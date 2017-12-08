Fantasy Football Week 14: Jimmy Garoppolo highlight's Jamey Eisenberg's QB sleepers

Looking for a sleeper to put you over the top in Week 14? Try Jimmy Garoppolo. Dennis Wierzbicki / USA TODAY Sports

More Week 14: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Week 14 is the start of the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues, and you usually want to start the players who got you this far. It's the whole dance with the one that brought you cliche.

But that doesn't always work if you want to win a Fantasy championship.

For example, there are several good Fantasy quarterbacks in bad spots this week, including Cam Newton (vs. MIN) and Kirk Cousins (at LAC). Newton and Cousins could struggle, so you might consider an alternative.

You might be looking for a sleeper at the position, is what I'm saying. I've picked out a few of my favorites for this week, highlighted by 49ers' starter Jimmy Garoppolo. He didn't find the end zone in his first start for the team last week, but gave us a glimpse of his potential, completing 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards. Now he gets to go against a Texans defense that allows the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks of any team in the NFL. You can see the rest of my favorite sleepers at the position by watching the video below..

Remember, you don't have to start someone just because you drafted them. You are not in a monogamous relationship with your Fantasy quarterback and are eligible to play the field.