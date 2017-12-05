Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire TEs to pick up
Who is Jamey adding at the TE position? Find out here.
Jameis Winston is back, which means Cameron Brate is back. It's like magic. After totaling just two Fantasy points in three games with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting, Brate caught a pair of touchdowns in Winston's first game back under center in Week 13. Winston loves Brate. Brate? Well, he sure loves Winston.
It's a good thing an impact tight end is so widely available, because two of the top players at the position, Zach Ertz (concussion) and Rob Gronkowski (suspension) could be watching from the sidelines this week. If you need a tight end, Brate is the one to target. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else Jamey recommends adding.
