Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire WRs to pick up
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
If you need help at wide receiver down the stretch, this crop of waiver wire options doesn't have any stars for you to target. Which comes as no surprise -- your last chance to get a difference maker was probably before Josh Gordon was activated last week. Now? Well, you're looking for help, not a league winner.
That defines Mike Wallace pretty well. He's not a star, but he's been useful of late, scoring a touchdown or racking up 100 yards in three of his last four games. He is Jamey Eisenberg's top option on the wire at the position this week, but he doesn't quite stand out compared to the field. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else Jamey recommends adding.
Check out the rest of Jamey's Waiver Wire column for Week 14 here.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire TEs
Who is Jamey adding at the TE position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire QBs
Who is Jamey adding at the QB position? Find out here.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire
Need some Waiver Wire help for your Fantasy playoffs? We’ve got you covered on the Fantasy...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
Add a Comment