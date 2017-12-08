Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's sleeper TEs to help replace Rob Gronkowski

More Week 14: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

One of the biggest storylines at the start of the Fantasy playoffs in Week 14 is the one-game suspension for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It's tough not having one of your best players, especially at this time of year.

I gave you some replacement tight end options in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, including Cameron Brate (vs. DET) and Stephen Anderson (vs. SF). But it's not just the Gronkowski owner who needs a tight end this week. Zach Ertz's status is still very much up in the air as he continues to work his way through the concussion protocol. You might be fed up with Jared Cook or Charles Clay, or you aren't ready to trust Greg Olsen just yet.

Hopefully one of these tight ends can help you advance to Week 15. And then, if you have Gronkowski on your team, you're set up for a potential Fantasy championship.