Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire QBs to pick up
Who is Jamey adding at the QB position? Find out here.
Looking for a quarterback on waivers this week? Given how bad the position has been this season — Deshaun Watson is still in the top-15 in scoring for the season! — you probably don't have someone you can rely on. If you have Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, or Carson Wentz... Well, congratulations, you're in great shape.
For everyone else, you've probably had to look for a streamer at some point this week. If you need one going into Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg has some players to consider for the playoffs. Jimmy Garoppolo is at the top of the list, but he's not the only one. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else he recommends adding:
Check out the rest of Jamey's Waiver Wire column for Week 14 here.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire WRs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire TEs
Who is Jamey adding at the TE position? Find out here.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire
Need some Waiver Wire help for your Fantasy playoffs? We’ve got you covered on the Fantasy...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
Add a Comment