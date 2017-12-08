Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for FanDuel, DraftKings

More Week 14: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

We did things a little different in Week 14 with our sleepers column, as we broke them up into individual stories by position. So you can see my quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end sleepers by clicking on the link for each spot.

With that in mind, here is the breakdown for two of my DFS lineups in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKings. Let's get to it.

FanDuel

Rivers is our Start of the Week for Week 14, and I'm stacking the Chargers in this matchup against Washington with Allen and Henry. Rivers is averaging 21.5 FanDuel points in his past three games, Allen is at 28.1 points over that span and Henry is averaging 13.9 points in his past two games.

McCoy only has one game in his past five outings with more than 20 FanDuel points, but this is a potential blow-up spot for him, especially if Tyrod Taylor (knee) plays against the Colts. Indianapolis is top-five in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and McCoy should be able to carry the Bills offense this week.

Bernard gets a huge opportunity to dominate this week with Joe Mixon (concussion) out, and you can see why in the sleeper running backs story. And Hopkins should be in line for a big game against the 49ers, despite the fact he hasn't scored a touchdown in the past two games.

Goodwin is a great bargain price given his upside, and he just had a solid performance in Week 13 at Chicago with eight catches for 99 yards on eight targets in his first start with Jimmy Garoppolo. Goodwin has a better matchup this week at Houston, and I expect him to score.

DraftKings

The last time Smith faced the Raiders in Week 7 he had 342 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he can easily repeat that performance this week. Oakland is top-seven in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

I'll pair Gordon with Bernard, and Gordon is due for a big game, but he could be underowned since he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11. Washington is top-seven in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

Green should go off against the Bears, who have struggled with their pass defense on the road, and I'm sticking with Allen in this format as well. I also like Taylor in any PPR scoring since he had six catches for 92 yards on six targets in his first start with Garoppolo.

Brate returned to Fantasy prominence in Week 13 at Green Bay with Jameis Winston back under center, and Brate had two catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. He has the chance for a strong encore performance against the Lions this week since Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games.