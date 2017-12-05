Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire WRs to pick up

Mike Wallace is showing signs of life of late, and can be a helpful option down the stretch. Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports

If you need help at wide receiver down the stretch, this crop of waiver wire options doesn't have any stars for you to target. Which comes as no surprise -- your last chance to get a difference maker was probably before Josh Gordon was activated last week. Now? Well, you're looking for help, not a league winner.

That defines Mike Wallace pretty well. He's not a star, but he's been useful of late, scoring a touchdown or racking up 100 yards in three of his last four games. He is Jamey Eisenberg's top option on the wire at the position this week, but he doesn't quite stand out compared to the field. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else Jamey recommends adding.

Check out the rest of Jamey's Waiver Wire column for Week 14 here.