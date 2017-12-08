Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's sleeper TEs to help replace Rob Gronkowski
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives you some options to help replace him in Week 14.
More Week 14: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
One of the biggest storylines at the start of the Fantasy playoffs in Week 14 is the one-game suspension for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It's tough not having one of your best players, especially at this time of year.
I gave you some replacement tight end options in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, including Cameron Brate (vs. DET) and Stephen Anderson (vs. SF). But it's not just the Gronkowski owner who needs a tight end this week. Zach Ertz's status is still very much up in the air as he continues to work his way through the concussion protocol. You might be fed up with Jared Cook or Charles Clay, or you aren't ready to trust Greg Olsen just yet.
Hopefully one of these tight ends can help you advance to Week 15. And then, if you have Gronkowski on your team, you're set up for a potential Fantasy championship.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
Add a Comment