a No. 3 receiver role.

Mohamed Sanu WR NE New England • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up after practicing in limited fashion all week.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Humphries is out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. The slot receiver's absence will open up more opportunities for Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) and Kalif Raymond behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green remains out in Week 14, leaving the wide receiver position primarily in the hands of the returning John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.

Trey Quinn WR WAS Washington • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Quinn will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers. His absence, coupled with that of Paul Richardson's (hamstring), thrusts Kelvin Harmon into the No. 2 role behind rookie Terry McLaurin.

Paul Richardson WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Richardson will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Packers. Coupled with the absence of Trey Quinn (concussion), Richardson's absence affords bumps up the depth chart to Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims.

Seth Roberts WR BAL Baltimore • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Roberts is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but he did manage to work back to a full practice Friday.

Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Concussion Tate is off the injury report and will therefore suit up Monday night against the Eagles without any expected limitations.

Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ribs Renfrow is ruled out once again in Week 14 against the Titans. Zay Jones should continue toe enjoy additional snaps in Renfrow's stead behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams.

Tajae Sharpe WR TEN Tennessee • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Sharpe is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders after downgrading to a limited practice Friday following full Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Should he suit up, Sharpe would help make up for the absence of fellow wideout Adam Humphries (ankle).

Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring Miller has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Colts, leaving Breshad Perriman as the primary downfield option once again behind starters Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.