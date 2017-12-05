Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire QBs to pick up

If you need a QB to add on waivers this week, we love the way Jimmy Garoppolo played last week. Mike Dinovo / USA TODAY Sports

Looking for a quarterback on waivers this week? Given how bad the position has been this season — Deshaun Watson is still in the top-15 in scoring for the season! — you probably don't have someone you can rely on. If you have Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, or Carson Wentz... Well, congratulations, you're in great shape.

For everyone else, you've probably had to look for a streamer at some point this week. If you need one going into Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg has some players to consider for the playoffs. Jimmy Garoppolo is at the top of the list, but he's not the only one. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else he recommends adding:

